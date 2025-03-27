Luckiest Day Of The Month For Each Zodiac Sign In April 2025

Each zodiac sign's luckiest day of the month for April 2025 reveals what day to mark on your calendar for a particularly fortunate time. We embrace the new astrological year in April. The Nodes have officially changed signs for the remainder of the year, and we start April with the lunar nodes in Pisces and Virgo.

The first few months of 2025 have largely revolved around reflection and patience, instead of taking direct action. However, all of that changes in April, as Mercury and Venus station direct, and you are given the go-ahead to embrace change, take action, and manifest the life you want.

Advertisement

Mercury in Pisces will be the first planet to station direct on Monday, April 7. Mercury direct will give you the energy to believe in your dreams, while also having faith that you don’t need to have it all figured out to take a step forward. Mercury will be in Pisces until April 16 when it will shift into Aries, helping to bring resolution and clarity to any themes that arose during its retrograde in March. Use this time to return to the dreams and ideas you saw in your life in February. It’s time to set your intentions and embrace change in your life.

On Saturday, April 12, Venus stations direct in Pisces. Venus rules over matters of love and money, so while your romantic life becomes easier, so will your finances. Venus direct in Pisces is all about connection and believing in a reality, if that differs from what you’re currently experiencing. This may be a time that you have to take a risk, trusting that you are on the right path by listening intently to your intuition.

Advertisement

Venus will reenter Aries on Wednesday, April 30, helping to bring closure and abundance to any themes that first arose in February and March. Except now you will have the wisdom and courage to take action, knowing you are the creator of your own life.

There is an energy of motivation and determination in April that you haven’t yet experienced this year. This will be amplified as Mars reenters Leo on Friday, April 18. Mars was first in Leo last November before stationing retrograde at the beginning of December 2024.

Although Mars was stationed direct at the end of February, with the retrogrades of Mercury and Venus, you could not move forward, which was amplified by Mars in Cancer. Now, as Mars returns to Leo, you may see themes from the end of 2024 resurface; however, you should also have a better idea of what aligns with your soul and what you’re willing to do to live the life of your dreams.

The Eclipse Portal that opened in March will close with the Full Moon in Libra on Saturday, April 12. This should help bring peace and collaboration to any unexpected events or disturbances from Eclipse Season last month. While Libra can help facilitate an outcome that is in the best interest of the collective, be mindful of not sacrificing yourself for others.

Advertisement

Continue to believe in your dreams and trust that only you know what you are meant to achieve in this life. It is finally time to embrace the new year and start taking action to manifest everything you wish for.

Each zodiac sign's luckiest day of the month in April 2025:

Aries

Design: YourTango

Luckiest day of the month for Aries: Sunday, April 27

Advertisement

New financial beginnings are in store, dear Aries. You have undergone an immense transformation in the last year, and there have been many financial challenges. While this was meant to help you change your life and become responsible for your own destiny, you will be relieved to know that this phase of your life is now over.

On Sunday, April 27, the New Moon in Taurus, ruler of your wealth sector, will bring in new financial beginnings. This is a time to focus on what you have and want to manifest. Be mindful of your self-worth. Allow yourself to seize new opportunities to grow your finances.

You may also land a new professional role around this time or feel inspired to apply for one. You are working with an energy of attraction, but don’t forget the importance of setting the tone for what you hope to receive.

Advertisement

Taurus

Design: YourTango

Luckiest day of the month for Taurus: Sunday, April 20

Be willing to let go of what isn’t working, Taurus. In your case, you’ve been working for success, but at the same time, you have been holding onto unhealthy beliefs. These feelings or beliefs have been working against what you’ve been trying to achieve. While it’s normal to have doubts or question your ability to receive the abundance you desire, you need to reflect on what is working and what isn’t.

Advertisement

The Last Quarter Moon in Aquarius on Sunday, April 20, will allow you to shed the beliefs and doubts prohibiting you from manifesting your desired success. This lunation will invite you into your emotional feelings and beliefs about your professional career, encouraging you to relinquish what you no longer need. You will create space for the success and knowledge you deserve, nothing but the best.

Gemini

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Luckiest day of the month for Gemini: Saturday, April 12

Use what you’ve been through to become better. Gemini. Venus will station direct in Pisces on Saturday, April 12, in your house of career. Since the end of March, Venus has been retrograde in Pisces, bringing you to a sense of reflection on the professional path that you’re on and helping you understand how you can realign yourself with your mission and goals.

As Venus stations direct, you will move into a place of increased recognition and achievement. This may result in a bonus or attracting fame because of the choices that you’ve made. You may receive many new offers you don’t know which to choose. Just give yourself time to process everything and use what you’ve been through to increase your success and professional dreams.

Advertisement

Cancer

Design: YourTango

Luckiest day of the month for Cancer: Friday, April 18

Rise up, Cancer. You have had an intense start to 2025 with Mars retrograde and then direct in your zodiac sign of Cancer. This has helped you understand what you want for yourself and your life, but it hasn’t always been easy, especially as Mars in Cancer isn’t normally very motivated. It’s great for understanding your own feelings and what is important to you, but it often presents challenges in taking action.

Advertisement

On Friday, April 18, Mars will re-enter Leo, helping you take action and move forward. Leo rules over your house of wealth, so you must focus on financial opportunities during this time. Mars into Leo will have themes from November and December 2024 resurface in your life. However, you will better understand what resonates with you – and what doesn’t. Trust yourself and rise to the occasion to make your life everything you want.

Leo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Luckiest day of the month for Leo: Wednesday, April 16

Trust in the divine timing of your life, Leo. Mercury was in Aries in February, bringing up opportunities and offers to expand your life and embrace new beginnings. Yet, Mercury spent much of March retrograde, meaning that any progress was slowed and a sense of divine pause was taking place in your plans. However, with Mercury now direct and reentering Aries on Wednesday, April 16, you can finally pick up where you left off.

Any pause or stagnation will now be over, and you should feel free to decide the path you want to take in your life. Mercury in Aries will bring back themes from February and March that you previously were uncertain about taking advantage of. This may be travel-related or a new life beginning. Be sure to trust in the divine timing, as just because it wasn’t meant to work out before, doesn’t mean it’s not meant to work out now.

Advertisement

Virgo

Design: YourTango

Luckiest day of the month for Virgo: Saturday, April 19

Take initiative, sweet Virgo. You have been through so many changes and shifts in your life. Part of this was meant to teach you to lean on others and be open to support. You don’t have to do everything alone or feel you must carry the weight in any area of your life. However, once Taurus Season begins on Saturday, April 19, you will be reminded that just because you’re not meant to do it all doesn’t mean you won’t have to initiate the changes you seek.

Advertisement

Taurus governs your house of luck and abundance, so you will be social, outgoing, and want new experiences. Be sure to find a balance between initiating change and carrying everything independently. Ask for what you need from others and try to trust them enough to follow through. This can be a brilliant time in your life, which can help you embrace your inner zest and begin to enjoy each day to the fullest.

Libra

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Luckiest day of the month for Libra: Friday, April 4

The best dreams grow slowly, dear Libra. On Friday, April 4, the First Quarter Moon in Cancer will rise in your house of career. A First Quarter Moon represents a sense of action that you are taking toward your goals, and in Cancer is centered around your career. This has been an active area of your life as Mars has been in Cancer since the start of the year. However, you may not have made the progress you would have liked with its retrograde only ending at the end of February.

Now, with the First Quarter Moon in Cancer, you will be inspired to take action and understand that success is a series of choices, not just one decision. Make sure you work on goals that resonate deeply with your heart, as you won’t be able to do something solely for profit. With Cancer ruling your house of career, it means that what you do must represent who you are or, quite possibly, who you want to become.

Advertisement

Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Luckiest day of the month for Scorpio: Friday, April 18

Pace yourself, Scorpio. Professional success is important to you, but also because of its financial independence. It’s not so much about the accolades; it feels like you are receiving the compensation aligned with your worth and what you invest. This requires you to focus your energy, not just on success but your financial goals.

Advertisement

Since November 2024, you’ve been reflecting on your sense of motivation and your ability to take a risk when trying something new. This was due to Mars being in Leo, the ruler of your professional success. However, much of that time, Mars was in its retrograde energy.

You didn’t take action or see much growth occur. All of that will change, though, as Mars reenters Leo on Friday, April 18. This will bring back opportunities from the end of 2024 and help you focus your energy on the wealth you want to manifest and the life you want to live.

Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Luckiest day of the month for Sagittarius: Friday, April 18

Nothing is holding you back, Sagittarius. Your ruling planet, Jupiter, governs the house of wealth, new beginnings, meaning and expansion. This is, in part, why you are known as the seeker of the zodiac; you are always searching for something. While you often need to learn that the grass isn’t always greener elsewhere, you can’t deny your inner sense of adventure.

Remember this as Mars shifts into Leo on Friday, April 18. Mars is a planet of ambition and dedication, and in Leo, it highlights themes of wealth, new beginnings, and adventure. You may see themes from the end of 2024 resurface around this time. However, you will view them through a new perspective.

This should allow you to embrace radical changes in your life and feel like you’re beginning that new chapter you’ve been dreaming of. Just tune into your most authentic self, so you don’t sell yourself short on what is possible during this time.

Advertisement

Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Luckiest day of the month for Capricorn: Saturday, April 12

You deserve all the success in the world, dear Capricorn. On Saturday, April 12, the Full Moon in Libra will rise in your house of career, closing out one professional chapter while redirecting you toward a new beginning.

Reflect on October 2, 2024, and what was occurring in your professional life. This is when the New Moon in Libra peaked and you were setting off a new career course. Since then, you’ve been guided to reflect on the balance between your personal and professional life while also being mindful of honoring your emotional well-being.

This has led to you beginning a new journey of success in your career and a new employment path. Whether it has been a new job or starting your own business, you’ve experienced immense growth throughout this time, which will lead to a level of success you only dreamed of was possible.

Advertisement

Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Luckiest day of the month for Aquarius: Monday, April 7

Everything is happening for a higher purpose, Aquarius. Since the end of March, Mercury has been retrograde in Pisces, helping you reflect on your finances and self-worth. This has been a time of taking care of debt, restructuring your budget, and ensuring that you genuinely believe you deserve to live a life of abundance.

Advertisement

Now, as Mercury stations direct in Pisces from Monday, April 7 to April 16, you can expect new opportunities to generate wealth and income in your life. Mercury brings in offers, possibilities, and new projects. Your ability to know what you deserve and what ultimately will help you manifest wealth may be tested.

Be mindful of trusting in the process that you’ve been through so that as Mercury stations direct, you will allow yourself to move forward and seize the offers for wealth that you deserve. You may be able to advocate for a raise or your worth during this time, so don’t shy away from taking a chance on yourself and knowing that it will help you attract what you truly want.

Pisces

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Luckiest day of the month for Pisces: Wednesday, April 30

Take the lead, sweet Pisces. Although you may not be known as a zodiac sign who takes the lead or initiative, that is precisely what you will do once Venus enters Aries on Wednesday, April 30. In February, during your birthday month, Venus retrograde helped you improve your relationships and financial stability. While you may have had to learn some deep lessons involving self-empowerment or when to take the lead, it has resulted in greater self-confidence.

Now, as Venus reenters Aries on Wednesday, April 30, after stationing direct on April 12, you will be moving into an incredibly financially abundant phase. This will be especially true if you’ve done your work surrounding showing you can handle your current financial state while not losing sight of what you deserve. Venus also represents the home, so making money from home or selling a home may be possible around this time. Remember that to make the most of this phase, you must take the lead in your dreams.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.