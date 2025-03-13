Astrologer Says These 3 Zodiac Signs Have A 'Life-Changing Experience' In March 2025

According to astrologer Chana Peppers, March 2025 "is one of the most intense months of the year." While we'll all feel the effects of the month's potent astrology one way or another, Peppers explained that three zodiac signs will have a "life-changing experience" by the month's end.

With Venus retrograde testing our relationships and financial stability, a total lunar eclipse transforming how we approach everyday life, and Mercury retrograde forcing us to pause and reflect, these three zodiac signs have much to look forward to.

Advertisement

Astrologer says these three zodiac signs will have a life-changing experience in March 2025

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

With Venus retrograde in your sign, Peppers explained, "You are going to experience some very dramatic shifts in your relationships and money." Yes, change can be scary — but this life-changing experience is not all bad! Peppers described it as a spring cleaning, as you slowly remove negative stuff out of your life to make room for better beginnings.

Advertisement

However, Peppers noted that with Mercury retrograde beginning on March 15, it's wise to remain in the planning phase of any major moves. When Mercury is retrograde, hasty decisions can lead to things not going to plan, especially as the retrograde planet can cloud judgment.

Pace yourself and lean into your intuition to make the most of this life-changing month.

2. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Virgo will have a life-changing experience in March 2025 as the total lunar eclipse on March 14 takes place in this sign. Eclipses are like extra powerful Full Moons that bring about the culmination of something.

"You can imagine the emotional transformation that comes along with a full moon, but this is like a million times more potent," said Peppers, who added that for Virgo, "this eclipse is gonna feel like some fated ending."

However, with each ending comes a "destined new beginning," as Peppers put it, meaning that you have a clean slate to start a powerful new chapter of your life.

Advertisement

3. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Peppers explained that the end of March brings unexpected drama in your relationships, Pisces. O March 27, Venus retrograde moves from Aries into your sign, shedding light on any ways you've put your own needs aside to prioritize others.

"This is where something really needs to shift," Peppers said.

Advertisement

Venus is joined by Mercury retrograde on March 29, encouraging you to express the emotions lying deep within your subconscious, Peppers explained. But if you think that's it, think again! On March 30, your ruling planet Neptune moves into Aries, a life-changing experience that begins "a 14-year life cycle" for you, according to Peppers.

"Your life is going to change forever more," Peppers said. "You're going to feel more bold and start taking more initiative to make powerful changes in your life."

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.