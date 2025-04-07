5 Zodiac Signs That Struggle With Money Now, But Are Destined To Be Rich

Some zodiac signs were born lucky with money, but the rest of us? Not so much. That doesn’t mean we’re doomed to struggle forever. In fact, a few zodiac signs who’ve had the hardest time with finances lately are the very ones most likely to be wealthy later in life. And it’s not because money magically shows up, but because they become the kind of person who knows how to hold it, grow it, and protect it.

Right now, finances might look messy thanks to debt, underpaying jobs, and massive burnout from doing everything solo. But astrology says these five astrological signs have the long-term grit and timing to turn it around. The kind of wealth they’re destined for doesn’t come from quick wins, it’s built off of survival skills, smart moves, and learning the hard way what they’ll never tolerate again.

Here are the five zodiac signs who might be struggling with money now, but are on track to be rich later:

1. Scorpio

Scorpio is the definition of quietly building. If you’re a Scorpio, you’ve probably gone through financial extremes, from having very little at one point to swinging into something way better, only to lose it and start all over again. That cycle’s not random, it’s taught you how to be resourceful, emotionally strong, and way better with boundaries around your time and energy. All things rich people need.

Right now, you might still be dealing with power struggles around money, especially if you’ve supported others or been in a job that undervalues you. But Pluto’s long transit shift is helping you drop the survival mindset and think long-term, not just in money, but in yourself. You’re becoming someone who doesn’t just make money, you keep it. Expect major shifts in your earning potential over the next two years, especially if you’re willing to cut ties with people, places, or patterns that drain you.

2. Virgo

Virgos don’t like struggling, but they’ll deal with it if they think it’s practical. That’s part of the problem. You might be working twice as hard for half as much and telling yourself it’s fine because you’re used to it. But the truth is, you were never meant to live paycheck-to-paycheck. You’re meant to create systems, solve problems, and build something stable and profitable.

Uranus is shaking up your beliefs about what kind of work is actually worth your time. The old story of “be useful, not rich” is fading. You’re stepping into a version of yourself that still cares deeply about helping people, but knows that doing so shouldn’t come at the expense of your own stability. Your path to wealth isn’t about selling out, it’s about finally choosing yourself first. Watch for a big opportunity in late 2025 that rewards all the little pivots you’ve been making now.

3. Cancer

You’ve had to carry a lot. Financial stress often ties into emotional pressure for Cancers — helping others, taking care of everyone else’s mess, or putting your own needs last. If you’re struggling with money right now, it’s likely because you’ve been operating in survival mode, trying to keep everything afloat. That’s not your fault, but it is exhausting.

Now you’re learning how to value your time, your energy, and your experience and when that becomes consistent (soon), you stop giving away your labor for free. You’re naturally intuitive, and you have a gift for creating safe spaces in business, creative work, and personal relationships. Those are assets. You don’t have to hustle like everyone else to be rich. You just have to stop hiding your worth. Your financial life starts to shift mid-2025 as Jupiter lights up your career zone. Keep going.

4. Pisces

Pisces, you’ve probably lived through at least one season of pure financial chaos. Maybe you avoided the numbers, trusted the wrong person, or convinced yourself things would just work out. And sometimes they do. But deep down, you’re tired of floating. You want real stability. And that’s exactly what you’re building now, one smart choice at a time.

Saturn is in your sign right now, and even though it’s been sobering and heavy at times, it’s helping you get serious about the future. You’re learning to organize, prioritize, and plan — which are not traditionally your favorite things. But the more you do, the more empowered you feel. Your wealth isn’t going to come from doing what everyone else is doing. It comes from turning your unique voice, perspective, or skillset into something people actually pay for. The fog is lifting. 2026 is big for you financially, this year is just your training ground.

5. Sagittarius

Sagittarius, you are the dreamer of the zodiac. You’ve always seen what’s possible, but the frustrating part is knowing that and still feeling stuck financially. Whether it’s been inconsistency, over-giving, or just not wanting to be tied down, money hasn’t always flowed in the way you need it to. But that’s changing fast and part of that comes from you finally taking yourself seriously.

You’re ruled by Jupiter, which means expansion is your birthright. But now, you’re learning that growth needs structure. You’re getting smarter with your time, your spending, and your relationships. You’ve got ideas that can actually make money and you’re finally doing something about it. The next two years might be your wealthiest years, but the seeds are being planted now. Don’t be afraid to go all in on yourself, even if it doesn’t make sense to everyone else yet.

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Deputy Editor. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.