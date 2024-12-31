2 Zodiac Signs Receive Confirmation Of Their Life Purpose In January 2025

According to psychotherapist and psychologist Douglas LaBier Ph.D., most people are so consumed with their daily lives they simply don't have enough time to find (let alone follow) their purpose in life, which can be detrimental.

"The consequences of not finding your purpose include chronic, lingering dissatisfaction, an absence of inner peace, and a sense of not being fully in sync with your inner self," Dr. LaBier wrote in an article for Psychology Today.

However, that is all about to change for the two zodiac signs who receive confirmation of their life purpose in January 2025, according to astrologer and psychic reader Carol Starr.

Two zodiac signs receive confirmation of their life purpose in January 2025

For the two zodiac signs that determine their life purpose this month, Starr noted that it's not always about your career.

"To me, I feel like your purpose in life is if you're leading a good life," Starr said in a TikTok video. "You're taking care of yourself, you're seeing that you're fed and that your house is taken care of, and that you're good to people and you don't get nasty and mean."

So if you're a Pisces or Leo, keep your heart and mind open in January 2025 — confirmation of your life purpose is near.

1. Pisces

Design: YourTango

In a TikTok video, astrologer Lauren Janelle explained that Pisces has had a "weird" time lately thanks to Saturn, the planet of karma, transiting through the zodiac sign.

"When Saturn's in your sign it can feel restrictive, like maybe nothing is working out," Janelle explained in a TikTok video.

But starting in January, Pisces experiences beautiful upgrades that help them find their life purpose. On January 11, the Nodes of Destiny are changing signs and as a result, the North Node will be in Pisces, leading to deepened relationships, love, sensitivity, and creativity, explained another astrologer named Victoria.

"This is gonna be a great time for healing and bonding with loved ones," Victoria said, with the Full Moon on January 13 helping Pisces close doors on any lingering negative feelings.

Pisces' confirmed life purpose leads to a stronger focus on home-related issues, the people in their lives, and developing their resilience and strength.

Victoria concluded that on "January 28th, the New Moon in Aquarius means that it is time to manifest and focus on putting your dreams into action," which will insure Pisces' growth throughout the rest of 2025.

2. Leo

Design: YourTango

This will be an amazing year for Leo as study and travel opportunities begin to pop up. According to astrologer The UIA, "You will be spreading your wings a lot more, you'll be focusing more on how your morals and values fit with others." Additionally, Leo will become more philosophical and spiritual than ever before as they make more friends and strengthen their friendships with the friends they already have.

Leo also finds themselves hyper-focused on their career and trusting others in 2025 as the zodiac sign is nudged to open up to others and get more vulnerable, especially in romantic relationships.

"You'll also have a focus on your mental health as well, because Jupiter will be entering Cancer in the summer, and that will be in your 12th house of mental health," The UIA further explained in the TikTok video, a much-needed psychological reprieve after starting the year with Mars retrograde in Leo.

For Leo to truly find their purpose, Starr noted the importance of choosing to feel it.

"That's what it is, it's a personal thing. How do you feel in your heart?" Starr said of finding your life purpose.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help topics such as relationships, career, family, and astrology.