Everything about you changes when you're part of a couple, and sometimes those changes are weird, wonderful, and a bit awkward. But change is good (even though you have to become okay with sharing your space with someone else)!

The good news is that over time you get comfortable with each other. You get into a groove with your significant other and it can feel as if you're almost one person, sharing your flaws, idiosyncrasies, quirks, and any other weird habits and behaviors.

But what's really strange is that these things don't seem out of the ordinary to your partner. Unfortunately, those habits don't always mesh well.

Here's the most awkward thing each zodiac sign does in a relationship

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries is so incredibly competitive with their partner that nothing registers except playing the game. If one partner should get injured, after making sure they get the care they need, Aries will declare themselves the winner by default, no matter who was winning when the injury occurred. But that’s just one example of their competitive nature.

Aries aren’t just competitive with sports or activities meant to be friendly and fun; they will go out of their way to ensure they “win” any situation, meaning they often “keep score” in relationships, which makes for an awkward position in their relationship. The truth is that Aries isn’t going to go soft on anyone just because they love them.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The most awkward thing Taurus does in their relationship is wanting so badly to delve into the past. But not just their own past; rather, they insist on hearing every single piece of information about their partner's ex, failed relationships, and any other nitty-gritty details.

The problem is that they become jealous when that information is revealed. It easily leads to resentment when those details could simply have stayed in the past. It’s best for Taurus to feel their emotions and look inward, instead of expecting their partner to validate their desire for knowledge they don’t need.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini and their partner have their own secret language. When they’re out with a crowd, they will say something to their partner that confuses everybody else except them. Gemini and their partner even have silly names for one another, which just ensures that they’re one of those couples.

But the strange glances from others can throw Gemini for a loop that ultimately affects their relationship. When they feel awkward, they tend to get caught up in their thoughts, but it’s important for them to just be themselves and forget what others think.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Once Cancer has a strong relationship, there's nothing they won't tell their partner. They explain to their significant other how they’re feeling in excruciating detail — their past hurts, future concerns, their guilty pleasures, anything wrong they’ve ever done, and their secret desires.

It can become awkward for their relationship if their partner doesn’t quite understand how emotional and moody Cancer is. Luckily, if their romantic relationship is one of mutual trust and deeper conversations, Cancer can overcome that awkward feeling.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo doesn't even blink an eye when their partner comes home to find them dancing around, singing at the top of their lungs to their favorite song, or posing in the mirror like a model. This is the true uninhibited nature of Leo, after all!

Leo’s confidence is unmatched, but sometimes it can come off as attention-seeking. Though their partner knows them best, it can cause tension, making their significant other feel overshadowed. Leo should never stifle their spirit, but bringing it down a notch will do wonders for their relationship.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo has a tendency to ruin romantic moments with a bit of criticism, making things a bit awkward. Virgo and their partner could be holding hands and gazing into each other's eyes, when Virgo will point out a blemish on their nose, ruining the moment forever.

Virgo will justify their behavior, but it’s best to be mindful of the moment. By throwing in an unromantic jest, it becomes awkward and leads to tension in the relationship.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra and their significant other love to talk endlessly about their pets — how cute they are, the adorable things they do, and everything else in between. Libra doesn’t care if others think they are a bit too in love with their pets, but it becomes awkward at a certain point.

When their partner sees that Libra is a little over the top with their obsession, it blurs the line between being an amazing pet parent and focusing too much on one thing. Libra must realize that their persistence is a great trait, but they need to reel it in from time to time.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio has an extra sense they often use to find out information. For example, if they bump into one of their significant other's old friends from way back, they can tell their history was something more than friendly. But when their partner denies the allegations, Scorpio becomes increasingly upset, leading to a large amount of awkward tension.

Scorpio’s intuition is certainly helpful in many situations, but trying to figure out their partner’s past isn’t one of them. In order to keep their relationship strong and healthy, Scorpio should try taking a step back and realizing that their bond with their partner is more important than a few random details.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius share the same sense of humor with their partner, laughing at all the same things and keeping inside jokes. Humor and laughter is a beneficial part of any long-term relationship, and for Sagittarius it plays on their nurturing and curious nature. But when it comes to humor outside of their partner, that’s where they run into trouble.

The most awkward thing Sagittarius does in their relationship is laugh at unfortunate events. If their partner trips and falls, Sagittarius will laugh at them and mock them without a second thought. For their partner, it’s a hurtful reaction.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn enjoys discussing topics of conversation that people may otherwise find dull, like personal finances, retirement plans and investments. But for their partner, it’s just another day of conversing. Capricorn doesn’t find these topics boring; in fact, it energizes them and plays to their hardworking and ambitious nature.

Unfortunately, it becomes awkward for their relationship when they talk so much about money, because it makes Capricorn appear incredibly materialistic and rigid. They should do their best to switch up the topic every now and then.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius’ ideas on privacy are somewhat skewed, as they have no problem walking in on their partner during private moments, like when they’re in the bathroom. This zodiac sign is incredibly open with their personal space, and as such believe others should be, too. But it tends to rub people the wrong way.

Aquarius’ actions become awkward to their relationship partners when they really hone in on their “all or nothing” mentality. Perhaps Aquarius can learn to be a little less intrusive and a little more respectful of their partner’s wishes.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces is extremely comfortable with their partner. So much so that if they don't want to change out of their pajamas or wash their hair after a day or two, they remain confident that their partner will still find them attractive. And while they are correct that their romantic partner will love them no matter what, it can rub them the wrong way.

It’s awkward for Pisces’ partner to see them lounging around without a care in the world. Because even if their relationship is healthy and strong, Pisces can come off as lazy and detached from the world around them.

