5 Zodiac Signs Fully Embracing Their Villain Era In 2025, According To An Astrologer

There's no understating the importance of setting boundaries, but doing so can lead to those determined to overstep them casting you as a villain. But in 2025, there are certain zodiac signs ready to take on that label as they fully embrace their villain era to improve their own lives.

The five zodiac signs fully embracing their villain era in 2025, according to an astrologer

"In 2025, these zodiac signs are fighting back," astrologer Joshua Pingley predicted in a TikTok video.

Advertisement

Gone are their people-pleasing days — Pisces, Cancer, Virgo, Aries, and Gemini are putting themselves first throughout all of 2025.

Advertisement

1. Pisces

Design: YourTango

According to Pingley, “If anyone has had enough it’s you guys,” Pisces, the zodiac sign known for its martyr tendencies. While it may feel honorable to always put other people first, as you can imagine, that only leads to a more stressful and emotionally exhausting life for yourself.

Advertisement

In 2025, Pisces, it's time to remember that you can't pour from an empty cup. Pingley explained that this new year is the perfect opportunity for you to get your stuff together while effectively destroying any obstacles in your way.

This won't be easy, especially when you're so used to prioritizing others. Embracing your villain era might look like cutting off old friendships to make way for healthier ones or extracting yourself from a draining work environment. But regardless of what happens, Pingley predicts a villain-to-hero story arc.

“As Saturn, the planet of discipline, structure, and boundaries will temporarily leave your sign in the summer after more than two years,” the astrologer explained, "allowing you to finally embrace that blissful Pisces delusion yet again."

Advertisement

2. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Cancer, Pingley predicts 2025 will be a rollercoaster of a year for you.

“While the second half of the year looks rather sweet and wholesome for you guys, the first half is gonna have you raging,” he said, noting that between January and February, Mars, the planet of war and aggression, will be retrograde in your sign, making you much less likely to tolerate others' bad behavior.

Advertisement

3. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Pingley explained that with the Nodes of Fate shifting into Pisces and Virgo on January 11, with the South Node in Virgo, this zodiac sign will be urged to let go of old situations that bring about stress, anxiety, or painful memories.

Advertisement

It's won't be an easy process — letting go and starting anew rarely is — resulting in Virgo acting like a bit of a villain. But don't shy away from it! Though you're known to be a bit of a stickler for the rules, it’s okay to let your hair down and tell people how you really feel. In the words of Pingley, “Try to have fun with it.”

4. Aries

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Aries, you're fierce to begin with. But with Neptune, the planet of delusion, entering your sign at the end of March followed by Saturn, the planet of karma, Pingley noted that this means it's your chance to start dishing out the karma.

You're already a force to be reckoned with, Aries, and 2025 is truly your year to become the most powerful version of yourself.

5. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Gemini will begin stirring the pot in 2025 as your sassy energy comes out in full force once Uranus, the planet of rebellion and upheaval, enters your sign on July 7. Uranus moving into Gemini will inspire creative ideas and innovations. And for Gemini in particular, the chaotic planet in your sign will influence you to buck all authority and move forward in the world in the way that works best for you.

"You're showing up shocking, rebellious, and absolutely electric," astrologer Helena Hathor said of Gemini in a TikTok video.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.