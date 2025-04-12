The Rest Of April Is 'Glorious' For These 5 Zodiac Signs, According To An Astrologer

According to renowned astrologer Evan Nathaniel Grim, there are a few zodiac signs that "can count on April to deliver them many blessings." The rest of the month is "glorious" for these zodiac signs, Grim explained, as they start experiencing better luck in all areas of life.

This is welcome news after a few more difficult weeks (or even months if we're being honest) plagued with setbacks and delays from several retrograde planets as well as powerful eclipse energy demanding our full attention. But all that hard work is finally paying off for these zodiac signs, starting now.

The rest of April is 'glorious' for these five zodiac signs:

1. Cancer

It's been a while since the zodiac sign Cancer felt lucky. According to Grim, this is largely because Mars retrograde has been making its way through the sign since late last year, draining Cancer's motivation. But now that Mars is direct, the rest of April is glorious for Cancer especially once the planet of passion and drive enters a new astrological sign.

"Mars will continue barreling forward in Cancer until April 17," Grim explained, "at which point you will experience a more light-hearted energy."

With this in mind, Cancer can expect to enjoy the company of others a little more as they laugh and experience joy like never before. He added that some Cancers will be traveling and reconnecting with old friends this month.

So, as hard as it might've been lately, don't be afraid to "bask in the joy" of knowing that life will get a little more lighthearted starting soon.

2. Leo

Leos have experienced challenging twists and turns since early January with Mars retrograde in their 12th house. Because of this, Leo hasn't been feeling quite right as their mind has been elsewhere lately.

"It's almost like other people's anger has seeped into your aura," Grim explained. "You may have attracted a lot of unexpected conflict due to these unconscious projects."

Luckily, all of this changes by April 17 as Mars will finally return back to their zodiac sign, meaning the rest of April is "glorious" for Leo, according to Grim. While Leo has a much better outlook for the rest of the month, things may still feel a bit tense.

"But at least Mars will be in a fire sign, which gives you ample outward expression, especially in creative or recreation contexts," ended Grim.

3. Scorpio

While Scorpio's luck always seems fleeting (or nonexistent), they might be shocked to know that all of this is finally turning around for the better starting in April. Grim said this all comes down to Scorpio having "one of the easiest Mercury and Venus retrograde right now in your fifth house."

While retrograde season has left many zodiac signs picking up the pieces, with both Mercury and Venus retrograde in Scorpio house of creativity, joy, and fun, it's helped the scorpion get back in touch with the little things that truly make them happy. They've been able to get back into their "flow state," Grim explained, and for the rest of the month, "You'll focus on anything that makes you feel alive and happy."

4. Capricorn

Another sign of having a 'glorious' April is none other than Capricorn. Now, in the past, the people Capricorn trusted might've led them astray. From being antagonized to lied to, it's been hard for Capricorn to bond properly with others.

"Typically, cozy relationships may have felt hostile and inhospitable since early January when Mars went back into opposition with your sign," Grim explained. Luckily, this month is bound to change as Capricorn finally knows who their true allies are. "Maybe you even broke up with someone who didn't deserve you," added Grim.

Regardless of these imbalanced relationships, the second half of April promises better days as relationships return to a state of calm.

5. Taurus

Finally, the last zodiac sign predicated to. have a 'glorious' April is the earth sign Taurus. According to Grim, Taurus is expected to have a new moon in their sign at the end of the month. As a result, the Earth sign will be able to reset the year for the better.

This means that any relationship problems or work problems will be resolved as stagnation or uncertainty begins to clear away. This is significant as starting May on the right foot gives Taurus a better chance of having an overall successful year.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.