April 2025 Horoscopes Reveal A Powerful New Era Is Beginning For Each Zodiac Sign

April 2025 horoscopes bring much-needed forward momentum as each zodiac sign begins a powerful new era in their lives. We began the month with Neptune in Aries for the first time in 165 years, instigating a new period of personal discovery and opportunity to move forward with a much clearer conceptualization of self. Retrograde season also comes to an end this month as Mercury turns direct on April 7 followed by Venus on April 12.

Mars finally leaves Cancer after its long retrograde in this sign for Leo on April 19, making us feel more outgoing, optimistic, and geared toward seeking pleasure, a theme that continues with Sun entering Taurus on April 19. With Venus as the star of the show, we tend to become more social, relaxed, and interested in the more material joys and concerns of life such as beautiful objects and surroundings, clothes, and what might be considered the finer things in life. Relax and enjoy, because everything will change once again when the Sun enters Gemini next month!

April 2025 horoscopes for each zodiac sign:

Aries

As the Sun transits your first house of self through the 19th, the focus is on you. Now is the time to get in touch with your authentic self and move forward in life on your own terms.

With Neptune now in your sign, this can be an idealistic time or a period fraught with confusion and misunderstandings. Mars has been stirring up things at home for months now, but on the 18th, it enters Leo (your fifth house of fun, friends, and children), switching up the energies.

The Full Moon on April 12 is focused on partnerships, and the New Moon on the 27th will bring new starts with finances.

Taurus

Happy birthday to those born April 19 - 30 this month! April is the month to clear out the cobwebs from your mind, especially with both Mercury and Venus turning direct.

Neptune’s entrance into Aries represents new starts in many different ways. Don’t be surprised if your intuition takes over or you have some vivid dreams.

Mars enters your fourth house of home on April 18, when you may feel the urge to redecorate, do repairs, or in some cases even move. The Full Moon shines in your career house on April 12th, and the New Moon on the 27th is in your sign, so the focus will be on you!

Gemini

Venus is shining in your career house all month helping you reach your goals, especially after April 13 when the planet of beauty and values turns direct. Mars in your second house has been helping you spend money for months now, and as it enters your third house on April 18, you will probably slow down on spending for a while.

Jupiter, the planet of gain and expansion, is in your sign all month generating luck and opportunity since Jupiter expands whatever it touches. Just watch out for overindulging!

The Full Moon on April 12 is all about fun, romance, and friends, and the New Moon on the 27th will have you contemplating your life — you may prefer to be alone at the end of the month.

Cancer

Travel is bound to come up this month, even if you are just making future plans. You're gaining interest in foreign culture, food, and people.

Mars has been transiting your first house since September, and since then you have gone through periods of time where you have been incredibly busy. As Mars enters Leo on the 18th, it moves into your house of money and finances, so watch your spending.

The Full Moon in Libra falls in your fourth house — consider making plans at home or hosting a get-together around this time. The New Moon in Taurus falls in your 11th house on April 27, increasing your networking abilities. Spend time with good friends.

Leo

Mars has been stirring up your subconscious mind and everything in it since last fall. Thankfully, Mars enters Leo on April 18 when it moves into your first house. This represents a new beginning for you — don’t be surprised if you don’t get very busy over the next two months.

With Venus transiting your eighth house, some intimate moments may be part of your month or you may buy some beautiful items for yourself. The Full Moon on April 12 puts a focus on immediate family or neighbors and the New Moon on the 27th represents a new beginning in terms of your work and career!

Virgo

Venus transits your house of partners all month. You will spend more time with them, including both romantic partners, business partners, and anyone you spend a great deal of time with. If there has been tension, it will straighten out after the 12th when Venus finally turns direct.

Mars in your 11th house of friends has kept you busy networking and spending time with friends. But as Mars moves into your 12th house on the 18th, you will enter a period of self-focus and dealing with those issues in your subconscious mind.

The Full Moon on April 12 will have you looking at your financial situation and making plans. The New Moon on the 27th falls in your ninth house of travel and education. Where are you going this month?

Libra

You have been highly focused on work for months now, and it seems you have done more than your fair share when it comes to meeting deadlines, finishing up projects, or just getting things done. You will start to relax a little more after April 18 when Mars leaves Cancer and moves into your 11th house of friends and groups.

Venus transits your house of work, health, and pets all month, helping you in these areas. With Jupiter transiting your ninth house of travel and work, you may be focused on going somewhere or educating yourself in some way. This doesn’t have to be formal education — it could be an online seminar, reading, or something else.

The Full Moon on April 12 falls in your first house of self, putting the focus on you. The new Moon on April 27 is all about money, budgets, and potentially some type of new start with finances.

Scorpio

Venus transits your fifth house of love and friends all month, placing a focus on romance or getting together with those you are close to. If you are single, you may even meet someone new — but enjoy this time, because it only happens once a year.

Mars in Cancer has had you focused on travel and education for months now, but it is getting ready to activate your career house on April 18 and afterward. Expect to get busier!

The Full Moon falls in your 12th house. It’s possible you could visit a hospital or some other institution or you may just want to spend some time alone. The New Moon on April 27 is all about partners, both old and new!

Sagittarius

The Sun, Mercury, and Neptune transit your fifth house of friends, love, and entertainment much of this month, so don’t be surprised if you spend more on entertainment and just plain ol’ enjoyment of people and places.

Mars has been transiting your eighth house of finances, and you have been focused on money one way or another for months now. Get ready for change when Mars enters Leo April 18 — you will start planning either a trip or expanding your education in some way.

The April Full Moon falls in your 11th house of friends and groups, so expect to be social around April 12. The new moon April 27, on the other hand, draws your focus toward work or health (or both!).

Capricorn

Mars transiting your seventh house has been stirring up issues with your partners, both personal and professional. This has been going on since September, when Mars first entered Cancer. This cycle finally ends April 18 when Mars enters your eighth house, turning your focus toward money, loans, and debt. Communication will straighten out after the 12th and you will finally feel as though you are back on track.

The April Full Moon shines brightly in your career house, putting the focus on you and your accomplishments. It’s time to chill on April 27 during the New Moon in your fifth house of friends, love, and children, so enjoy!

Aquarius

Have you been working too hard, Aquarius? Mars transiting your sixth house of work suggests you have been focused on your career for months now, with little break. On April 18, this changes when Mars enters your seventh house. A word of warning, however — you may have to pay more attention to your relationships because Mars in the seventh has the reputation of stirring up arguments.

Venus helps you financially this month as it transits your second house of money and values. The Full Moon in April lands in your ninth house of travel. You may start planning a trip for later this year or take up some kind of education that may not be formal.

The Mew Moon on the 27th is a great time to stay at home or have others over.

Pisces

Lucky Pisces, Venus transits your first house all month, making you more appealing to others. In terms of coming across well, you will be at your best. You may feel that you look better than normal, which isn’t surprising with Venus in this placement.

Mars has been transiting your fifth house of friends and love since the fall, and now it will move into your sixth house of work and health from the 18th on, changing your focus.

The Full Moon on April 12 may take an important relationship to a different level. The April 27 new Moon falls in your house of communication. You may take a short trip somewhere on impulse.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.