How Each Zodiac Sign's Life Transforms When Venus Returns To Aries The Week Of April 28

This week, each zodiac sign's life will transform when Venus returns to Aries the week of April 28 - May 4, 2025. Venus will enter Aries once again on the 30th, bringing more confidence to our communication. The Gemini Moon on the 29th makes our communications more charming and playful; our writing and speech become engaging. May begins with the Cancer Moon on the 1st, followed by the Leo Moon on the 3rd. Everyone can feel the benefits and thrill of the Venus transit once the Moon in Leo connects with the planet of love.

Pluto will be stationing retrograde on the 4th, adding more intensity to this Taurus season. With both planets battling it out, this is a good moment for us to practice patience in the areas of our chart where this energy will be concentrated. Nevertheless, with hard work and patience, we will be able to accomplish a lot as long as we don’t lose sight of our goal.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

How each zodiac sign's life transforms as Venus returns to Aries the week of April 28 - May 4, 2025:

Aries

Design: YourTango

Analyzing what is vital for you and honoring the boundaries you are willing to protect will be tied to Venus’ ingress in your sign on the 30th — a time to put into practice the lessons associated with the retrograde.

You may have experienced ups and downs, but these teachings have only continued to empower you moving forward. Venus wants you not to settle for less and to be more discerning with your relationships moving forward.

Advertisement

Taurus

Design: YourTango

Pluto, the planet of intense transformation, is going into station retrograde on the 4th. As a Fixed sign, the transit might feel heavy as you are pushed to explore new career and personal advancement concepts.

There will be a deep analysis during this time that will magnify your time management skills. Ask yourself if you are feeling burnt out, and how you have prepared to keep up with the surprises over the last year since Pluto ingressed this sign.

Advertisement

Gemini

Design: YourTango

This week's challenges may be how well you balance your energy. Taurus season will feel like a much-needed remedy as you shift the focus back to yourself. There is also the theme of Jupiter, which is close to entering a new zodiac sign.

The week feels like a prelude to next month’s Jupiter transit. Consider what your growth has been during Jupiter's transit in your sign, as well as the expectations you have for the next six months.

Advertisement

Cancer

Design: YourTango

Venus enters Aries once again on the 30th, making this a deep and imperative transit for Cardinal signs. Because this impacts your career sector, the focus now may be on how you relate to others and how you have changed as a leader or mentor. You have adapted to the changes over the year.

With Mars officially in a new sign, you can heal and reconcile the relationship dynamics in the academic or career sectors. Expect to receive praise if you have been in a leadership role during the last six months.

Advertisement

Leo

Design: YourTango

The intensity remains with Pluto in Aquarius in opposition to Mars in your sign, but you have learned and adapted to these transits. The lessons will focus on being more humble and transparent in your relationships.

While communication can help, you will also need to learn to act and work to protect those connections that mean the world to you. Spend time with those you love, and don’t be afraid to show your vulnerable side to those you trust and love you unconditionally.

Advertisement

Virgo

Design: YourTango

Pluto is stationing retrograde, highlighting the areas where you must focus on yourself and incorporate healing. For the next several months, you may see how essential it is to transform your routines.

Give yourself room for rest and self-care because you deserve to relax with all the challenges Saturn in Pisces may have brought — a time to look within and show yourself grace. Venus is now in Aries, bringing new ideas to advance and accomplish.

Advertisement

Libra

Design: YourTango

Venus’ ingress in Aries can bring some good energy; however, if any friction or issues were brought along through the Mars in Cancer retrograde, you have the tools to take the steps to make amends and be more accountable.

Pluto stations retrograde this week, contributing to upcoming changes in your romantic sector. A week filled with love as you usher in a new, more confident period when entering and preserving existing relationships.

Advertisement

Scorpio

Design: YourTango

When it comes to learning more about your roots, Pluto retrograde this week will have you digging deeper for the next six months. There is a lesson here with healing your inner child.

Mars is in opposition to Pluto, making this a public transit. While this can be an emotional transit, patience with others and thinking before speaking will be important since Mars can be explosive.

Advertisement

Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

More of the lessons relating to how you view yourself and your confidence in the work you produce will be magnified by the opposition of Pluto and Mars.

If you start working on an existing project, you can experience breakthroughs if you are persistent and diligent. Taurus season helps you feel more disciplined, and with Venus in Aries, you know the sky’s the limit.

Advertisement

Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Now that Venus has ingressed in Aries once more, this will be the energy you need that will allow you to make positive changes with your relationships. If Mars in Cancer caused chaos within your relationships, Venus will help you to improve those relationships impacted by the transit.

However, Pluto in Aquarius will oppose Mars in Leo once more, teaching you to honor yourself and see your self-worth.

Advertisement

Aquarius

Design: YourTango

A major transit this week will be Pluto retrograde in your sign. Mars is currently opposing your sign, which adds additional tension to your relationships. A time for you to adapt the diplomatic mindset as you handle the rebelliousness of Mars.

However, through the Saturn transit, you understand how to be a leader and be more compassionate with others — a reminder to be tactful and considerate during this time.

Advertisement

Pisces

Design: YourTango

Challenges this week could center around saving money and being more mindful of your finances now that Venus is back in Aries. Don’t make hasty decisions when buying, and be more practical.

Pluto stations retrograde, making this a time when you also learn to value your independence. Pluto retrograde will have you reflecting, but this can be a monumental transit for you since looking within can help you explore other dimensions of yourself.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.