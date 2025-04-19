What Each Zodiac Sign Should Know Before The Powerful New Moon In Taurus The Week Of April 21 - 27

The week of April 21, each zodiac sign will experience a life transformation, thanks to the New Moon in Taurus. While we experience the beautiful New Moon in the exalted sign of Taurus, Venus is also in the exalted sign of Pisces for a few more days. The week also has the Mars and Pluto opposition exact on the 26th, demanding that we balance the areas in our lives and chart where the signs Leo and Aquarius are located.

The lessons now, through the tense atmosphere, will show us the value of hard work and perseverance. Our patience may be tested, but the New Moon will encourage us to dream big and not lose sight of our goals.

Horoscopes for each zodiac sign for the powerful New Moon in Taurus the week of April 21 - 27, 2025:

Aries

The New Moon in Taurus on the 27th can feel inspirational since it allows you to craft your new beginning. You may feel more comfortable managing topics about the financial sector. Retrograde may have shown you why impulsive spending isn’t a good idea. The Mars and Pluto opposition is a good way to apply everything you have learned during the retrograde transit, since you are now wiser and more patient.

Again, the impact of retrograde will still be relevant during this time, and the season magnifies this. It is a good time to analyze your relationships, motivations, and the direction you’re willing to take. Power dynamics may be challenging, but the theme of love and understanding will help guide you to be more selfless and compassionate.

Taurus

Venus will be the star of the show, with the New Moon in your sign bringing many challenges, especially with the opposition of Mars and Pluto squaring your sign. The transit shows you why being more of a diplomat during the next several weeks is essential. It is also a moment to empower yourself, channel all of the wonderful qualities that you have, and not dim your light.

Taurus season is all about your awakening and how to get back to claiming your power. The week echoes Aries's energy, which may have shown you how to fight for what you want and not give up. The New Moon in your sign is a blueprint teaching you to reclaim your power, how to rewrite your story, and how you take control of your destiny.

Gemini

Time management obstacles may be the theme of this New Moon in Taurus, but Saturn’s guidance and teachings may work in your favor now. Saturn has changed your work ethic to become a high achiever, showing you how to work efficiently. The Venus-ruled Moon reminds you that work and rest must be balanced. If you are feeling burnt out, find time to give yourself some care.

The New Moon in this sign will also reflect a new beginning with Venus, Mercury and Mars now direct. It can feel liberating and exciting to start something new and see what you can conjure up during this time.

Cancer

Healing can be part of this New Moon, after all the tension Mars in your sign may have brought to your partnership house. A fruitful transit for you, especially now that Mars is away from your Sun. The challenge now may be rebuilding those connections that may have fallen to pieces because of the Mars transit, but now that you’ve learned from your mistakes, this is a good opportunity to reconcile and spend time with those you love.

This is the time of reconstruction and renewal. The New Moon brings the areas you need to patch up to your attention. It can feel medicinal if this is something you may have desired, and now you feel more liberated during this Taurus season.

Leo

Mars is now in your sign, helping you learn more about your connections. The New Moon will make a square to your sign, which may bring conflicts. Learn to be more of a peacemaker during this transit. Thankfully, with Mercury in Aries, you can be more relatable to others, which can help you win over people with your charm since this energy is in a fellow fire sign.

Because the New Moon will be at the highest point of your chart, it can be a double-edged sword because all eyes will be on you. However, as a Leo, you may be comfortable in the limelight. The New Moon allows you to work hard over the next six months, helping you polish your skills while teaching you more about your dreams and desired path.

Virgo

Although there may be some friction, the New Moon brings lovely moments. Venus transit retrograde was happening in your relationship house, and now it's time for you to patch up any issues and move forward. The New Moon wants you to be more optimistic about love, and if you are looking for a relationship, the Moon will help you see exactly what type of partner you are looking for over the next several months.

You may be open to incorporating love into your life more. This is a beautiful opportunity to pursue new creative paths and ideas since you will be very inspired. The cloud of doubt and negativity dissipates as the Moon brings you more optimism, light and courage.

Libra

The New Moon is occurring in the fellow Venusian sign Taurus, bringing you back to your element. This makes this a very dreamy and inspiring transit that will help you discover your power.

The New Moon in Taurus will make you feel like an Aries; you will see that fighter in you, and it will help you take action. Expect to be more of a leader because after this Venus retrograde transit, you will know how to be more independent, and this is the time for you to do things your way. Consider what path you want to go on because you will be bursting with courage and self-trust.

Scorpio

The New Moon in Taurus will happen in your partnership house, which can bring some issues to light, but the energy now is focused on finding a solution. Talking things through with a friend or partner can feel seamless now, with Venus supporting your sign. Mars and Pluto are in an opposition, adding more tension. Nevertheless, this will be a huge transit that will help all water signs close the Venus retrograde chapter from early in the year.

Your story may have started during Mars retrograde, and now you can see how the knowledge, inspiration and ideas that you conjured then are returning now. Expect to continue unraveling this artistic side for the next several months.

Sagittarius

While Mars is in fellow fire sign Leo, it will be making an opposition to Pluto. This brings a seesaw effect to what you’re willing to learn and what you’re willing to teach others. The Taurus New Moon may show you how to take control of your day-to-day life, be more efficient and organized, and prepare for surprises.

There may be a change to how you approach your work. If you’ve been less motivated, this is the time to shape up. The challenges now may center on focusing on one activity because with Jupiter in Gemini, you may want to take on all of these new projects, but the Moon will tell you to focus on one thing at a time.

Capricorn

Cathartic beginning with this New Moon, helping us all get through what we’ve learned through the Venus retrograde transit. The Mars and Pluto opposition creates a lot of tension early on this Taurus season, but it can also give us some insight regarding what we’re willing to tolerate.

This energy will be concentrated within key relationship houses, centering on themes that echo moving on and releasing. The New Moon helps you officially close chapters since you are learning about your resilience and power. The energy prepares you for a new beginning in the next six months.

Aquarius

The Mars and Pluto opposition is happening, reflecting the power dynamics within your relationships. Nevertheless, the New Moon in Taurus can help you break out of your shell and connect with your emotions. You will learn to be a better friend or partner.

This is your moment to learn about new sides to yourself, to understand your potential as a leader, to learn how to navigate relationships because you're maturing, and the energy can make you more vulnerable. Be honest and transparent with those around you to continue your personal growth.

Pisces

The New Moon in Taurus can feel emotional and empowering, but the challenges may be focused on preserving friendships. You may be the center of attention within your circles at this time. You may also be more conscious of the friends that you have. It will be a period of analysis to see who is aligned with your values.

With the Mars and Pluto opposition also happening during this time, it will be a turning point regarding how you look within, how you can give yourself time, and how you show yourself patience. But this also allows you to see how to rise through the challenges with much more confidence. The New Moon shows us all that we have a hidden power, and with Saturn in your sign, you’re already connected to it.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.