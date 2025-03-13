4 Zodiac Signs Experience Deep Transformation From The Lunar Eclipse Starting On March 14, 2025

Starting on March 14, 2025, four zodiac signs experience deep transformation from the Full Moon eclipse in Virgo. The first few months of 2025 have been centered on love, and this eclipse is weaving a special story that will help these zodiac signs incorporate more love, balance, and hope into their routine, work, and partnerships.

With this energy, the collective is learning how to balance the impulsive energy of Mercury in Aries with practicality and honesty. Don’t get consumed by the rose-colored glasses — analyze and be methodical about your decisions and make sure not to rush into any important decisions during this time. Remember to take your time, make edits, and don’t be afraid of changes — then circle back to what you've learned once Mercury stations direct in April.

Four zodiac signs experience deep transformation from the lunar eclipse starting on March 14, 2025:

1. Virgo

This lunar eclipse is an epic transit for you, Virgo, with the ruler of the eclipse being Mercury in Aries, energizing you, building your armor, creating a spark, and adding a breath of fresh air. Eclipse energy in a Martian sign is here to make you bolder, helping you take action and abandon insecurities that try to take control of you.

The energy now also impacts your relationships, allowing you to take those first steps toward healing broken connections. The first step here is understanding your emotional intelligence. While love is essential to romance, some cycles and patterns must be released. That person in the past may have seemed like the one at the time, but it is now the moment to move forward.

Mercury in Aries shines a light here, helping you to communicate with others, protect your boundaries, and let history remain in the past. You are optimistic about what lies ahead, as more of this eclipse story continues to unfold over the next several years.

2. Sagittarius

The energy from the eclipse in Virgo feels heavy since it is concentrated at the peak of your chart, bringing to light how you navigate your responsibilities while working with others and how your plans are moving forward.

But there is a treasure trove here since the ruler of the eclipse is Mercury in Aries, which inspires you and changes your relationship with your career. This is a defining moment when you are more concerned with accomplishments and finding your victories. With the energy in Aries, you may want to rush through and feel the need to take risks. But you should use this moment to contemplate and observe. Learning will be imperative if you want to evolve and continue your transformation.

The eclipse wants you to pour new light into your work and connect you with the brilliance and potential in your mind. Trust your creative process. Over the next two years, the eclipse energy is going to help you gain the confidence you need to see an important project through to completion.

3. Pisces

With this eclipse energy, you're freeing yourself from the need to people-please. The lunar eclipse helps you discover who you really are, and with the ruler in the sign of Aries, it is your moment to claim your independence and power. The lessons might be a little daunting, but this energy helps you to protect your boundaries.

Mercury in Aries is showing you how to honor your dreams and be resilient. You are inspired to be brave, passionate about your work, and rise up, especially when you feel the odds are against you. You are a warrior, and developing faith in yourself and your abilities will help you triumph.

For now, dream big and stay in the planning phase until Mercury stations direct in April. After all, the same messages will continue to repeat themselves throughout the next several years, so there is plenty of time for you to learn and evolve.

4. Gemini

Your words hold a lot of meaning during this Virgo eclipse. With this energizing force, you will be able to unlock your potential — not only for the next several months, but for years.

Your curiosity is supercharged and you might even be inspired to kickstart a new learning journey. However, the collective is in the planning phase, so don’t make any rash decisions now until Mercury stations direct. Saturn in Pisces has helped you plant the seeds, and now you see how your work is beginning to flourish. If you’ve worked hard over the last several years, prepare for the praise you may receive on your work.

The eclipse is also centered on making good connections. Family and trustworthy friends can help you move mountains. While Saturn is teaching you how to work alone, this eclipse is about working with others because a solid support system can help you reach new heights.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.