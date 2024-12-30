4 Zodiac Signs That Are The Main Characters In 2025

2025 will bring forth many changes as we acclimate to the new astrological environment that awaits, shifts that reveal four zodiac signs as the main characters of the year with several transits putting them at the forefront.

"There is absolutely nothing that is going to be able to get in the way of their success," an astrologer named May explained in a TikTok video, who noted that these signs are "reaching extremely high levels of success this year."

The following signs will experience main-character energy throughout the year with the powerful changes that await them.

Four zodiac signs that are the main characters in 2025

1. Gemini

With Jupiter still in your sign until June 9, Gemini's lucky emerald year continues well into 2025. You are still progressing and learning more about yourself, with more of your metamorphosis occuring as the year progresses.

Uranus entering your sign on July 7 begins a groundbreaking period defined by new ideas, improved collaboration with others, and meeting new people. Uranus can bring many changes, but at the same time, it allows you to go with the flow. Since you are a mutable sign, you are more receptive to this transit. The innovative ideas can help you power through your academic or vocational goals with ease as long as you remember to ground those ideas with practicality and practice patience.

Venus will retrograde on March 1 in the signs of Aries and then Pisces, bringing a positive dynamic for you and your relationships during a period that helps you meet new people and continue enjoying the creative energy in the works. During Neptune's ingress in Aries from March 30 until October 2, expect to meet people who can change your perspective. You'll feel more connected with your creative projects around this time as well.

Saturn enters Aries on May 24, temporarily relieving stress until Saturn enters Pisces again on September 1.

In 2025, you're excited to experience the changes ahead as you will feel more empowered and supported by friends and loved ones.

2. Pisces

The year begins with Venus entering your sign on January 2, 2025. During this period, you can learn more about what you expect in partnerships and how to show yourself a lot of love. Venus retrograde entering your sign on January 27 is a reminder that the most important connection you have to strengthen is the one with yourself.

The North Node enters your sign on January 11, 2025. The transit promises to help you see your worth and analyze the dynamic in your personal relationships. You can expect to have some breakthroughs and find your own personal power once these transits are over, and you'll feel the relief beginning on May 24 as Saturn, which teaches tough lessons, moves away temporarily from your sign until later in the year.

As the year goes on, your work becomes more meaningful and aligned with your purpose. Neptune moves away from your sign on March 30, allowing a brief break away from nebulousness as you form more solid ideas. Continue making (and acting on) your concrete plans before Neptune returns to your sign on October 22.

2025 will help you break away from the holds of the past and show you your potential. Trust your plans and yourself as you make your dreams a reality.

3. Aries

Venus enters Pisces on January 2, helping you to recharge and meditate, an essential moment for your personal growth since Venus will be retrograde in your sign beginning March 1.

On January 11, the North Node finally moves away from your sign and ingresses Pisces, allowing you to see how you have been taking care of yourself and protecting your boundaries. Neptune entering your sign on March 30 initiates a cycle that further transforms your philosophy, relationship dynamics, and self-understanding.

As you adjust to the changes now that the Nodes are in different signs, Saturn enters your sign on May 24, putting you on an evolution journey that lasts for the next two-and-a-half years. This period be tough, but you have the tools, resilience, and courage to take on these new obstacles Jupiter, the planet of luck, positively aspecting your sign early in the year. Expect to have more periods where you brainstorm ideas that can help catapult your vocational and creative journey and fuel you with radical optimism.

2025 is a moment of self-discovery, hard work, and unlocking your talent and potential.

4. Virgo

Relationships take center stage when Venus enters Pisces on January 2, putting the focus on all your connections, especially those at work or school. Venus will retrograde in Pisces and Aries, helping you recognize the types of relationships most in sync with you before the planet stations direct on April 12. The South Node enters your sign on January 11, a heavy transit that will continue transforming your relationships for several years.

When Jupiter enters Cancer on June 9, you start seeing the fruits of your labor. You experience opportunities to meet new people and expand your social circle. While you may face some significant changes at work and home, Jupiter's supportive energy provides the help yu need to navigate the new terrain.

Neptune moves away from your relationship house on March 30, when you will experience more clarity and understanding regarding your relationships before it returns on October 22. With the North Node in your relationship house, you experience some clues to understand those past and present relationships better.

2025 allows you to center and focus on building and strengthening all connections and with Jupiter in Cancer aspecting your descendant, it's a smooth ride.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.