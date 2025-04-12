Neptune & Saturn Are Aligning In Aries For The First Time In Over 400 Years — How It Affects Your Zodiac Sign

This spring, we have a special treat we last enjoyed over 400 years ago: Neptune, the planet of mysticism, will come together with Lord Karma and Saturn, and together, they ingress into Aries between May and August, a powerful transit that affects each zodiac sign. This conjunction means that you, who are interested in mystical subjects, will get a big boon since your intuition (Neptune) will become practical and applicable (Saturn) and translate into action in your life (Aries).

Advertisement

Astrology and time measurement evolved together, creating a celestial calendar divided into four seasons, each with three months. Ancient astrologers viewed the spring equinox — around March 20 — as the most sacred and significant day of the year, symbolizing renewal, growth, and hope. Spring's arrival was more than symbolic; it brought real hope to farmers who had endured the harshness of winter. The first nourishing crop, barley, arrived just in time for the spring equinox celebrations. These celebrations evolved into myths, and those myths transformed into the religious festivals we recognize today.

Advertisement

Among the oldest celebrations linked directly to the spring equinox is Nowruz, the Persian New Year. Passover, another ancient festival, tells the powerful story of liberation from the bonds of winter into the abundant promised land of spring. Even Easter, spring’s beloved holiday, has deep astrological roots, celebrated on the first Sunday following the first full moon after the equinox. Easter symbolizes resurrection and rebirth, mirroring nature’s beautiful renewal each spring.

This spring's monumental Neptune-Saturn alignment marks a turning point in our lives and the world as a whole, with each zodiac sign experiencing this activation in a specific area of life:

Aries: Identity & self-expression

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

This transit redefines who you are. Neptune in your sign dissolves the old ego, inviting you to step into a more intuitive and inspired version of yourself. You may feel lost at times, but this is part of a greater spiritual awakening. Please be aware of confusion around your identity and avoid self-deception.

Taurus: Spirituality & subconscious

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Deep inner work is calling you, Taurus. Neptune in your house of the hidden will awaken your spiritual side, heighten intuition, and dissolve outdated fears. This is a time of karmic endings, dream revelations, and spiritual breakthroughs. However, avoid escapism and stay grounded in reality.

Gemini: Community & goals

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Your friendships and long-term dreams are shifting. Some alliances may dissolve while new, spiritually aligned connections emerge. You may feel drawn to humanitarian efforts, mysticism, or visionary projects, but be cautious of false ideals or deceptive social circles.

Cancer: Career & public image

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Your career and public role are undergoing a profound transformation. Neptune dissolves outdated ambitions and replaces them with a more purpose-driven path. You may feel uncertain about professional direction, but trust that intuition will lead you to the right calling. Be mindful of career illusions or deceptive authority figures.

Leo: Beliefs & higher learning

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Your spiritual and philosophical outlook is shifting. Neptune in Aries calls you to explore mysticism, travel, and alternative beliefs. You may feel drawn to esoteric studies, meditation, or even artistic pursuits abroad. However, be cautious of false gurus or unrealistic educational paths.

Virgo: Transformation & shared resources

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Neptune in your house of deep transformation dissolves financial, emotional, and intimate boundaries. You may experience spiritual awakenings through loss, rebirth, or deep connections. Be mindful of financial illusions, debt, or unclear agreements in shared resources.

Libra: Relationships & partnerships

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Your relationships are undergoing a spiritual test. Neptune may dissolve old partnerships that lack depth while drawing you toward soulful, yet possibly confusing, connections. Romantic illusions could cloud your judgment, so ensure clarity in love and business dealings.

Scorpio: Health & daily routines

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Your daily habits, work, and health routines may become hazy under Neptune’s influence. This is a time to focus on holistic healing, mindfulness, and creative work. However, watch out for burnout, fatigue, or misleading medical advice. Prioritize self-care and boundaries at work.

Sagittarius: Creativity & romance

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Your artistic side, love life, and self-expression are being infused with Neptune’s dreamlike quality. Romantic ideals may feel intoxicating, but avoid falling into illusions or unhealthy attachments. This is a great time for spiritual creativity, film, music, or mystical forms of art.

Capricorn: Home & family

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Your roots, home, and sense of belonging are shifting. Some may experience relocation, emotional healing, or the dissolution of family structures. Your relationship with your ancestry and past-life karma is coming to the surface — seek healing, not escapism.

Aquarius: Communication & learning

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Your thinking, speaking, and perception are becoming more intuitive, but also more prone to confusion or deception. Spiritual writing, poetry, and artistic expression are enhanced but be wary of miscommunications, misinformation, or unclear contracts.

Pisces: Money & self-worth

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Neptune in Aries is reshaping your relationship with money, security, and self-value. You may feel drawn to spiritual or artistic careers, but financial instability is a risk. Set firm boundaries in financial matters and avoid get-rich-quick schemes.

So, this spring, celebrate Passover or Easter with new eyes, recognizing the powerful astrological and cosmic influences at play.

Remember: we are made of stardust, forged in the hearts of ancient stars. When our journey ends, we will return to that same cosmic dust, forever connected to the universe and its infinite mysteries.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Gahl E. Sasson is an acclaimed astrologer and speaker. His book on Kabbalah earned the endorsement of HH, the 14th Dalai Lama. He is the author of nine astrology books with translations in multiple languages, including Shedding Shadows: Astrology of 2025.