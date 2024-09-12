Financial stress is at an all-time high. According to a survey, around 78% of Americans are stressed out about their finances. And with everything getting seemingly worse, most people are wondering if things will ever get better.

Although we can't control the economy or the cost of groceries, we can shift our mindset to manifest the best life for ourselves.

Here are 8 mindset shifts to manifest money and abundance

1. Visualize financial success

Though it may seem nonsensical, imagining success can motivate us to achieve it. According to one study, people who pursue a mastery and performance goal do better when they incorporate imagery.

If you're struggling to get started, scientist Dr. Sheila Ohlsson Walker has some suggestions. To start, she writes, "For the next three consecutive days, find 15 minutes to embrace a 'Best Self' adventure. Choose at least one of your life goals and outline at least three 'next steps' to take toward realizing that dream."

When you visualize something, you're asking the universe to bring that thing to you. Acting like you already have something makes it more likely that it will manifest in your life.

2. Use daily affirmations

While some believe that affirmations don't work, research says that self-affirmations help motivate us and remove us from dangerous situations. Say your daily affirmation out loud using the present tense, focusing on the positive and choosing statements that are meaningful to you.

Adds well-being expert Tchiki Davis, Ph.D., if your biggest setback is financial spending, say, "I grow and improve every day and I will save this money." Daily affirmations like this will help motivate you and move you in the right direction, while also steering you clear of situations that interfere with your financial goals.

3. Talk positively when discussing finances

The way you talk about your finances can make all the difference in the world. And it all boils down to the effect that positive talk has on our mental health.

Research has found that people who use positive self-talk have less anxiety and OCD. These people also have better effective coping strategies to manage their emotions and stress, all of which help when it comes to managing your finances.

With that being said, positive self-talk isn't easy and, in truth, you must rewire your brain to think about the bright side. But this isn't impossible. According to Dan Bates, Ph.D., a clinical mental health counselor, a good place to start is by talking to yourself as you would a friend.

As he explains, "More likely than not, in hearing their feelings, you would be overcome by empathy and compassion. You would feel deeply for them, and express care after hearing their negativity."

4. Never compare someone else's success to your own

They say that self-comparison is the thief of joy — and most would probably agree. When we compare ourselves to others, we take away from our own joy. And instead of focusing on what truly makes us happy, we get caught up in what we think we should be doing.

This has major consequences on our mental health. According to one study, and many others like it, social comparison has negative effects on our psychological well-being. So, it's essential to spend less time focused on someone else's financial success and spend more time focusing on your own.

5. Be grateful for the little things

Gratitude can get you far if you want to manifest financial money and abundance. After all, gratitude is known to motivate.

Yet, that's not all gratitude is good for. Gratitude helps keep things positive, including your mindset. And a shift in mindset will better help you attract positivity, making it easier for you to attract abundance.

6. Use failure as a stepping stone

It might be hard to change your mindset after failing because, as humans, we have a tendency to ruminate over negative experiences. But understanding that failure is a stepping stone to success is the best way to learn from your mistakes, and financially succeed while you're at it.

According to researchers, how we react to failure can affect our self-development. If we choose to use it as fuel to further motivate us, we grow as people. But if we don't, we stay stuck in the same place and in the same habits.

If you truly want to manifest money and abundance, figure out ways to learn from those mistakes. Not only will it change your finances, but it will force you to grow as well.

7. Be patient and persistent

Patience is highly necessary in order to manifest money. Because even when we form consistent habits, it will take a while before we see results. As one study found, it takes around 10 weeks to see results.

According to the researchers, "People are reassured to learn that doing the behavior gets progressively easier, so they only have to maintain their motivation until the habit forms." So, keep up that behavior for at least a few months. Then, it will be easier to maintain positive financial behaviors and manifest abundance.

8. Change the environment to align with your goals

In the spiritual world, the more positivity we emulate, the better chance we have of attracting good things. With that being said, our environment can absolutely dictate our mindset.

For instance, compiled research has found that windows, space, quietness, and proximity to nature all affect our mood. So, if you're craving financial success, put yourself in a calming environment. Then, use that environment to meditate and manifest.

