Love isn’t as easy or as cute as in the movies, and finding your soulmate can be quite challenging. But when someone really is "the one," it may not be clear when you first meet.

How will we know what the right partner for you looks like? You don’t want to settle for someone who isn’t right just to be in a relationship, but you don’t want to be too picky and run the risk of never finding someone.

Everybody has an opinion on what a soulmate will be for you, but with some guidance from the stars, you can figure it out for yourself.

Here's your zodiac sign's ideal soulmate-level relationship

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Ariú DSGN by debz, Зображення користувача Віталій Баріда via Canva

For Aries, a soulmate relationship is with someone who is similar to them in the way they are open to doing things, but different in that their partner has a cautious side. Aries needs someone who will make them think first before acting, but will keep their calm when this fiery zodiac sign is having an angry outburst. Their ideal partner is someone who will encourage Aries to fly, but will also remind them to make sure their wings are strong first.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus' soulmate is someone who is the epitome of trustworthy. Taurus doesn't trust others easily and likes to take things slow — sometimes too slow — so an ideal partner will move at a faster pace but still have a strong sense of integrity and moral values. On the flip side, Taurus won't do well with someone who gets a charge out of pointlessly stirring things up, so their soulmate will be high energy but know when to relax.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini's soulmate is someone who is great at deciphering mixed messages and doesn't need constant hand-holding. This person won't get upset when Gemini leaves them alone at a party or goes off on their own adventure; instead, they will have a great time with or without Gemini. The ideal soulmate-level relationship means Gemini's partner won't take the obnoxious or indifferent things Gemini does personally, and has a "live and let live" kind of attitude.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer's ideal relationship involves a person who has an old soul like them, understands the meaning of true romance, and whose mission in life is to make sure Cancer knows they are loved and cared for. This person will always be there for Cancer whenever they need them, especially when Cancer is feeling extra needy and needs patience. This partner will love everything about Cancer while making them feel safe.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

A soulmate for Leo is someone who is their equal in every way. Leo doesn't want their romantic partner to fade in the background when they take center stage; rather, this person should be up there alongside Leo, standing tall and proud. While the Lion's perfect partner is strong, they are always gentle and know when Leo needs to be reassured, either with physical actions or verbal affirmations.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

While some may think that Virgo's soulmate is someone who would be heavily into research and be very analytical, for Virgo, they don't want to be in a relationship with themselves! Rather, Virgo's ideal partner is more outgoing, and will get them to go out and meet new people. Virgo's soulmate will encourage them to get out of their shell, rather than read about it all the time, and push them to become a more well-rounded person.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra requires a soulmate with a strong personality, but who also isn't overbearing. It's not that Libra's submissive, but they do like it when someone is more dominant and can make the tough decisions. Additionally, the ideal partner for Libra will be completely comfortable with themselves, making this zodiac sign feel like the relationship is balanced, healthy, and can truly go the distance.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio needs a soulmate who is loyal, trustworthy, strong, and truthful; otherwise, it's a recipe for disaster. It's not easy being in a relationship with Scorpio, and things can get intense, so their ideal partner needs to have a strong backbone for conflict. Because Scorpio is so incredibly passionate and ambitious, their soulmate should be able to handle it, not becoming overwhelmed when things become spirited.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius is very free-spirited, and their soulmate understands that they need space and won't, under any circumstances, try to tie them down. If Sagittarius thinks their partner wants them to make a huge commitment — not only to them, but to a place — they won't stick around. So, the perfect soulmate is someone who can be satisfied knowing that Sagittarius cares about them without making any promises.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn's soulmate is as career-driven as they are, and has a strong sense of purpose. Capricorn won't stick around if their partner has low drive and no ambition. They also want to know the ins and outs of their soulmate, but won't compromise on their non-negotiables. The ideal soulmate for Capricorn understands how important it is to plan for the future and is extremely careful with their finances.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius needs a soulmate who can adhere to their minimalist lifestyle, who isn't into material possessions, and can feel empathy for their fellow human. The ideal partner for Aquarius is a free spirit, someone who is flexible and open enough to just pick up and go. Their soulmate should care deeply about the earth and its inhabitants, and will do whatever they can to help.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces requires a soulmate who will ground them when they get lost in their fantasy world. Their partner is a kind soul who is supportive and a true fan of Pisces' work, whether it be artistic or ingenious. Pisces' ideal soulmate will give them the space they need to create, but will also help Pisces sustain themselves, both in body and soul.

