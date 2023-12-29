5 Signs Your Moon Sign Is Stronger Than Your Sun Sign

Everyone has a Sun sign and a Moon sign, and both are important. The Sun represents the true you; your vital core self and who you really are. Your Moon represents your emotions, what makes you feel secure, your mother, all of the women in your life and early childhood.

While both luminaries are equally important, some may feel their Moon sign is stronger than their Sun sign. While technically the two are equally important in astrology some may relate to their Moon sign more than their Sun sign, or feel they are more influenced by their Moon.

Signs your Moon sign is stronger than your Sun sign

You have a very powerful Moon if it is in Cancer or Taurus, in your first or 10th house, or makes powerful aspects to benefic planets such as the Sun, Venus or Jupiter.

1. Your Moon is in Cancer

The Moon is considered ‘at home’ in this sign because the planetary ruler of Cancer is the Moon. If you were born with a Cancer Moon you have very deep feelings and could never be considered shallow. You have an innate nature to protect, support and nurture others in both your personal life and often in your career as well. Cancer is a cardinal water sign. Water signs are emotional and cardinal planets are the leaders and must take action as opposed to letting grass grow under their feet.

You probably feel a deep connection to home and your roots, for better or worse. Cancer can be connected with the past so many with a Cancer Moon love to collect or buy antiques, or in some other way connect themselves to the past. Cancer is often very close to the mother and other female relatives.

Moon in Cancer is driven by emotions that are constantly changing just as the moon changes signs every two and a half days. A Cancer Moon is the most prominent of all, and while it does not outshine your Sun, it’s quite possible you may connect to it more than your Sun if you were born with the Moon in this sign. This Moon will be even more prominent if it is placed in the first, 10th, seventh or fourth houses of the chart.

2. Your Moon is in Taurus

The Moon in Taurus is considered exalted, which means it operates very well in this sign and is friends with Venus, the planet of love, beauty and values. When the natal Moon is in this sign it typically benefits in terms of personal happiness, good relationships, peace of mind and is compassionate and nurturing.

Since this Moon is in Venus’s sign it also takes on qualities like artistic abilities, a love of beauty and fine things, harmony and generally leans toward a peaceful and laid-back countenance unless something else is affecting it in an adverse manner. This Moon will be more important if it is found in a cardinal house as opposed to a mutable or fixed house.

3. Your Moon is in the 1st house

The first house rules the self and the physical body and appearance so if the Moon is found in this placement it will take on more prominence. The Moon in the first will attract others and you may come across as being magnetic and attractive.

You may be very close to your mother with this placement and her ideas probably shaped you to become the person you are today.

You will know how to fulfill your own emotional needs and understand how to connect well with others. Unless the Moon is negatively aspected you should find a partner that suits you and you should get along well for the most part. Since the Moon represents emotions, you will lead with emotions rather than intellect and you may aspire to a creative field such as acting, singing, painting or some other creative field.

You are able to tune into others and discern what they need. You could also have a psychic bent which could help you in terms of career. This is a powerful Moon to have if it’s not negatively aspected by other planets.

4. Your Moon is in the 10th house

The 10th house relates to career, occupation and fame and is considered the ‘house of the father.’ If you were born with the Moon in your 10th house you may relate to it more than the Sun because the 10th house also rules priorities. Your father may have shaped your career choices in some way, or you may feel influenced more by your father or his side of the family.

With this placement, you will feel comfortable in business or your chosen career and should meet and be able to influence many people. You seek to learn new things and typically have a clear vision of what you want and how you are going to get there as long as the Moon is not negatively aspected by other planets. Many people with this placement lead public lives.

5. Your Moon is in positive aspects with benefic planets

The two most beneficial planets are Venus and Jupiter, so if your Moon is conjunct, sextile or trine either of these planets you are very fortunate and may feel a deeper connection to your Moon. This is especially positive if placed in the first, fourth, seventh or 10th houses of your chart.

Moon-Venus aspects represent a positive and loving nature, and the native generally seeks and is capable of finding happiness. You are a charming individual and have the ability to draw others to you. You may have a love of beautiful things and could have a creative or artistic bent as well.

Moon-Jupiter aspects represent one of the best and most positive aspects you can have. You generally have an upbeat and optimistic approach to life and have generous, protective and nurturing qualities. Emotional balance and stabilities are qualities you may claim as long as there aren’t contradicting influences. This aspect can bring financial gain, spiritual growth, intuition and emotional wisdom. This is a very fortunate transit to be born with.

If your Moon is sextile or trine your Sun, you were born with a great deal of balance. Your ego is not ahead of your instincts and you typically get what you expect from life. With this aspect you live with a sense of ease and confidence. You understand yourself and project that understanding to other people and can generally see where they are coming from. This aspect can give you an inner harmony that others don’t have. You may be very gifted in whatever area of the chart this aspect falls in. In all likelihood, you were also blessed with parents that got along well and understood each other. You can easily attract the opposite sex or others as a result of your natural harmony and charm.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer offering personal astrology readings worldwide by phone, WhatsApp, or Zoom.