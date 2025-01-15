Luck Favors These 8 Rising Signs Throughout All Of 2025

In astrology, Jupiter, the planet of luck, is known for its expansive energy that brings abundance to whatever area of your birth chart it happens to be transiting. While everyone will feel the good fortune of Jupiter in 2025, according to astrology content creator Celine Diong, luck favors eight rising signs in particular throughout the year.

“Jupiter is currently in Gemini up until early June of 2025,” Diong explained in a TikTok video, and eight rising signs are benefitting the most.

1. Gemini rising

Since Jupiter is in this sign, “For the first half of 2025, you are the star of the show," Diong said. "You are gonna feel like an influx of opportunity, especially when it comes to your personal growth, your social life, and your career.”

Your main focus in 2025 will be on expanding yourself and influencing how others view you. Don’t be shocked if you find your business or career taking off as you enter a new chapter in your life. Luck is on your side guiding you to make the best possible decisions for your future.

2. Sagittarius rising

As Gemini's sister sign, Sagittarius risings will also experience the luck and expansion of Jupiter in this sign, "Especially when it comes to areas like knowledge, personal growth, and travel," Diong said.

Consider going back to school to pursue higher education, as luck will be in your favor here. According to Diong, this energy is also favorable for a social glow-up. Toxic friends that no longer serve your best interests will quickly disappear from your life as you begin focusing on yourself and what inspires you the most.

All in all, this year promises to be a fulfilling one as long as you stay committed to seeing things through.

3. Pisces rising

According to Diong, "This transit is gonna be especially beneficial for you in terms of spirituality, education, and just overall expanding your world view." As a Pisces rising, don't feel shy about taking on projects that you may have been unsure of before. The universe is working in your favor to expand your horizons.

Diong noted that this year is the best year for Pisces to start planning ahead when it comes to commitments, especially those concerning travel or education. So, if you've been wanting to get focused on your career or future vacation plans, this year promises incredible luck with that!

4. Virgo rising

This is a great year for Virgo risings to share their knowledge with the rest of the world.

"Whether it's through teaching, networking, blogging," Diong explained, Virgo rising will experience several opportunities to learn, grow, and communicate.

That said, be sure to listen as much as you talk! After all, if your goals are to expand your knowledge, it's important to spend as much time being a student as you are a teacher.

Diong noted that once Jupiter changes signs and enters Cancer in June 2025, your focus will shift to your "family life, home dynamic, emotional well-being, and creating a sense of security."

5. Cancer rising

Once Jupiter enters your sign, Diong explained that the planet of luck will be in your first house of self, leading to a huge boost in your public image and significant personal growth.

"Definitely expect more attention and more success, more good fortune, just more luck," Diong predicted.

In 2025, any goals related to personal branding will become much easier to accomplish for Cancer risings.

6. Capricorn rising

Capricorn rising, as Cancer's sister sign, you're in for a lucky treat in 2025.

"For Capricorn risings, it's more about partnerships for you this transit," Diong said, predicting growth and opportunities in both your professional and personal life. "There is just overall gonna be a very strong focus on relationships and collaboration."

As a result, expect to expand your social circle and create more harmonious bonds in the process.

7. Aries rising

"This transit is definitely gonna push you guys to expand yourself emotionally," began Diong.

However, this doesn't come without its own set of challenges. After all, being more vulnerable and in tune with your emotions is never that easy. Luckily, that's nothing Jupiter can't handle. As long as you remain positive and focused on your work-life balance, family, and improving your home dynamics, the shift to expanding yourself emotionally will feel a lot easier.

8. Libra rising

Finally, if Libra rising wants to get in on all the good luck happening, Diong suggested focusing and your family dynamic.

"Relationships are definitely gonna expand," Diong predicted. "Opportunities that's related to home and security for you are definitely gonna bring you a lot of stability."

Remain focused on fostering a strong support system, whether that's through a romantic relationship, friendships, or family — you'll need that support when your career takes off!

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.