4 Zodiac Signs Experience Karmic Change During Venus Retrograde From March 1 - April 12, 2025

Venus is in a very interesting position this year, and four zodiac signs experience karmic change from the planet's retrograde phase from March 1 to April 12, 2025. The year began with Venus in its exaltation in Pisces, where its best qualities were enhanced. But then the planet of love entered the sign of Aries, where it is at fall, struggling to express itself.

Venus in Pisces is benevolent and self-sacrificing, while Venus in Aries is more selfish and prioritizes freedom. There is no compromise when Venus is in Aries, but there is a lot of sacrifice when it is in Pisces. The collective is learning how to balance these qualities during Venus retrograde.

Venus retrograde will impact us all in different ways, but the four zodiac signs experiencing karmic change during this cycle will feel this push-and-pull deeply. Venus retrograde wants these signs to incorporate and protect boundaries while also experiencing the freedom of independence.

Venus in Aries will teach us how to love ourselves and be more selfish if we need to. Once Venus returns to Pisces, we will learn to reserve love for those who are worthy.

Four zodiac signs experience karmic change during Venus retrograde from March 1 to April 12, 2025:

1. Aries

Venus is in your sign, creating a new era and transforming your relationship dynamics. You have been experiencing karmic changes in relationships over the last couple of years, especially in friendships with many coming to a conclusion.

However, with Venus now in Aries and the karmic Nodes in new signs, there is a sense of a continuation while also initiating something new. Any friendship or romantic relationship that is no longer fulfilling will end during this transit, but you have the opportunity to meet new people and create better foundations moving forward.

While Venus is retrograde, it will return to the sign of Pisces, helping you uncover even more treasures. The goal during this retrograde centers on restoring balance within yourself. You are learning why protecting your energy with boundaries is essential. When Venus returns to Pisces, you are reminded that you hold power. When you are connected with who you are and learn to love yourself unconditionally, you are a powerhouse and an unstoppable force.

2. Libra

Venus retrograde feels like a double-edged sword with Venus, your ruling planet, in Aries entering your relationship house. You are here to elevate and remember that you are the diplomat, especially with Mars in Cancer aspecting your sign.

The last several months may have felt tense with Mars retrograde making you feel the pressure at work or school. Nevertheless, you are learning and acquiring new experiences that are here to help you transform as you experience karmic changes in your career. Mars’s impact makes you feel more like an Aries asserting your control and taking back your power, but patience was required during this period to avoid burning any bridges.

Now that Venus is in Aries, love stories expand or close during the planet's retrograde, depending on the strength of those relationships. You have zero tolerance for behavior that doesn’t align with you.

When Venus returns to its exalted position in Pisces and stations direct, reconciliations and strengthening your bond with others comes easy.

3. Pisces

Venus retrograde is very important for you this year since these transits are here to close Saturn's two-year stay in your sign, which is concluding soon. Venus retrograde adds another element to this ongoing puzzle, helping you set strong boundaries and learn to love yourself more.

Venus in Aries is bringing to your attention the people who love and care about you before the planet re-enters your sign. It is also helping you gain control over your career. 2025 is your moment to become a leader and an important, relevant figure for others. You may be limiting yourself because you don’t believe in what you are capable of — but Venus in Aries is here to show you your strength and courage.

Once Venus moves to Pisces, you shift your focus toward nourishing your routines and being more methodical about your goals and aspirations. Going slow and remembering to take breaks when you are feeling burnt out will surely work in your favor.

You started the year strong and are learning how to get tougher.

4. Virgo

Over the next several weeks, you're experiencing karmic change in your relationships, much more focused on building better connections with others. Venus retrograde is all about how you show up for yourself, and you will be tested to see whether those past romantic connections still hold some power over you.

2025 is showing you how to root for yourself and leave any criticisms in the past. You are learning not to run away from a part of yourself thay may have held you back. Venus retrograde is connected with finding your voice and serves as a reminder that you are special, worthy, and amazing.

To those who are single and afraid to open their hearts to new romantic energy, the transit might make you reconsider how you view relationships. And to those who are in solid relationships, this is a moment when you may consider a new commitment.

While Venus retrograde is a period of release, it's also a beautiful time when you see your friends or partners in a new light and feel more appreciative of having them in your life.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.