Luck Favors 3 Zodiac Signs Throughout All Of Pisces Season From February 18 - March 20, 2025

Luck favors three zodiac signs this Pisces season, which will be an extremely rewarding period from February 18 to March 20, 2025. Pisces season is about creative exploration, hope, and trusting our dreams. It is a season for the lovers and dreamers.

However, it's important to remain practical and responsible to make the most of the luck this season brings. Enjoy the passion that comes during this period, but make sure to protect your heart.

Luck favors three zodiac signs throughout all of Pisces season from February 18 to March 20, 2025:

1. Pisces

Happy birthday, Pisces! Your season may feel rocky with the eclipse energy getting ready to take center stage for the first time this year. Nevertheless, this is a period when you have the potential to make new friends, heal old friendships, and learn from folks who can become teachers or mentors for you.

Your season is the catalyst for new transformations that begin with the New Moon in your sign on February 27. Saturn in your sign empowers you, instilling maturity, growth, and patience.

Venus in Aries, which began on February 4, continues helping you find a boost with finances — as long as you put in the work. However, make sure not to get too reckless with spending.

With Jupiter in Gemini aspecting your sign, this is a positive period for academic work and exploring your artistic abilities at home. use this time to continue beautifying your home.

The Full Moon in Virgo on March 14 bring relationship issues to light. With Venus also getting ready to station retrograde in the next several weeks, you will be given plenty of opportunities to work things out with people you love and respect. Pisces season will surely be memorable and exciting for you.

2. Sagittarius

Luck favors your career ambitions during Pisces season, beginning with the New Moon in Pisces on February 27. If you lack balance, the Full Moon eclipse in Virgo on March 14 will show you how to incorporate this as a major theme this year is learning how not to ignore your needs. The eclipses are extra potent, so prioritize sleep and self-care during these transits.

Venus in Aries is loud and ready to change the collective and as a fire sign, you will embrace this period that majorly contributes to your transformation. You have some pleasant experiences in love and connection during this season as Venus continues helping you reconnect with who you are meant to be.

Mars (finally!) stations direct on February 23, making this a powerful period that releases any blockages, especially those you may be experiencing with your finances. Your hard work is recognized this Pisces season, and if you don't see the rewards now, Jupiter’s ingress in Cancer later in the year brings what you're looking for.

Mercury will ingress Aries on March 3, making this a time when your intellectual powers feel supercharged. You are ready to showcase your talents to the world and this Pisces season will prepare you to feel more comfortable in the spotlight.

3. Cancer

As a water sign, luck definitely favors you this Pisces season, a magnetic period for love and romance.

Mars stations direct on February 23, adding a flurry of activity as you consider your prospective goals. Pisces season is a time for healing and new beginnings now that the planet of war is helping you strengthen connections instead of burning bridges.

The New Moon in Pisces on February 27 boosts your ego and networking abilities while Venus in Aries gives you an edge in your career sector. If there's anyone you need to impress, now is the time! It is an epoch where you will seamlessly shine through — and even spark some jealousy. Nevertheless, Pisces season has your back and makes you a lot more compassionate and understanding with the trine Saturn is making to your sign. A much-needed dose of practicality helps you win new allies.

Mercury enters Aries on March 3, helping you be more of a tactician as you continue fighting for your wins. The Full Moon Eclipse on March 14 in the sign of Virgo continues boosting your confidence and artistic abilities, helping you see the treasures your imagination possesses.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.