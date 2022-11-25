Where You'll Finally Meet Your Soulmate, According To Astrology

If you're tired of waiting for the love of your life to find you, it might be time to lean a little less on fate and a little more on astrology.

While meet-cutes are wonderful and can absolutely result in some long-lasting relationships, it's also possible to be a little proactive when it comes to finding your soulmate — especially when your soulmate might already be right in front of you.

So where should you look for love? Where are you finally going to meet your soulmate?

Your 7th house ruler in astrology determines where you'll meet your soulmate.

There are 12 houses in astrology, with each one influencing a specific area of your life.

The seventh house in particular is the house of relationships. Your placements here determine the energy you bring to relationships, the type of partner you're looking for, and can even be indicative of where you'll meet your soulmate.

How to find your 7th house ruler

To figure out your 7th house ruler, take a look at your birth chart and see which sign occupies your 7th house. That sign's ruling planet is your 7th house ruler.

Now, look for that planet's house placement in your chart to narrow down the area of life you're most likely to meet your soulmate.

For example, if Aries is in your 7th house, that means Aries' ruling planet Mars is your 7th house ruler. If Mars is in your first house, your 7th house ruler is in the 1st house, the house of the self. If Mars is in your second house, your 7th house ruler is in the 2nd house, and so on.

Have more than one planet in your seventh house? Congrats! You just increased your odds of meeting your soulmate.

If you have an empty seventh house, you have nothing to fear. Remember that each house has its own ruling planet, and the seventh houses' ruling planet is Venus, so Venus would be your seventh house ruler.

Where you'll meet your soulmate, according to astrology

7th house ruler in the 1st house

The first house is the house of the self, so you can expect your soulmate to be very similar to you whether that be in looks, personality, lifestyle, or hobbies.

You'll most likely meet your soulmate when doing something that's authentically you, taking charge of a situation and letting your true self shine.

7th house ruler in the 2nd house

The second house, the house of value, is all about the senses and material things. Your soulmate is extremely sensual and doesn't hold themselves back from indulging in the finer things in life.

One of the sexiest and most invigorating (and sometimes, expensive) senses is the sense of taste, so a restaurant is a perfect place to stumble upon your soulmate. They love going to unique and fun places and their interest in eclectic food serves as a great conversation starter.

7th house ruler in the 3rd house

The third house is the house of communication. Your soulmate is a person who is highly intelligent and sociable.

Your soulmate is always communicating and is good at it, too, so it's highly likely they'll woo you over social media or a dating app with their words.

7th house ruler in the 4th house

Since the 4th house rules the home, your soulmate is someone who has a huge heart and is very appreciative of the relationships that she has in her life.

Your soulmate is someone who has a connection to your past. Even if they're not someone originally from your hometown (have you checked in on your high school sweetheart lately...?), you might meet your soulmate while you're at your family home.

7th house ruler in the 5th house

The 5th house is the house of pleasure, meaning your soulmate knows what they want and is not afraid to say it or go after it.

This person is highly creative and charismatic — once you meet them, you will know. They won't shy away from walking up to you in a bar or striking up a conversation at the gym, and you won't be able to help but be captivated by them.

7th house ruler in the 6th house

Known as the house of health, the 6th house governs everything from your daily routines to your overall well-being and health.

Your soulmate is likely someone you come across every day during your daily routine, particularly at work.

7th house ruler in the 7th house

Since the seventh house rules all things relationships, your soulmate is someone who is always forging new relationships. This doesn't have to be romantic relationships, it could be business relationships or simply that person who seems to know someone everywhere they go.

This placement indicates you'll meet your soulmate through a friend, so pay attention the next time your bestie tries to set you up!

7th house ruler in the 8th house

Though the eight house is often associated with sex and death, it also plays a role in our deepest relationships. Your soulmate is passionate and has that one thing they do that fuels their deepest desires.

The eighth house's transformative influence comes into play. Your soulmate has the focused energy you're looking for in life which you'll only recognize once you go through a big transformation in life, whether that be spiritual or physical. Perhaps you'll meet your soulmate after a big move or when you change careers.

7th house ruler in the 9th house

The 9th house is the house of spirituality. This doesn't necessarily mean religion is at play, but rather your soulmate has an unapologetic sense of who they are and the space they occupy in this world.

This attitude is often correlated to those who are well-traveled, so prepare to meet your soulmate while traveling or exploring.

7th house ruler in the 10th house

The 10th house rules career, so your soulmate is a powerful force of hard work, self-control, and responsibility.

Though they're not all work and no play, your chances of meeting your soulmate while networking or even while working for them are high.

7th house ruler in the 11th house

The 11th house is the house of friendship. Your soulmate is popular and intellectual as well as very giving.

You'll meet your soulmate while volunteering.

7th house ruler in the 12th house

Mysteriously known as the house of secrets, the 12th house is associated with the energy and karmic imbalances that we’re still carrying around from previous lives. Your soulmate is very intuitive, creative, and highly sensitive.

Your soulmate makes it a point to indulge their creativity, so you are likely to meet them while doing anything involving the arts, whether that be a museum, a music festival, or even at a yoga class.

