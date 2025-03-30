We are back with every Chinese zodiac sign's luckiest day of the month for April 2025! The I Ching hexagram of luck for April is Mountain over Heaven (#26) changing to Lake over Wind (#28). It reminds us that luck is quicksilver and difficult to catch. So don't forget to do your part and live life to the fullest with or without the presence of luck. Because when luck does show up for you, the efforts you have made until that point will enable you to take advantage of the luck in the best way possible and maybe even take it to levels unimaginable without that foundation.

The changed hexagram has a cautionary message, though. When luck blooms for you out of the blue, don't immediately share the news with anyone and everyone, despite the happiness you may be feeling within. Sometimes the quickest way to lose your luck is to have envious people block it for you or try to steal it if they can. Now let's focus on every Chinese zodiac sign's luckiest day of the month for April 2025.

Each Chinese zodiac sign's luckiest day of the month for April 2025:

Rat

Design: YourTango

Luckiest day of the month for Rat: April 27

Rat, your luck in April will be all about the knowledge you seek out voluntarily, even when lethargy drags at you or you feel like skipping the fact-checking. That extra effort will lead you to the exact information you need to ace your goals in life in the most unexpected way.

This habit will bring even more luck in the future as you become adept at trusting the desire for growth. Students or academics will create good luck this month because of diligence. Green is your lucky color for April.

Ox

Design: YourTango

Luckiest day of the month for Ox: April 24

Ox, your luck in April is all about doing mellow things. For example, if you need to brew a cup of herbal tea to ease your throat or stomach, trust that instinct because your luck will lead you to a discovery about teas that blows your mind.

This goes for anything that brings out the more mellow and relaxed version of you. Luck will also bring you spontaneous reasons for happiness throughout the month, although they will be small and may feel inconsequential at first. The more you embrace this luck, the easier it will be to see the beauty and wonder the world offers you. The colors blue and yellow will be lucky for you this month.

Tiger

Design: YourTango

Luckiest day of the month for Tiger: April 13

Tiger, your luck in the month of April will emerge from cultural festivities, engaging with the earth and nature in meaningful ways, and bringing much-loved traditions into the modern world to create something new. You won't see this luck coming your way, but whenever it touches your life throughout the month, you will feel blissful and fulfilled.

Many of you will benefit from creating a social calendar at the beginning of the month to create opportunities that will allow this luck to flourish in your life. This includes sending out house party invitations if that's how you wish to bring the traditional and modern together. The color red will be lucky for you this month.

Rabbit

Design: YourTango

Luckiest day of the month for Rabbit: April 13

Rabbit, you are encouraged to trust your instincts in the month of April because your luck will flow to you through every instance when you do. This can be something as small as not attending a weekend party. Your heart wants more self-care time in the comfort of your home to do something bigger, like canceling a tour, because you have the hunch that something major will go down that you want to avoid. How this luck appears is unknown, but maintaining a journal can help you identify the signs before you get lucky. The colors blue and yellow will be lucky for you in April.

Dragon

Design: YourTango

Luckiest day of the month for: April 12

Dragon, your luck in April depends on your relationship with yourself and the nature of your social circle, and whether it's a positive space or one with an undercurrent of toxicity. Seize your luck when it comes your way. Focus on both these areas to cultivate your luck in April (and beyond). It will be the same old story or one you write for your success. The color gold will be lucky for you this month.

Snake

Design: YourTango

Luckiest day of the month for Snake: April 10

Snake, your luck in April has a quiet quality to it. It will not make itself known even when it works its magic behind the scenes for you. So be more observant and you will recognize the touches of this luck from the universe everywhere — a friend, a new hobby or career opportunity. Journaling can help you capture these ephemeral moments of luck even when it's hidden from you. The color blue will be lucky for you in April.

Horse

Design: YourTango

Luckiest day of the month for Horse: April 27

Horse, your luck this month is dependent on how happy you can make your life. So try to avoid drama of all kinds and seek joy in the big and small things. Delayed gratification may not be a wise course at this time.

Your luck will bloom when you trust the cosmic currents and embrace the good stuff you have or come across. Sharing joy with your loved ones and friends is also recommended, as your luck will shine even in those situations. The colors green and gold will be lucky for you this month.

Goat

Design: YourTango

Luckiest day of the month for Goat: April 25

Goat, your luck in April is all about the knowledge you accumulate and seek out because of personal curiosity. Whether it's a random pop-in to a bookstore where you pick up a bunch of books that stand out to you or a deep dive through the internet chasing some information rabbit hole, only intriguing experiences await you.

Try to be open-minded, though, as this luck may not be what you expect. It will elevate your lifestyle and bring you the best insights, though. The color red will be lucky for you this month.

Monkey

Design: YourTango

Luckiest day of the month for Monkey: April 10

Monkey, your luck in April is all about engaging with nature and immersing yourself in the freshest experiences of the season. Whether shopping for produce at a farmer's market, attending outdoor events, or organizing a picnic brunch, every time you try to be more grounded and in-tune with nature, great things will happen for you.

This is also a good time to cleanse the energy within your home by saging the space (make sure to keep the windows and doors open when you do this) and rearranging furniture to improve the Feng Shui. The colors green and blue will be lucky for you this month.

Rooster

Design: YourTango

Luckiest day of the month for Rooster: April 9

Rooster, your luck in the month of April will emerge when you want it to. Look forward to strong manifestation powers over the next few weeks. Focus on what's most important to you and trust the intuitive nudges.

You will discover your luck exactly when you call/ask for it. Intention-setting exercises can help with this. So, can you create a vision board for the next six months? The color gold will be lucky for you this month.

Dog

Design: YourTango

Luckiest day of the month for Dog: April 9

Dog, your luck in the month of April is all about trusting the cosmic currents as they work for you behind the scenes. Divine timing is at play. So don't get impatient. Just do your part and focus on what's important; the rest will fall into place when needed.

Grounding exercises like meditation or focused breathing can help you not get in the way of your own luck. The color blue will be lucky for you in April.

Pig

Design: YourTango

Luckiest day of the month for Pig: April 23

Pig, your luck in the month of April is all about the finer things in life and elevating your lifestyle in the manner that appeals to you. Whether this leads you to a furniture haul to update your interiors, nudges you to wear more classy outfits when out and about, or gives you the go-ahead to buy a limited edition watch or collectible, don't hold yourself back this month.

If you have the means to seek joy this way, do so. Your luck will bloom when you do in startling ways. It can even bring you exactly the opportunities you seek. The color red will be lucky for you this month.

