The Most Inherently Likable Trait Of Your Zodiac Sign

Likability is an important characteristic to have, as it can help you in all different situations. But not every factor of being likable is easily identified — there are also those people you just like, even if it's unknown why.

Although there are unlikable individuals or people we may take an instant disliking to, almost everyone has something enjoyable about their personality; it just may be a little harder to see with those people we don’t immediately gravitate towards.

Perhaps you don’t know what makes you likable, but astrology can provide clear clues.

Here's the most inherently likable trait of each zodiac sign

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries is likable not just because they are fun and enthusiastic, but because they work on themselves. They are always striving to be a better person and are able to admit when they are wrong or behaved in a negative way. They work just as hard on themselves as they do with their relationships, and that makes Aries extremely likable.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The great thing about Taurus is that they make an effort to understand other people and don't believe they are better than anybody else. They appreciate people, and accept their flaws and failures as Taurus would have them accept theirs. Taurus is incredibly likable because of how kind and generous they are.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

One of the qualities that makes Gemini so likable is that they have a firm grasp on their convictions and don't need to convert someone else. They aren’t constantly telling people that their ideals or beliefs are silly; rather, they encourage them. Gemini is great to be around, and brings people together rather than tearing them apart.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The most inherently likable thing about Cancer is how friendly they are. People who begin as strangers become fast friends, with Cancer treating them like they’ve known one another for years. But they aren’t just incredible friends; in fact, Cancer tends to validate other people's feelings even when they don't agree with them.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo is one of the most likable signs of the zodiac, if not the most likable. They are outgoing, friendly, and funny, but there’s one quality that stands out above the rest. Leo is usually upbeat and in a good mood, and their energy spreads quickly. They effortlessly make others happy and that's why people love to be around them.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo may not always know it, but they are likable people. Although they can be shy and hesitant to make the first move, Virgo does one thing that makes them compelling: they ask the right questions and listen to people's answers. They draw people into conversations by listening intently, because Virgo knows all people really want is to be heard.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra is extremely likable because of their easy going nature. They not only go with the flow, but are also charming and non-judgmental. They don't get into somebody's face or start trouble; rather, Libra likes to keep things mellow, which puts others at ease. Libra is a very calming force to be around.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio is likable because of how dearly they hold their friends. Friendship isn't something Scorpio gives freely, as their friendship is earned. And even people who aren’t friends with them respect that. But Scorpio is also incredibly loyal, an incredible trait to have – not just in friendship, but in all aspects of life.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius is so optimistic and full of life, it's impossible for people not to like them. They want to share the world with everyone they meet and consider even strangers to be their friends. Sagittarius makes even the most distant acquaintances feel like family. This zodiac sign is fun to be around, and their joy for adventure is contagious.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

There are so many qualities that make Capricorn likable; after all, they are hardworking, focused, and dependable. They keep all your promises, but the one thing that sets Capricorn apart is their use of eye contact. Capricorn makes it a point to look people in the eye when speaking, making them feel comfortable and respected.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius is truly one of a kind and loves being unique. This may be why they are completely open to other people, making them feel relaxed enough to be themselves. Aquarius pays attention to others and what they say, so much so that they are fully engaged when talking to someone. The ability for Aquarius to stay present makes them extremely likable.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces is likable because they are so compassionate, nurturing, and empathetic. They are also generous and will gladly stick their neck out for someone. Most people like to play it safe, but Pisces cares so deeply for others that they sometimes put their own safety aside if it means helping someone else.

Christine Schoenwald is a writer, performer, and frequent contributor to YourTango. She's had articles featured in The Los Angeles Times, Salon, Bustle, Medium, Huffington Post, Business Insider, and Woman's Day, among many others.