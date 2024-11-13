Astrologer Reveals The 2 Zodiac Signs That Stress Each Other Out The Most

In astrology, sisters don’t have the best compatibility as their traits are on opposite sides of their respective spectrums. As an astrologer named Chris explained in a TikTok, when it comes to these zodiac signs, one sign's natural strengths are their sister sign's weakness and vice versa.

While each pair of sister signs find it hard to get along with each other at all times, Chris discussed two zodiac signs have a tough time finding common ground despite being more similar than they'd think.

The two zodiac signs that stress each other out the most

“There’s one set of zodiac signs that are known to be the most chronic overthinkers," Chris explained in a TikTok video. "The sister signs that not only stress each other out the most but also tend to be the most stressed out and anxious in general are Virgo and Pisces placements.”

While Virgo is practical and driven, Pisces is more of an idealist.

Earth sign Virgo is known to overprepare for anything and everything. Always thinking ten steps ahead, Virgo doesn’t have an issue strategically planning or running things from start to finish. They think accordingly and review all the 'what-if' scenarios before leaving their house in the morning, summarized Chris.

On the flip side, Pisces frustrates Virgo because they overthink the things “that can’t be seen, but felt," Chris said, “Whether that be the mystery of the Universe, conspiracies, or trying to piece together the intentions of why people say and do the things that they do.”

Virgo and Pisces do have one thing in common: being in service.

Virgo is a dedicated sign and is one of the best signs to turn to if you need help getting things in your life together, while Pisces is gifted at helping you uncover the hidden parts of yourself and find ways to heal it.

But because of their self-sacrificing natures, these signs aren’t the best at putting themselves first.

“If they haven’t put in the work to develop and adhere to boundaries, they are known to struggle with self-sacrificing and overextending themselves to the point of mental, physical, and energetic exhaustion,” Chris explained.

This is another reason why they can’t stand each other, as these sister signs mirror each other's greatest insecurity.

All things considered, both Pisces and Virgo must learn how to set firm and healthy boundaries.

Chris explained that since 2023, Saturn (the planet of restrictions and karmic lessons) has been in Pisces. This theme will continue through 2025, when the north and south nodes will be in Pisces and Virgo, influencing people to become intentional about the energies they accept in their lives.

“So, the moral of the story Virgo and Pisces placements? It’s great to help others in ways that you all do (as it’s your natural born gift), but this season, life has been showing you how important it is not to waste your life away pouring so much into others” Chris said.

He explained that people are naturally drawn to certain situations that are similar to the traumas they've experienced. Now, feeling competent enough to deal with it when they’re older, they gravitate towards similar situations to heal the inner wound.

Unfortunately, this has the opposite impact and keeps you stuck in your pain.

“But over this next year and a half, you’ll be recognizing more so than ever what in your daily life is not working and life leading you to be more intentional about balancing the energy of Pisces and Virgo.”

This might involve focusing on your inner self and finally healing the traumas that have been plaguing you for a long time. Now, will this make Pisces and Virgo stop annoying each other? Probably not! But this will allow you to enter 2025 feeling at peace with yourself and your environment, which is always a good thing!

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers topics such as self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology.