4 Zodiac Signs In Their Villain Era Throughout March 2025

Mercury entered Aries on March 3, giving us the focus and confidence to go after what we want. The four zodiac signs in their villain era throughout March 2025 take this fiery energy to heart, especially as Mercury turns retrograde on March 15, ending their tolerance for other people's nonsense. "They will impulsively and assertively speak their truth, and with extreme passion," astrologer Neda Farr explained in a video.

For many people, this will come as a surprise as some of these signs are usually passive and unproblematic. However, the gloves are coming off as these four signs say things in the heat of the moment that they never thought possible.

Four zodiac signs in their villain era throughout March 2025:

1. Aries

When it comes to their dating life, Aries isn't messing around in March. According to Farr, "All Aries placements are gonna become more impulsive, assertive, and straightforward in their communication."

No longer will they have tolerance for uncertainty or wishy-washy behavior. Throughout March, people can expect this zodiac sign to see right through other people's nonsense as they cut off disingenuous people.

For some Aries, this might mean ending a lifelong friendship or a serious relationship. However, if they truly want to make the most of 2025, doing the hard work now is a must.

2. Gemini

Mercury is Gemini's ruling planet, so they're highly affected by this planet's movements. "Since Mercury is gonna be in fiery Aries," Farr explained, "Gemini is gonna be way more blunt and act on impulse more than usual."

Though this can work out in some cases, Gemini needs to reel in a bit of that fiery energy as constantly acting on impulse might get them in a heap of trouble with their lover or other important relationships in their life.

That being said, Geminis shouldn't be afraid to speak their truth and assert certain boundaries. Though it might sound intimidating, trusting in the universe and allowing their truth to be spoken is the best way to move forward in their purpose.

3. Virgo

Farr warned that those with the Virgo zodiac sign may find March 2025 pretty challenging. Because of Virgo's analytical and reserved nature, Farr explained, it's unnatural for this Earth sign to act out of pure instinct.

However, Virgo is firmly in their villain era in March 2025, and "They're going to be pushed to a point where they become confrontational, less tolerant of inconsistencies and toxic behaviors in relationships," Farr said. As a result, those who come knocking on a Virgo's door with nonsense or negative energy might just unexpectedly be met with Virgo's blunt and slightly snappy nature.

With this in mind, Farr noted that Virgo shouldn't allow their emotions to completely guide them. Although speaking their truth is necessary, there is a balance of respect that must be maintained.

4. Libra

Libra is known to be a non-confrontational and indecisive zodiac sign. Often filled with second thoughts, this zodiac sign isn't usually on the list for being in their villain era. However, the month of March promises a different energy for Libra as they finally say enough is enough.

"Libra is gonna find the confrontational and assertive energy of Aries super uncomfortable," Far explained, "but they are going to adapt by being more decisive."

This March, Libra is encouraged to adopt the traits of their opposite sign Aries. So, for those who have major Libra placements, be prepared. As it stands, March is the month where all things are on the table.

