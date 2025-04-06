We're almost there, everyone! The Mercury retrograde that has been challenging us for weeks at last comes to a close on Monday, April 7, 2025, which probably has you breathing a sigh of relief. Haha, you sweet summer child; You forgot about the post-Mercury retrograde shadow period lasting until April 26, didn't you?

Just kidding… kind of. Astrologers say the shadow period isn't nearly as impactful as the retrograde itself, but there is a period of a few weeks where the planet of communication, technology, and intellect is still working back up to full speed, if you will. That means the retrograde's impacts — miscommunications, tech failures, logistical snafus — tend to slowly peter out rather than abruptly come to an end. While the time to batten down the hatches will be past, a bit of vigilance will still be in order.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

How the Mercury Retrograde shadow period shakes up each zodiac sign's life until April 26, 2025:

The Mercury retrograde shadow will be broken up into two phases.

Design: YourTango

Nataliia Myronova, a psychic advisor and astrologer with spirituality website Nebula, says the first phase lasts from April 7-15, when Mercury moves through dreamy, poetic Pisces. The second phase is April 16-26, when the planet moves through aggressive, fiery Aries.

Accordingly, Myronova says the first phase will be all about repressed or forgotten emotions drifting back to the surface, perhaps in the form of reignited deep conversations with those closest to us. The second phase, on the other hand, will bring a renewed sense of determination — one that might make us a bit over-confident and argumentative.

Like most astrological events, this post-Mercury retrograde shadow will have different impacts on different types of signs. Myronova says Fire and Water signs will likely coast through the shadow period, though not without a few ups and downs. Air and Earth signs, on the other hand? Have that life jacket at the ready.

Advertisement

Aries

Design: YourTango

"The universe is calling a timeout," Myronova says. "Since part of this shadow phase happens in your sign, you’ll need to reassess past decisions — especially the impulsive ones."

Given how Mercury impacts communication, try to avoid you rams' favorite thing: arguing, especially when old problems or conversations resurface. Myronova says to see it as an opportunity to clean up and correct, not re-engage in the fight.

Advertisement

Taurus

Design: YourTango

Myronova warns that "what you know best will be put to the test," especially concerning financial security. She urges Tauruses to be careful and intentional about spending, purchases, and investments — lean away from impulsivity.

As for work issues, relationships, and any projects at hand, Myronova says this is a time for completion, not diving into new frontiers. "Think twice before saying yes," especially to people who resurface at this time.

Advertisement

Gemini

Design: YourTango

Mercury is the ruling planet of Gemini, so the shadow period is likely to hit hard. "You might feel like you’re speaking a different language than everyone else," Myronova says, so misunderstandings, delays, and hermit instincts might rear their heads.

She recommends wrapping up unfinished projects and reading "the fine print twice… and then once more" on anything new.

Advertisement

Cancer

Design: YourTango

"This period will feel like an emotional rerun," Myronova says, with people, conversations, and other situations from the past making a comeback. This means it's time for reevaluation, especially with respect to friendships and romances.

"If there’s unresolved drama in your family matters, now is the time to address it," she says, but be aware that this might be triggering, so tread carefully in how you communicate and care for yourself.

Advertisement

Leo

Design: YourTango

Myronova says the post-Mercury retrograde shadow period is likely to hit Leos in the wallet. This doesn't mean crisis, but "you should handle money matters with care," especially before making any big moves.

Myronova also says to expect a reunion of some kind with someone from the past, and that this may all culminate in "an itch for change," especially in your career. But be careful and intentional — Myronova says this is a time to strategize, not jump.

Advertisement

Virgo

Design: YourTango

Virgos are also Mercury-ruled, so this shadow period will hit, especially when it comes to work and communication. Myronova says to just expect delays, miscommunication, and feeling that people aren't really cottoning on to your ideas.

So, take everything with a grain of salt — things probably aren't what they seem, and it will all shake out, so don't jump to conclusions.

Advertisement

Libra

Design: YourTango

"Your love life is about to get complicated," Myronova says, warning that "trust issues," resurfaced exes, and career doubts are all possibilities. But rather than cower, greet these as opportunities for brainstorming and reconsideration.

Keep all forms of impulsivity at bay, Libra, especially where finances are concerned. "No sudden splurges on things you’ll regret later," Myronova cautions.

Advertisement

Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Scorps are another sign that may face some financial shake-ups in this period, so Myronova says to "double-check your bank statements" and avoid anything risky or unnecessary when it comes to money and spending.

Relationally, old conflicts may resurface, and any anger you have suppressed is likely to get stirred up. But rather than sting with that legendary scorpion's tail of yours, Myronova suggests using these as opportunities for introspection and growth.

Advertisement

Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

For Sagittarius, this period will be all about nostalgia and what can be learned from it. "Past relationships, travel plans, abandoned ideas — they all come knocking," Myronova says.

Closure may appear at last, especially in any unfinished stories in your love life. She warns to be extra clear with words during this time, and to use these opportunities for both reflection and adjusting plans.

Advertisement

Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Old projects and plans in your favorite part of life, your career, are likely to resurface, and Myronova says to focus on these before forging ahead to new territory. That should be your approach overall, in fact.

"Stick to what works," Myronova says. "This isn’t the time for sudden changes — slow and steady wins." Being careful and intentional is what wins this race.

Advertisement

Aquarius

Design: YourTango

"It may feel like your projects, career, or life in general is stuck in quicksand," Myronova says. "It may be annoying, but remember that it's temporary."

Creative projects in particular are an area that may need tweaking, she says, but that doesn't mean starting over or scrapping them for something new. "This is a time to refine, not launch," she adds. And, she cautions Aquarians to be careful with money and on the lookout for mistakes and scams.

Advertisement

Pisces

Design: YourTango

Since Mercury is chilling in your sign for part of this shadow, Myronova says dreamy Pisces can expect their introspection to be on 11. This means "past emotions will resurface" and "old wounds may open up for a final healing moment."

It also means your intuition is going to be at full blaze, and Myronova says this is a time to listen and listen intently. A message is being delivered, and it will prove particularly timely if you've been feeling blocked creatively.

The bottom line for everyone, Myronova says, is that the shadow period isn't dangerous and shouldn't be scary. Rather, it's an opportunity for cleaning up unfinished business and setting things to rights. Stay careful and intentional, and Myronova says by the end of April, "everything will be just fine." Thank goodness.

John Sundholm is a writer, editor, and video personality with 20 years of experience in media and entertainment. He covers culture, mental health, and human interest topics.