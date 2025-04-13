Good Fortune Favors These 3 Zodiac Signs The Rest Of April 2025

If you've felt a bit unlucky lately, go ahead and blame it on the cosmos. Astrologically, 2025 has not been an easy year thus far, but good fortune (finally!) favors these three zodiac signs throughout the rest of April 2025, according to astrologer Amy Demure.

From finally receiving recognition for their hard work to experiencing less stress and worry in life, there are many ways in which April is turning people's bad luck around. That being said, who are these lucky astrological signs and what can they expect throughout the rest of April?

Good fortune favors these three zodiac signs throughout the rest of April 2025:

1. Taurus

The first sign that is expected to have good fortune throughout April 2025 is Taurus. According to Demure, not only will this zodiac sign "attract the spotlight, your energy will be magnetic and attractive."

Expect your reputation to improve as that magnetic charm of yours reels people in.

"You'll be able to boost your reputation, and gain popularity, and attention," Demure explained.

While you can expect yourself to shine this month, you also will need to put yourself in a position to do so! For some, this might be learning to speak up in front of your boss or coworkers. For others, it might mean actively taking the lead in your relationships. Regardless, one thing is for certain: "Put yourself out there, people will be drawn to you," said Demure.

2. Aries

If you're an Aries (or have strong Aries placements), then you're in luck! According to Demure, life is finally going to turn around for the better.

"Your life will become easier," Demure said. "You'll be able to manifest and accomplish your desires with ease, the stress and worries from March will fade away."

This will still require some legwork on your part — after all, things like relationship improvements and financial opportunities take time to brew. Yet, throughout the month of April, you'll slowly feel better about change and the opportunities heading your way.

3. Leo

According to Demure, "You are finally gaining the recognition you deserve this month."

Though lately it might've felt like your energy has been at an all-time low as you lost all motivation to keep moving forward, Demure explained that all of this is just temporary.

"Life will feel easier than usual," Demure said. "You'll have plenty of energy and good luck on your side to accomplish anything you set your mind towards."

Not only is this the month to feel inspired, but this is also the month to use that inspiration to advance your career. And as long as you continue to work hard, Leo, you can expect all that hard work to pay off throughout the month of April.

