5 Zodiac Signs That Are The Universe's Favorites In The First Half Of 2025

With astrologers predicting 2025 to be one of the most pivotal years of our lifetime, the five zodiac signs that are the universe's favorites in the first half of the year are on the good side of several significant astrology transits before July.

According to astrologer Haley Comet, all zodiac signs can expect a fresh start in 2025 thanks to "nearly all the outer planets entering new signs" throughout the year.

Advertisement

"This is fresh new energy," Comet explained in a TikTok video. "This is territory that the planets have not been to in our lifetimes."

While these new energies may be challenging to get used to, Comet noted that this is a beneficial time "to leave behind whatever within 2024 or even years before did not serve you."

Advertisement

Under this new energy, five zodiac signs are the universe's favorites in the first half of 2025

1. Gemini

Design: YourTango

The planet of luck, Jupiter, will remain in your sign until June 9. Settling into the energy of Jupiter’s blessings can be very impactful now as you continue making progress and learning how to take the lead.

Advertisement

Beginning early in the year on January 2, Venus in Pisces helps you connect with your vocational goals and discover your passion. If you want to learn more about enhancing your skills, Venus brings you the guidance needed, especially when the planet of love stations retrograde on March 27. Venus will also activate your house of partnerships, allowing you to evolve all of your relationships.

Mars will station direct on February 23 in the sign of Cancer, meaning that you will be able to close a chapter from last year with the necessary knowledge and understanding to continue forward. Mars will enter Leo once more on April 18 and continue in this sign until June 17. The fiery energy will guide you and help you plan for more.

2. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

2025 is a triumphant beginning with Venus ingressing your sign on January 2, bringing you clarity on how you plan for your goals and create structure, testing your foundations but ultimately pushing you forward.

On January 11, another notable transit is the Nodes entering your sign and Virgo, strengthening you in one of the most pivotal chapters before Saturn, the planet of discipline and karma, moves away from your sign on May 24. When Saturn enters a new house, you will be able to see what you discovered and what habits you need to change.

The freedom tied to Saturn’s temporary shift can help you receive the pleasant and abundant energy that is in store for you later in the year with Jupiter in Cancer. However, Jupiter in Gemini will still make an aspect to your sign, but now the tension cools with Saturn away, bringing more optimism and fueling your aspirations.

Advertisement

3. Aries

Design: YourTango

Venus enters your sign on February 4, testing your relationship with yourself. If you have felt less confident and have attracted people that don't match your philosophy and values, this transit will bring that to light. Venus retrograde in your sign beginning on March 1 is a period to see the beauty within you. Once you uncover this lesson, your relationships will also evolve.

Saturn enters your sign on May 24. Although you may feel apprehensive during this time, Saturn begins a positive relationship with Pluto in Aquarius, supporting you throughout this part of the year as Saturn and Pluto team up to give you new lessons and allow you to build a solid foundation for the next several decades.

Advertisement

Mars will ingress Leo once again on April 18, pushing you to continue discovering, learning, and keeping your eyes on the prize. Mars in Leo will continue empowering you through June 17, allowing you to meet new people and explore your educational pursuits. Growth and self-love are on the horizon in the first half of 2025.

4. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

A new star emerges with the South Node entering your sign on January 11. Prepare to face yourself and the past and dissect your connections for the next several years.

Before that happens, Venus will enter your partnership house beginning on January 2, easing some of the harshness of Saturn in your opposite sign Pisces. But when the planet moves into Aries in February, things intensify. Venus stations retrograde in Aries beginning March 1, bringing a blast from the past allowing you to ponder about anyone who's changed your perspective on love. Once Venus is direct on April 12, you develop more understanding about what you want to experience forward regarding love and romance.

Saturn enters a new sign on May 24 bringing themes of self-determination, autonomy, and optimism into the picture. The first half of the year is for growth and self-discovery. You no longer feel held back as you receive more clarity and confidence.

Advertisement

5. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

As a mutable sign, the beginning of the year feels like a blessing in disguise with Venus entering another Jupiter-ruled sign. Venus will retrograde in the signs of Aries and Pisces early in the year, allowing you to accept the spotlight with more assurance.

While Saturn may have felt restricting over the last several years, you will have plenty of opportunities to step up and show the world your talents. Pluto in Aquarius is already working to get you to work and back to projects you started years ago but never finished. The Nodes change signs in Pisces and Virgo on January 11, another creative journey for you to embark on as the Nodes will have you taking center stage.

Advertisement

Saturn moves away from your fourth house and enters the fifth on May 24. Saturn in Aries will be a potent presence in your life but with the trine this will make to your sign, you will work hard and the efforts you make now will work themselves out years ahead. Pluto and Saturn will bring positive and dynamic forces that will allow you to navigate the surprises ahead with more positivity and cheerfulness.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.