How Mercury Retrograde Affects Your Zodiac Sign From March 15 - April 7, 2025

Mercury retrograde in Aries affects each zodiac sign differently. From March 15 to April 7, 2025, Mercury retrograde shines a light on the area of life that needs your attention and gives you the confidence and new perspective to make the necessary changes.

When the planet of communication retrogrades, those areas of life it rules, including speech, communication, learning, thinking, and all forms of electronic communication, are not functioning up to par. Any of these areas can experience delays, confusion, or things going wrong.

Mercury is in Aries, which is a Mars-ruled sign. This means we can expect more assertive or aggressive communication and even rudeness while Mercury is retrograde in this sign. On the positive side, Aries rules initiative, bravery, and pioneering ideas, so while we may struggle through some setbacks, we're also learning new ideas and new ways of approaching things.

It is time to think and flush out any thinking and ideas that no longer work for us, especially in the following areas that this Mercury retrograde affects each zodiac sign the most.

How Mercury retrograde affects your zodiac sign from March 15 to April 7, 2025:

Aries

You are impulsive by nature, Aries, and with Mercury retrograding in your sign, you may be even more impulsive or prone to losing your temper.

Since your emotional regulation may be tested over the next few weeks, it's a good time to turn inward and focus on completing projects you've been putting off. Update something you do, such as a brand or website, or pamper yourself with a new hairstyle, clothes, or makeup.

Taurus

Mercury transits your 12th house, ruling the subconscious mind and places of seclusion, such as hospitals or other institutions. This often coincides with a great deal of deep thinking and introspection.

When Mercury retrogrades into Pisces on March 31, it transits your 11th house of friends, groups, and the collective, putting a spotlight on all of these associations, which can even include the company you work for.

Gemini

Mercury in Aries transits your 11th house, which will put all of the groups that you belong to in the spotlight. This includes friends, social groups, clubs, companies, organizations, and even your place in the collective.

When the planet enters Pisces on March 31, it returns to your 10th house of career. You could experience changes in this area, come up with new strategies, or catch up on work that is not yet finished.

Cancer

Mercury transits your 10th house of career and reputation. Though you could experience career changes, this doesn’t mean it’s imminent. Be careful about the decisions you make and focus on those things that need to be updated, re-thought, or finished.

When Mercury enters Pisces on March 31, it will transit your ninth house of education, travel, and world view. Sometimes with this transit, travel is canceled or becomes difficult, so this is a time to practice patience and be open to adjusting plans.

Leo

As Mercury in Aries retrogrades through your ninth house, you become more of an armchair traveler interested in new intellectual avenues and adventures. You could take up a new course of study, and you will be quick to take up for the downtrodden in the world.

When Mercury retrograde enters Pisces on March 31, your focus shifts to your finances. Do your taxes, re-work a budget, and make the financial changes you've been putting off.

Virgo

Mercury transits your eighth house of shared resources, other people’s money, and intimacy as it moves through Aries. This puts a focus on intimacy, secrets, money, investments, and other financial matters.

When Mercury re-enters Pisces on March 31, issues could arise with romantic or business partners, which is a good time to attend to anything that may need your review before it can move forward.

Libra

Mercury turns retrograde in your seventh house of partners, which could bring up issues or create a focus on existing issues. Otherwise, this could reconnect you with someone from the past of either a business or personal nature.

When Mercury retrogrades into Pisces on March 31, it enters your sixth house of work, health, and pets. Now is the time to finish up old projects and re-think your strategies. If there is a health issue, you may want to consult a doctor.

Scorpio

Mercury in Aries retrogrades in your sixth house of work, health, and pets. Now is the time to complete old work as opposed to starting new projects and re-examine your work accomplishments and strategies. It's also a good time to begin a new health routine, such as adding a daily walk to your schedule.

When Mercury re-enters Pisces, the focus changes to love, relationships, and friends. You may change your mind about something or someone or uncover changes that need to be made in a relationship.

Sagittarius

Mercury turns retrograde in your fifth house of friends and love, which will come more clearly into focus. You may question a relationship, friendship, or someone you are involved with. Otherwise, you may connect with those from the past.

When Mercury re-enters Pisces, the focus will be on your home and family. If anything in your home has been on the fritz, it may finally be time to replace it! Your home renovation ideas come to life as well.

Capricorn

Mercury retrogrades in your fourth house of home and family. At this time, the spotlight will be on home, your basic foundation, and those you are close to. Issues may arise at home while Mercury is retrograde, and it will be extremely important to use clear communication to get through any problems that do crop up.

Aquarius

Mercury turns retrograde in your third house, which rules the way you think, speak, and interact. While Mercury is retrograde, you're more prone to forgetfulness, saying the wrong thing, or experiencing issues with immediate family members, so write things down and take care to think before you speak.

When Mercury re-enters Pisces on March 31, it transits your second house, which rules income and money. Re-think financial strategies to do what you can to secure a strong financial future for yourself.

Pisces

Mercury turns retrograde in your second house of money and income. Review your earnings strategy and make any necessary adjustments to your finances.

When Mercury re-enters your sign on March 31, you may feel the retrograde effects more than others in terms of foggy thinking, cancellations, breakdowns, and annoying glitches.

