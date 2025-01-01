Struggles At Work Come To An End For 2 Zodiac Signs In 2025

We all have our ups and downs in terms of our career, and some years are far better than others. In 2025, struggles at work come to an end for two zodiac signs that will experience career breakthroughs and generous rewards for their diligence and efforts. They are destined to be the luckiest of all in terms of career and reputation, and if they utilize their luck properly, they can stretch this success out into future years as well.

Struggles at work come to an end for two zodiac signs in 2025:

1. Virgo

The last two years haven’t been easy for you Virgo as Saturn has been in Pisces opposite your Sun, which happens only once every 30 years. When Saturn is in such a powerful position as this, things are delayed, ended, or it takes twice the effort to perform as well as you normally do. If you are a Virgo born approximately September 20-22, you have experienced the added stress of Neptune opposing your Sun, creating confusion, lack of clarity, and discouragement.

Luckily, all of this is about to change. In 2025, Neptune will temporarily leave Pisces in March and Saturn in May, with both completely leaving your opposite sign in early 2026, freeing you of these constraints.

So how does your luck come in? The answer is Jupiter, the planet of gain and expansion, which transits your 10th house of career from January 1 to June 9, which happens only once every 12 years. Wherever Jupiter transits your chart is where you see gain, expansion, and luck. The luck can come from being in the right place at the right time, getting the attention of your superiors, or just plain hard work that pays off. Either way, it is important to keep up the hard work. Jupiter offers us opportunities, and it is up to us to make the most of them so we maximize the benefits.

It is also important not to let overconfidence go to your head and slack off, because it is critical to make the most of the luck that comes your way so it can be extended into the future.

Jupiter will remain in your 10th house of career until June 10th. After this, it moves into Cancer or your 11th house which rules groups, hopes, and wishes. It can still do very well in your 11th house since groups also include companies, which can help in your dealings with others and accomplishing what you want even after the planet of luck leaves your career house.

If you were born approximately August 15-21, Uranus trines your Sun in 2025 as well. Uranus/Sun transits generally bring about unexpected and consequential opportunities. Sun/Uranus aspects lean toward unexpected good luck and running into people who can help in a big way, and things may seem to happen ‘out of the blue.’ Uranus represents new and cutting-edge opportunities, and you can make significant changes easily and without the disruption major changes can often entail. Creativity and willingness to work with unusual situations and people are often present at this time. It will be up to you to utilize and make the most of the opportunities since this transit won’t return in your lifetime.

2025 should be your best year in a long time, Virgo!

2. Libra

With Saturn plodding through your sixth house of work for the past two years, things have been slow for Libra. Work has been front and center, and it may have felt like you've generally had to work harder to accomplish what you are used to. What used to come with ease seems to take a lot more time and effort.

In 2025, your luck will change considerably when Jupiter enters your 10th house of career on June 9, where it remains until July 2026. When Jupiter transits your 10th house, your desire for expansion and growth influences your sense of responsibility and the structure of your life, improving career prospects through recognition, accomplishment, and new career prospects in general. You will feel lucky, but don’t take it for granted!

You could experience recognition and promotion in your current job, or Jupiter may bring a better job that you enjoy more and/or make more money. You could gain rewards through earlier work you have done or you could bring a big project to a successful conclusion. Opportunities will come as a result of the luck Jupiter brings along with greater self-confidence and awareness — make the most of these opportunities as they arise.

It is important not to expand too quickly because you don’t want things to go wild now only to be faced with too rapid overexpansion when Jupiter leaves Cancer. This is especially true if you are self-employed.

Make the most of this and don’t waste time, because Jupiter only transits your 10th house once every 12 years. If you use this energy wisely and work smart, you should benefit for years to come!

