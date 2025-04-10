This Zodiac Sign's Career Finally Takes Off In The Second Half Of 2025

While 2025 has been off to a slow start for many, there's one zodiac sign whose career finally takes off in the second half of the year. Though Mars retrograde has been draining much of our motivation for a significant part of the year so far and Mercury retrograde causing further delays and setbacks throughout March, this zodiac sign kept their nose to the grindstone — and their hard work is finally paying off, according to astrologer Lesley Brock.

Advertisement

Since February, this sign has experienced stagnation or career switches that have left them feeling unstable and unsure. From not getting the promotions they desired to completely despising their career choice altogether, this one zodiac sign has been looking for a way out. Although 2025 has been off to a rough start, this zodiac sign has big things to look forward to in their career moving forward.

According to the astrologer, Libra is about to have much better luck at work.

Of course, this is much better news after months of dealing with coworker drama, switching jobs, and stagnation thanks to Mars retrograde in their 10th house of career slowing their forward progress.

Advertisement

Luckily, Mars is now direct and entering a new zodiac sign on April 18, meaning Libra is finally experiencing more forward motion in their careers. "But even still, things still feel a little bit slow and shaky," Brock admitted.

Libra's work life starts improving when Jupiter moves into Cancer in May 2025.

Jupiter is the planet of luck and abundance and is known for bringing expansion to whatever it transits. In May, the benefic planet moves into Cancer, which rules Libra's 10th house of career.

Advertisement

"So, the second that Jupiter moves into Cancer in June, which it'll be there for a year, your career luck is gonna change, like a lot," said Brock.

Design: YourTango

While luck is on Libra's side in the second half of 2025, their success will still require hard work.

Libra should continue to work hard as all their hard work is expected to pay off starting in June. After experiencing multiple setbacks, it's all too easy to throw in the towel and give up — but Brock advised against that.

Advertisement

"I want you to keep doing the things that you feel you are right to be doing, even if you're not seeing any benefits or results," Brock said.

Sure, it might feel like it's all for nothing. However, steady progress and effort will be the one thing that helps Libra win the race. Not only will this pay off starting in June 2025, but this hard work will be rewarded for an entire year after that, making Libra's dedication and hard work seemingly more important than they originally anticipated.

"So, buckle up, cause your career is going to go sky-high, but you have to be putting in the work and effort and not get discouraged in the meantime," ended Brock.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.