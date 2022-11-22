50 Celebrities Born With An Aquarius Zodiac Sign

In astrology, an Aquarius zodiac sign is anyone born between January 20 and February 18. Aquarians are most known for being both friendly and detached; independent and original, yet very aloof.

But Aquarians are also described as independent, deep thinkers, friendly, and optimistic, traits that are all exemplified in these famous Aquarius celebrities.

Ruled by the planet Uranus, Aquarius gets the complex, paradoxical personality that confuses and mollifies everyone around them.​ The air sign can be both weird and quirky, yet totally driven and competitive.

So, while some famous celebrity Aquarians might be a little quirky or quiet, they've always got something bigger going on inside. They also have big hearts and are always determined to make something of themselves.

Famous Aquarius celebrities

All of these celebrities have colorful personalities in common. And while all of these people might seem totally different from one another, they're all still making a difference in the world.

1. Oprah Winfrey

Birthday: January 29, 1954

If anything screams "powerhouse Aquarius spirit," it's Oprah Winfrey. Not only is she an actress, talk show host, philanthropist, and producer, but she's also the Chairwoman and CEO of her own television network, the Oprah Winfrey Network.

2. Jennifer Aniston

Birthday: February 11, 1969

While she may have been in the middle of the infamous Brangelina drama, this actress has proven how versatile she is. Her biggest roles include Friends, Bruce Almighty, We’re the Millers, Horrible Bosses, Marley & Me, The Break-Up, and He’s Just Not That Into You.

3. Joseph Gordon-Levitt

Birthday: February 17, 1981

You probably recognize Gordon-Levitt from 3rd Rock from the Sun, which he starred in when he was only 15 years old. But his other big acting credits include 500 Days of Summer, Looper, Inception, Manic, The Walk, and 50/50.

4. Alicia Keys

Birthday: January 25, 1981

Alicia Keys can do it all, and then some. She's a singer, songwriter, and producer, as well as an actress, entrepreneur, and embracer of natural beauty. And she’s given us lovely songs like “Fallin’,” “No One,” “If I Ain’t Got You,” “Girl on Fire,” and “A Woman’s Worth.”

5. Elijah Wood

Birthday: January 28, 1981

Wood is more than just his character Frodo! He’s also given great performances in Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Flipper, The Faculty, Everything Is Illuminated, Sin City, The Trust, Wilfred, and The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey.

6. Kerry Washington

Birthday: January 31, 1977

This gorgeous and talented actress took our breath away as Olivia Pope on Scandal, but she’s acted in Little Fires Everywhere, Ray, The Dead Girl, American Son, Django Unchained, and The Last King of Scotland.

7. Emma Roberts

Birthday: February 10, 1991

Born into a celebrity family (hello, aunt Julia!), Emma Roberts is well-known for her roles in Unfabulous, Scream Queens and We Are the Millers, as well as for her multiple roles on American Horror Story.

8. Michael B. Jordan

Birthday: February 9, 1987

No, he’s not that Michael Jordan. Best known for his role as Killmonger in Black Panther, Jordan has starred in Creed, The Wire, Chronicle, Fantastic Four, All My Children, and Friday Night Lights.

9. Justin Timberlake

Birthday: January 31, 1981

Justin Timberlake was at his best when he was in NSYNC and rocking bleach-blonde curls, but he's just as beloved now as he was then. Along with being a singer, songwriter, and actor, he's also played a role in humanitarian efforts through philanthropy and charities!

10. Tom Selleck

Birthday: January 29, 1945

Probably the most beloved mustache to ever exist, Selleck has acted on the big and small screen: Magnum P.I., Blue Bloods, Lassiter, The Rockford Files, Friends, The Sacketts, and Three Men and a Baby.

11. Elizabeth Olsen

Birthday: February 16, 1989

Though her sisters are the Olsen twins, she’s definitely not living in their shadow. Her first role was in Martha Marcy May Marlene, but she eventually went on to star in Oldboy, Ingrid Goes West, Silent House, and she currently plays Scarlet Witch in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including the upcoming series, WandaVision.

12. The Weeknd

Birthday: February 16, 1990

Abel Tesfaye, also known by his stage name The Weeknd, is a singer, songwriter, and record producer. A classic Aquarius, his music is original, a little eccentric, and different. His hits include “Starboy,” “Blinding Lights,” “Can’t Feel My Face,” and “In Your Eyes.”

13. Michael Jordan

Birthday: February 17, 1963

Michael Jordan is best known for playing basketball in the NBA for 15 seasons on the Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards. The recent documentary, The Last Dance, shows how he focused on teamwork and bringing people together.

14. Bridget Fonda

Birthday: January 27, 1964

The niece of Jane Fonda, Bridget has retired from acting. But not before giving performances in It Could Happen to You, Point of No Return, Single White Female, Jackie Brown, No Ordinary Baby, Balto, and The Godfather Part III.

15. Matt Dillon

Birthday: February 18, 1964

Dillon was discovered while skipping school, and eventually went on to star in Over the Edge, Tex, The Flamingo Kid, There’s Something About Mary, City of Ghosts, Nothing But the Truth, Beautiful Girls, and, of course, Wild Things.

16. Ed Sheeran

Birthday: February 17, 1991

Ed Sheeran is an English songwriter and singer that can make almost anyone fall in love with him just because of his voice. He's sold 150 million records worldwide, and has enchanted us with songs like “Shape of You,” “Perfect,” “Photograph,” “I Don’t Care,” “Dive,” and “Beautiful People.”

17. Elizabeth Banks

Birthday: February 10, 1974

While her biggest roles include The Hunger Games series, Pitch Perfect films, and the second Charlie’s Angels reboot, she’s starred in Wet Hot American Summer, Zack and Miri Make a Porno, Man on a Ledge, 30 Rock, Modern Family, and she hosts Press Your Luck.

18. Ashton Kutcher

Birthday: February 7, 1978

Kutcher is best known for his role as Kelso on That ‘70s Show and the creator of Punk’d. His other roles include Dude, Where’s My Car?, Just Married, The Butterfly Effect, No Strings Attached, Two and a Half Men, and he's married to his former co-star, Mila Kunis.

19. Dr. Dre

Birthday: February 18, 1965

Dr. Dre is a rapper, record producer, songwriter, and entrepreneur. He’s spent his music career creating something from nothing, running with an idea, and seeing it through to the end. And you can thank him for discovering Eminem, 50 Cent, Kendrick Lamar, and Snoop Dogg.

20. Kelly Rowland

Birthday: February 11, 1981

Part of the original Destiny’s Child line-up, Rowland went on to start her own solo career. Selling over 40 million albums worldwide, Rowland’s hit songs include “Stole,” “Dilemma,” and “Motivation.”

21. Harry Styles

Birthday: February 1, 1994

Harry Styles, formerly part of the boy band One Direction, is an English singer and songwriter who is killing it with his solo career! His greatest songs include “Adore You,” “Watermelon Sugar,” and “Sign of the Times,” which nobody can resist belting out on car rides.

22. Adam Lambert

Birthday: January 29, 1982

Another great powerhouse voice, Adam Lambert finished as a runner-up on American Idol, eventually pursuing a solo career. He’s been the lead vocalist for Queen since 2011, with his own hits like “Runnin’,” “Whataya Want From Me,” “If I Had You,” and “Better Than I Know Myself.”

23. Cristiano Ronaldo

Birthday: February 5, 1985

This Portuguese soccer player (or football everywhere else) plays on and captains the Portuguese national team. He’s considered one of the greatest players of all time, including being a 17-time top scorer, five-time best FIFA men’s player, five-time Ballon D’Or winner, and five-time player of the year.

24. Shakira

Birthday: February 2, 1977

Her hips don’t lie, it’s true! The Queen of Latin music has 12 Latin Grammys and 3 American Grammys, and six Guinness World records! She’s famous for her songs “Whenever, Wherever,” “Try Everything,” “Don’t Bother,” and “Underneath Your Clothes.”

25. Tom Hiddleston

Birthday: February 9, 1981

Best known for his roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Hiddleston is an English actor. He’s appeared in West End productions on the stage, starred on Broadway in Betrayal, and has appeared in the movies Unrelated, War Horse, The Deep Blue Sea, and Midnight in Paris.

26. Ronda Rousey

Birthday: February 1, 1987

A professional wrestler and mixed martial artist, Ronda Rousey shows you exactly why you should never mess with her! She was also the first woman MMA fighter to be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame.

27. Christian Bale

Birthday: January 30, 1974

While he’s best known for Patrick Bateman in American Psycho, as well as Batman, Bale lent his voice to Pocahontas and starred in 3:10 to Yuma, Terminator Salvation, The Fighter, Vice, American Hustle, and The Big Short.

28. Phil Collins

Birthday: January 30, 1951

This English rocker is the left-handed drummer for the band Genesis, but he has a thriving solo career as well. With eight studio albums and 150 million records sold worldwide, his biggest hits include “In the Air Tonight,” “You’ll Be in My Heart,” “Two Hearts,” and “Another Day in Paradise.”

29. Isla Fisher

Birthday: February 3, 1976

Not only is she the gorgeous wife of the controversial Sacha Baron Cohen, but she’s also a quite talented actress. Her biggest roles include Wedding Crashers, Home and Away, Scooby-Doo, The Great Gatsby, Visions, Nocturnal Animals, Tag, and Arrested Development.

30. Mariska Hargitay

Birthday: January 23, 1964

Hargitay has starred as Olivia Benson on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit for over 20 seasons! While she’s had roles in other movies, her work on SVU inspired her to start her own organization to support survivors of sexual abuse.

31. Danai Gurira

Birthday: February 14, 1978

Danai Gurira is an actress best known for her roles as Michonne on The Walking Dead and Okoye in Black Panther. She's also an activist, promoting equality for women around the world.

32. Stephanie Beatriz

Birthday: February 10, 1981

Starring as Rosa Diaz on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, one of the best TV shows out there right now, Beatriz has had roles on Modern Family, Into the Dark, One Day at a Time, BoJack Horseman, and Bob’s Burgers.

33. Christina Ricci

Birthday: February 12, 1980

Perhaps one of the most popular teen actresses of the 90s, Ricci has given star-studded performances in cult classic films: The Addams Family, Monster, Sleepy Hollow, Black Snake Moan, Prozac Nation, Casper, Speed Racer, and Now and Then.

34. Megan Thee Stallion

Birthday: February 15, 1995

This rapper and singer went viral in 2020 for her song “Savage,” followed by being featured on Cardi B’s “WAP,” which basically broke the internet. Her other songs include “Hot Girl Summer,” “Captain Hook,” “Big Ole Freak,” and “Girls in the Hood.”

35. Portia de Rossi

Birthday: January 31, 1973

The wife of the now-controversial Ellen DeGeneres, de Rossi has starred in multiple television shows, including Arrested Development, Scandal, Ally McBeal, Nip/Tuck, and Better Off Ted.

36. Brandy Norwood

Birthday: February 11, 1979

The singer and actress starred in the show Moesha in the 90s, as well as the 1997 version of Cinderella, and has released seven studio albums. Of course, we know her song with Monica, “The Boy is Mine,” but Brandy’s other songs include “Have You Ever,” “I Wanna Be Down,” and “Almost Doesn’t Count.”

37. Logic

Birthday: January 22, 1990

Though he announced his retirement in July 2020, Logic has released six studio albums, with songs like “1-800-273-8255” (the number for the American National Suicide Prevention Lifeline), “Homicide,” “Sucker For Pain,” and “Everyday.”

38. Rainn Wilson

Birthday: January 20, 1966

Born on the first day of Aquarius season, Rainn Wilson is most well known for his starring role as Dwight Schrute on The Office, but has also starred in Mom and Six Feet Under. He’s had supporting roles in Almost Famous, Full Frontal, and The Boy.

39. Rick Astley

Birthday: February 6, 1966

Made famous for his rickrolling and his song “Never Gonna Give You Up,” Rick Astley is now associated with the biggest troll of the last decade! And while it may seem that this is all he’s done, Astley has actually released nine studio albums in his career.

40. Chloë Grace Moretz

Birthday: February 10, 1997

Moretz began her career as a child actress, starring in Desperate Housewives, The Eye, Dirty Sexy Money, The Amityville Horror, and Diary of a Wimpy Kid. She went on to land lead roles in Kick-Ass, Let Me In, Dark Shadows, 30 Rock, Carrie, The Equalizer, and Hugo.

41. Yara Shahidi

Birthday: February 10, 2000

Yara Shahidi is an actress who stars on Black-ish and Grown-ish. But her activism and humanitarian efforts include a mentorship program, efforts to increase voter turnout, and stand for everyone's right to live in America.

43. Molly Ringwald

Birthday: February 18, 1968

Movies from the 80s — like Pretty in Pink, The Breakfast Club, and Sixteen Candles — are what brought actress Molly Ringwald into stardom, and made her a part of the Brat Pack. She currently stars on Riverdale.

44. Lisa Marie Presley

Birthday: February 1, 1968

The only child of Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie is known for her high-profile marriages to Nicolas Cage, Michael Jackson, and ongoing custody battle with her ex, Michael Lockwood. She’s also released three studio albums and seven singles.

45. Ariel Winter

Birthday: January 28, 1998

Winter is most well known for her role as Alex Dunphy on Modern Family. She also lent her voice to Sofia the First, Phineas and Ferb, and Mr. Peabody and Sherman.

46. John Travolta

Birthday: February 18, 1954

With a career spanning 50 years, Travolta gained attention for starring in Saturday Night Fever, Grease, and Welcome Back, Kotter. His other big roles include Pulp Fiction, Swordfish, Bolt, Face/Off, Hairspray, The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story, Gotti, Wild Hogs, and Look Who’s Talking.

47. Diane Lane

Birthday: February 4, 1948

Originally the lead singer of the band Alice Cooper, this rocker eventually went on to start his solo career, dubbed the Godfather of Shock Rock. His biggest songs include “Poison,” “School’s Out,” “Clones,” “I’m Eighteen,” “You and Me,” and “Bed of Nails.”

49. Sheryl Crow

Birthday: February 11, 1962

This singer/songwriter has sold more than 50 million records worldwide and has a whopping 9 Grammy Awards! You most likely know her songs, which include “Soak Up the Sun,” “If It Makes You Happy,” “All I Wanna Do,” and “Picture.”

50. Paris Hilton

Birthday: February 17, 1981

Though she’s an heiress, Hilton’s rise to notoriety came with the release of her sex tape and starring in The Simple Life with Nicole Richie. She’s also a singer and actress, releasing a studio album and starring in movies like House of Wax and Repo! The Genetic Opera.

