The Single Most Innovative Zodiac Sign With Unmatched Entrepreneurial Fire, According To An Astrologer

Every zodiac sign has its strong positive traits, but the most innovative zodiac sign has an entrepreneurial fire that's simply unmatched. According to astrologer Sarah France, this one sign is one of the most innovative and creative signs out there, with the potential to bring exciting ideas to light.

Unfortunately, many people miss the brilliant mind that's often overshadowed by their temperament. So, who is this lucky sign, and what about this sign makes them so brilliant in the first place?

Aries is the single most innovative zodiac sign with unmatched entrepreneurial fire

Aries is the first zodiac sign, representing new beginnings. In the same way, this zodiac sign is born to bring something new into this world. Whether someone has many planets within this placement or only one, anyone with this fire sign placement is bound to create something special in the world. For some, this might be something creative like music or artwork. For others, this might be an interesting concept or system that works well within their business.

Regardless, France claimed that she has yet to meet someone with this placement who has not been told that their brilliant thoughts should be turned into a product. Whether they know it or not, this zodiac sign is the sign of an entrepreneur.

"This idea to be fully self-sufficient and independent is truly at the heart of" what this zodiac sign is meant to learn in life, France explained.

With their passionate energy and natural ability to think quickly, Aries have the potential to achieve great things.

However, Aries is just as impulsive as they are innovative and must learn to balance those spontaneous thoughts with smart strategy if they truly want to hone their natural capabilities. To do so, France suggested leaning into what you're passionate about.

"Those spur-of-the-moment random ideas that they feel very intensely about are signs as to what that project, that creative impulse etc. wants to bring into the world," France explained. "Really feeling into that is a key component to an Aries life well-lived."

Yet, Aries's innovative spirit isn't the only special thing about this sign. While many other zodiac signs are highly creative and talented, Aries has that extra oomph from the cosmos that gives them the ability to take their innovations to the next level. As France explained, the Sun is exalted in Aries, magnifying its qualities. The Sun represents "leadership, taking up space, being self-sufficient, self-actualized," said France, making Aries easily and effortlessly "recognized for your uniqueness and creativity."

Even if someone only has one planet in Aries, they are still meant to be in leadership roles.

Everyone has each zodiac sign somewhere in your chart — even if you don't have planets in Aries, the house that Aries rules in your chart shows where you have this zodiac sign's entrepreneurial qualities.

"It doesn't mean necessarily leading a team or leading a group, being a manager," summarized France. However, it does mean leading something, whether that means being a leader at home or being someone that others can admire from afar.

