All Of The Days Mercury Will Be Retrograde In 2025 — And How Each Phase Affects Your Zodiac Sign

There are three Mercury retrograde dates in 2025, when the planet of communication appears to travel backward in the sky and infamously creates a chaotic energy that affects each zodiac sign.

When planets retrograde, their effects on humans are different than when in direct motion. Thinking is deeper, situations often appear to go underground for a time or change altogether, and sometimes our focus shifts. We backtrack, and many things are put on hold.

Each year, Mercury retrogrades in a particular element. In 2025, Mercury retrogrades in fire signs, although in March and November, it will retrograde back into water signs during its cycle. Fire signs are innovative and unusual and love to think big! During each Mercury retrograde in 2025, look at the big picture and develop solutions that involve fire element qualities: creativity, enthusiasm, forward thinking, communication, and most of all, action.

During Mercury retrograde, communication can break down, slow down, or stop altogether. People often become confused or change their minds, job interviews can slow down, and things, projects, and people change direction, sometimes unexpectedly. Equipment notoriously breaks down during Mercury retrograde, whether it is a computer, a coffee pot, or a car.

It is hard to get decisions from others during these times, and if you do, they could change their mind after Mercury turns direct. Many things from the past may resurface. This does not mean it's time to reconnect with a former, toxic relationship, but with those who have been tried and true.

When Mercury is retrograde, it's a good time to go back to the things from the past that have served you well. You could hear from relatives, old friends, and on occasion, old loves. You may connect with business associates you have known before.

It’s time to take care of those things you have put off and clear your closets, both literally and figuratively. Go through old things and clear out what you don’t need. Slow down, re-think, re-write, analyze, and re-do those things that are unfinished.

This is a time to stop, look, and listen to your inner voice so that you may move forward with clarity and confidence when Mercury turns direct again. It is a time of personal realignment with the world. You may reach a sense of completion with something by the time this cycle ends. And we often take many happy trips down memory lane.

When Mercury is retrograde, it's wise not to make important changes such as starting a new job or project, launching a website, buying big-ticket items, closing on real estate, buying electronic equipment, getting married or engaged, having elective or cosmetic surgery, launching new endeavors, or signing contracts.

Mercury retrograde 2025 dates and effects

March 15 - April 7 in Aries-Pisces

The first Mercury retrograde of 2025 begins on March 15 in Aries. This Mercury retrograde phase is about learning how to control impulses. As Mercury retrogrades from Aries into Pisces on March 28, we're reminded to slow down and be present.

Each zodiac sign will feel the effects of Mercury retrograde in Aries and Pisces in different areas of life:

Aries: Your self-image and things involving you. When it enters Pisces, it affects your alone time, isolation, and the subconscious mind.

Taurus: Your subconscious mind. When it enters Pisces, it influences your friends and groups.

Gemini: Friends and groups. When it enters Pisces, it affects your career and reputation.

Cancer: Career and reputation. When it enters Pisces, travel, education, and legal matters are affected.

Leo: Education, travel, and legal matters. When it enters Pisces, you feel the effects in how you approach debt, taxes, intimacy, and secrets.

Virgo: Intimacy, secrets, other people’s money, and debts. When it enters Pisces, your relationships feel the effects.

Libra: Your relationships. When Mercury retrograde enters Pisces, work and health are affected.

Scorpio: Work and health. When Mercury enters Pisces, romance, love, friends, and children are affected.

Sagittarius: Friends, love, romance, and children. When it enters Pisces, it influences your home and family.

Capricorn: Home and family. When Mercury enters Pisces, your immediate family, co-workers, and short trips feel the effects.

Aquarius: Immediate family and short trips. When it retrogrades into Pisces, your money and income feel the effects.

Pisces: Income and money. When Mercury enters Pisces, it influences your self-image and outlook on life.

July 18 - August 11 in Leo

The second Mercury retrograde in 2025 begins on July 18 in Leo, causing us to rethink our priorities and see where we can implement more discipline into our lives. Each zodiac sign may seek a refresh in different areas of life:

Aries: Friends, romance and love, and children.

Taurus: Home and family.

Gemini: Immediate family and short trips.

Cancer: Money and income.

Leo: Your self-image and things involving you.

Virgo: Seclusion and the subconscious mind.

Libra: Friends, hopes and wishes, and groups you're connected to.

Scorpio: Career and reputation.

Sagittarius: Travel, education, and legal matters.

Capricorn: Debt, other people’s money, and intimacy.

Aquarius: Romantic relationships.

Pisces: Work and health.

November 9 - 28 in Sagittarius-Scorpio

The final Mercury retrograde phase in 2025 begins on November 9 in Sagittarius, a catalyst for for powerful mental breakthroughs but also a test of our impulse control. The planet then re-enters Scorpio on November 20.

Each zodiac sign experiences a new outlook on these areas of life during this Mercury retrograde phase:

Aries: Travel and education. When Mercury re-enters Scorpio, it affects how you approach your debt and other people’s money.

Taurus: Intimacy, debt, other people’s money. When in Scorpio, you may begin thinking about your romantic relationships differently.

Gemini: Romantic relationships. When Mercury re-enters Scorpio, it affects work and health.

Cancer: Work and health. When in Scorpio, your approach to love, romance, children, and friends experiences a refresh.

Leo: Love, romance, friends, and children. When in Scorpio, you may begin thinking about home and family differently.

Virgo: Home and family. When Mercury re-enters Scorpio, it changes your perspective on your immediate family and short trips.

Libra: Immediate family. When in Scorpio, your income and money feel the effects.

Scorpio: Money and income. When Mercury re-enters your sign, your self-image and outlook on life may experience some change.

Sagittarius: Your self-image and outlook on life. When Mercury re-enters Scorpio, you begin looking at the deeper side of life.

Capricorn: Your emotions and memories. When Mercury re-enters Scorpio, it influences how you think about your friends, groups, and hopes.

Aquarius: Groups, friends, hopes, and wishes. When in Scorpio, you begin focusing on your career.

Pisces: Your career and reputation. When Mercury re-enters Scorpio, travel and education are affected.

