4 Zodiac Signs Attracting Luck & Love For Weeks Now That Eclipse Season Is Over

According to astrology, eclipse energy lasts for at least four weeks after the initial transit. This means that profound energy initiated by the recent eclipse season is just the start of good fortune for the four zodiac signs attracting luck and love for weeks now that eclipse season is over.

The first eclipse season of 2025 began with the lunar eclipse in Virgo on March 14 followed by the solar eclipse in Aries on March 29. According to astrologer Carol Starr, while the eclipses have come and gone, four zodiac signs continue reaping the benefits.

Four zodiac signs attracting luck and love for weeks after the March 29 solar eclipse

1. Libra

Design: YourTango

The first zodiac sign experiencing luck and love for weeks now that eclipse season is over is none other than Libra. According to Starr, "Libra, this is all about relationships, finding your place."

This is welcome news for Libra who may have felt like their relationships were on rocky ground thanks to Venus and Mercury retrograde throwing a wrench in Libra's communication and need for harmony. Luckily, all of this is about to change as Libra slowly begins to feel empowered by the eclipse energy.

From personal relationships, home relationships, and romantic relationships, all of Libra's closest connections will improve for the better as they finally begin to feel more confident within themselves and, by extension, those they surround themselves with.

2. Aries

Design: YourTango

Another sign that's attracting luck now that eclipse season is over is Aries, including those with Aries rising or moon signs. With the solar eclipse in the sign of the Ram, Aries is on course to becoming more unstoppable than ever before.

According to Starr, Aries is attracting luck and good fortune in the form of bright new opportunities — as long as they remember to jump on the opportunities as they present themselves.

"Go for them," Starr advised. "This is the time for new things, make things happen."

Though it might feel intimidating at first, if Aries allows themselves to step outside of their comfort zone, they'll find themselves having a great time.

3. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Mars has been in your sign for much of the year, Cancer, which has led to fatigue, a lack of motivation, and more mood swings than even you're used to. However, with the eclipse season now past and Mars gearing up to enter a new zodiac sign, your best year yet is just about to begin.

While Cancers are often talked about for their emotions and strong association with home, according to Starr, Cancers can be very business-oriented people — and that's the side of you that's bring the most luck in these coming weeks.

"You're gonna have a lot of success," Starr said, suggesting Cancers work on building a business from home to get the best of both worlds.

4. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Capricorn, 2025 was promised to be a great year for you, and this eclipse season opened the door for you to start attracting all the luck and love you can imagine.

"Capricorns are those who have their nose to the grindstone all the time," Starr explained, and it's time for all of your hard work to finally pay off. "There has been a major problem, and I know that for the past year, [there's been] something you've been trying to work out."

Thankfully, Starr said, things are concluding, and Capricorn can expect a brand new beginning on the surface now that this eclipse season has ended.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.