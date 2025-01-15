Luck Favors These 8 Rising Signs Throughout All Of 2025

Jupiter promises expansion in 2025, especially for these eight rising signs.

Written on Jan 15, 2025

Add to Bookmarks
woman with lucky clovers zodiac rising signs luck 2025 Photo: corelens | Design: YourTango
Advertisement

In astrology, Jupiter, the planet of luck, is known for its expansive energy that brings abundance to whatever area of your birth chart it happens to be transiting. While everyone will feel the good fortune of Jupiter in 2025, according to astrology content creator Celine Diong, luck favors eight rising signs in particular throughout the year.

Luck favors people with one of these eight rising signs throughout all of 2025

“Jupiter is currently in Gemini up until early June of 2025,” Diong explained in a TikTok video, and eight rising signs are benefitting the most.

Advertisement
@celinexastrology #AstrologyTikTok #AstrologyFYP #ZodiacSigns #AstrologyLovers #AstrologyFacts #AstrologyMemes #astrology #celinexastrology #foryou #zodiac #sistersign#risingsign #sunsign #aries #leo #sagittarius #aquarius #gemini #libra #capricorn #cancer #scorpio #pisces #foryou #fyp #placement #love#watersign #relationships #astrologyobservations #dating #foryou #moonsign #risingsign #astrologyvibes #viral #astrologylover #astrologygirl ♬ Blue hair sped up - Stargirl ☆

RELATED: All Of The Planets That Will Retrograde In 2025 — And How Each One Will Affect You

Advertisement

1. Gemini rising

luck favors gemini rising sign 2025 Design: YourTango

Since Jupiter is in this sign, “For the first half of 2025, you are the star of the show," Diong said. "You are gonna feel like an influx of opportunity, especially when it comes to your personal growth, your social life, and your career.” 

Your main focus in 2025 will be on expanding yourself and influencing how others view you. Don’t be shocked if you find your business or career taking off as you enter a new chapter in your life. Luck is on your side guiding you to make the best possible decisions for your future.

Advertisement

RELATED: 2 Zodiac Signs Experiencing An Incredibly Lucky 'Emerald Year' 2025

2. Sagittarius rising

luck favors sagittarius rising sign 2025 Design: YourTango

As Gemini's sister sign, Sagittarius risings will also experience the luck and expansion of Jupiter in this sign, "Especially when it comes to areas like knowledge, personal growth, and travel," Diong said.

Advertisement

Consider going back to school to pursue higher education, as luck will be in your favor here. According to Diong, this energy is also favorable for a social glow-up. Toxic friends that no longer serve your best interests will quickly disappear from your life as you begin focusing on yourself and what inspires you the most. 

All in all, this year promises to be a fulfilling one as long as you stay committed to seeing things through. 

RELATED: 2025 Is The Year For Two Very Lucky Zodiac Signs

3. Pisces rising

luck favors pisces rising sign 2025 Design: YourTango

Advertisement

According to Diong, "This transit is gonna be especially beneficial for you in terms of spirituality, education, and just overall expanding your world view." As a Pisces rising, don't feel shy about taking on projects that you may have been unsure of before. The universe is working in your favor to expand your horizons.

Diong noted that this year is the best year for Pisces to start planning ahead when it comes to commitments, especially those concerning travel or education. So, if you've been wanting to get focused on your career or future vacation plans, this year promises incredible luck with that!

RELATED: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Achieve Big Career Success In The First Half Of 2025, According To An Astrologer

4. Virgo rising

luck favors virgo rising sign 2025 Design: YourTango

Advertisement

This is a great year for Virgo risings to share their knowledge with the rest of the world. 

"Whether it's through teaching, networking, blogging," Diong explained, Virgo rising will experience several opportunities to learn, grow, and communicate. 

That said, be sure to listen as much as you talk! After all, if your goals are to expand your knowledge, it's important to spend as much time being a student as you are a teacher. 

Diong noted that once Jupiter changes signs and enters Cancer in June 2025, your focus will shift to your "family life, home dynamic, emotional well-being, and creating a sense of security."

RELATED: 5 Zodiac Signs Fully Embracing Their Villain Era In 2025, According To An Astrologer

Advertisement

5. Cancer rising

luck favors cancer rising sign 2025 Design: YourTango

Once Jupiter enters your sign, Diong explained that the planet of luck will be in your first house of self, leading to a huge boost in your public image and significant personal growth. 

"Definitely expect more attention and more success, more good fortune, just more luck," Diong predicted. 

Advertisement

In 2025, any goals related to personal branding will become much easier to accomplish for Cancer risings.

RELATED: 4 Zodiac Signs Have A Complete Career Transformation In 2025

6. Capricorn rising

luck favors capricorn rising sign 2025 Design: YourTango

Capricorn rising, as Cancer's sister sign, you're in for a lucky treat in 2025. 

Advertisement

"For Capricorn risings, it's more about partnerships for you this transit," Diong said, predicting growth and opportunities in both your professional and personal life. "There is just overall gonna be a very strong focus on relationships and collaboration."

As a result, expect to expand your social circle and create more harmonious bonds in the process.

RELATED: The Zodiac Signs You'll Have The Strongest Connection With In 2025, According To An Astrologer

7. Aries rising

luck favors aries rising sign 2025 Design: YourTango

Advertisement

"This transit is definitely gonna push you guys to expand yourself emotionally," began Diong. 

More for You:
Zodiac Signs That Are Terrible At Relationships (And Why)
5 Zodiac Signs That Are The Universe's Favorites In The First Half Of 2025
Exactly How To Manifest What You Want (And Actually Get It)
4 Zodiac Signs Who Experience Financial Success In 2025

However, this doesn't come without its own set of challenges. After all, being more vulnerable and in tune with your emotions is never that easy. Luckily, that's nothing Jupiter can't handle. As long as you remain positive and focused on your work-life balance, family, and improving your home dynamics, the shift to expanding yourself emotionally will feel a lot easier.

RELATED: The One Zodiac Sign Becoming The Most Powerful Version Of Themselves In 2025, According To An Astrologer

Advertisement

8. Libra rising

luck favors libra rising sign 2025 Design: YourTango

Finally, if Libra rising wants to get in on all the good luck happening, Diong suggested focusing and your family dynamic.

"Relationships are definitely gonna expand," Diong predicted. "Opportunities that's related to home and security for you are definitely gonna bring you a lot of stability."

Advertisement

Remain focused on fostering a strong support system, whether that's through a romantic relationship, friendships, or family — you'll need that support when your career takes off!

RELATED: 4 Zodiac Signs That Are The Main Characters In 2025

YourTango

See What The Universe Has In Store For You

Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!
By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy.
YourTango

You’re In!

Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.

Advertisement