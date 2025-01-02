Since Mars first began its retrograde phase in early December 2024, many of us have been challenged in different areas of our lives. For one zodiac sign, relationships have been a point of contention during Mars retrograde — and astrologer Helena Hathor warned this zodiac sign that obstacles may continue cropping up until the planet of aggression goes direct in February.

Astrologer warns one zodiac sign of significant relationship challenges from now until February 2025

In a TikTok video, Hathor explained that when Mars is retrograde, it can cause a lot of friction in partnerships thanks to its tendency to bring out the worst in people.

“It’s reflecting essentially those resentments that have brewed beneath the surface," Hathor said, a fact Aquarius knows all too well by now.

Pain and anger are coming to a head for Aquarius, who is facing some relationship challenges before February 2025.

With Mars retrograding between Leo and Cancer, “This is really bringing out an intense time for your partnerships,” Hathor said, which includes romantic relationships, business partnerships, and friendships.

While difficult, this isn't necessarily a bad thing, as the time for reconciliation can force their relationships to grow stronger. But to do that, Aquarius must confront their relationship problems without holding back.

"If you have been avoiding conversations, this is the time where anger and resentment will come up until you have a productive conversation," intuitive astrologer Jenni Moon explained in a TikTok video, who suggested starting a conversation with someone if you find yourself easily irritated by them.

Knowing all this, how do Aquarius, as well as other possible signs like Leo, Aries, and Pisces survive this period without losing their mind in the process? According to Hathor, your best bet is to "pick your battles for this one, and also you wanna be careful of overspending when it when we come into January.”

This means that Aquarius will need to learn to let things go without digging themselves into a deeper hole. It’ll also require this fire sign to cut back on spending and show a little restraint.

So, be patient and find ways to ground yourself Aquarius. Whether that’s through meditation or deep breathing, it’s important not to allow your emotions to run wild. Otherwise, you can lose out on a really good relationship.

