Astrologer Says These Are The 4 Luckiest Zodiac Signs In March 2025

Many astrologers warned of the astrological chaos that would ensue in March 2025, but the four luckiest zodiac signs in March make the most of this tough energy.

From multiple retrograde planets to both a lunar and solar eclipse, astrologer Evan Nathaniel Grim explained in a TikTok video that these zodiac signs benefit the most from the month's astrology.

Astrologer says these are the four luckiest zodiac signs in March 2025:

1. Virgo

According to Grim, many Virgos are "mourning the loss of an important relationship." This has made the beginning of the year tough, but Grim said things turn around in March, when Virgo is one of the luckiest zodiac signs.

"You are cultivating the most beneficial relationships of your life," Grim, a reminder that things often fall apart before they come together.

There is much to look forward to throughout the rest of the month as you develop the relationships necessary to push you in a positive direction.

"After all this shuffling around," Grim explained, "your inner circle will be helping you in myriad ways and is ideally helping you expand your perspective on your career and helping you let go of any self-doubt."

2. Pisces

The second luckiest zodiac sign in March 2025 is none other than the water sign Pisces. This is a much-needed turn of fortune for Pisces, because according to Grim, "Almost everything you've tried to do has been met with resistance in recent years."

Luckily, all of that is about to change. Though life hasn't been the easiest as of late, Grim explained that you experience a strong return of your sense of purpose as all your hard work finally begins to pay off.

Everything you've been through has "prepared you for this month," Grim said, "when you can start to walk down your destined path."

That said, the astrologer warned that you should be prepared to move on from anyone unwilling to join you on your journey as your resolve and creativity strengthen.

3. Aquarius

If you're an Aquarius, then expect the month of March to be booming! For the longest time, you might've talked about following your heart and doing what you want to do. Most importantly, you've talked about using your passions to generate revenue. Unfortunately, all of this talk hasn't led you anywhere, making you feel uninspired and hopeless.

Luckily, all of this is about to change come March 2025. According to Grim, "Now you can take the necessary steps towards having a steady stream of income derived from something you're intrinsically motivated to be doing."

People will finally notice your brilliant mind as you reveal your many talents.

4. Gemini

March 2025 is a lucky month for Gemini. According to Grim, "You are in some ways becoming like your role models when you were growing up." This is a month you'll begin finding your footing in your career as any delays or stagnation go straight out the window.

Despite these blessings, some of you might find yourselves "going back to the drawing board." Grim said, "But even in that case, I think someone will help you rebuild, maybe a mentor."

