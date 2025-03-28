What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About April 2025, According To A Tarot Reader

Zodiac signs, your April 2025 one-card tarot horoscope is here with what you need to know all month. The Sun will be in Aries to start the month, entering Taurus on April 19. At the start of this month, set the foundation for authentic living. Once you know what you want to do and have a system in place, remain consistent to earn your success.

The midpoints between the New Moon and the Full Moon are April 5 and April 21 — these are the crisis points of the month. Use these two dates to plan and re-strategize your schedule so you do not fall behind on projects with time-sensitive deadlines. Venus starts in retrograde in April, but she stations direct on April 12, the same day as the full moon. Don't set intentions during this time. Instead, it's the time to complete projects and let go of what's not working so you can focus your time and attention on what does.

From April 1 - 12, it may feel like you are working on self-love more than your romantic relationship. Try not to feel guilty if you have to care for your needs more than usual. This is part of the energy we experience now that the Nodes of Fate are in Virgo and Pisces. New endeavors, especially those centered around beautifying your home, making money, buying investment property, and working on financial matters, are best timed around April 27, with the Taurus New Moon.

The April 2025 monthly tarot horoscope for each zodiac sign:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

April tarot card for Aries: Nine of Swords, reversed

Be truthful with yourself now. Don't let others influence your choices. What is it that you want, specifically? Some choices are more costly than others. Are you making decisions that cost you a price you're willing to pay today, tomorrow, and in the future?

"You've got your mind on your money, and your money on your mind," Aries. Financial problems and solutions are what you want to focus on this month. You are looking ahead and using this month as a springboard to greater and brighter days.

Well, Aries. You're in luck. April is about the review and revision of your goals. At this point of the year, you're experiencing a solar return and birthday month, so it's time to see if anything you're doing needs to change.

You may have obtained a new job or offers by now. You may see growth in your current job. A review allows you to tweak any strategy that isn't working and to double down on what is.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

April tarot card for Taurus: Nine of Pentacles

Life is good, and guess what, Taurus, it's about to be even better! April is a peaceful and financially secure time for you. If you struggled with debt in the past, you'll see that your money troubles are ending, and you can begin to enjoy life once again without feeling afraid of the monetary repercussions.

This is the perfect time to dream about what you want to do in the future. Are there things you need to fix and repair or items you need to buy? If you have vacation time, this is the perfect month to schedule a long weekend getaway to rest and relax after a busy start to the new year.

When you start to loosen your grip on fear, you can begin to spend what you've earned with joy. Don't pinch your pennies so tightly that you miss out on enjoying life's simple pleasures. Reward yourself for being such a diligent, hard worker. Find time for luxury and make time to enjoy what you've earned.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

April tarot card for Gemini: Seven of Pentacles, reversed

It's good to share, and when it comes to giving to others few people do so with the spirit of generosity you do. This month, you'll be charitable and gift-giving. You love to surprise friends and family with that perfect something. However, you will also want to be careful not to over do it. You can give to the point of hurting yourself financially; it's time to be responsible and pull back a little too.

April tests your emotional growth and allows you to listen to your hunches, even if logic tempts you to ignore them. April has a warning: do not overspend or make unwise financial investments.

The Seven of Pentacles tarot card can imply a loss of financial resources due to poor investing. So, think twice if you are looking into buying a lot of cryptocurrencies and risking money you would use on daily expenses. If you anticipate receiving a bonus check, invest in your savings or pay off debt; spend it wisely.

You could be asked to lend money to a friend to help them solve a problem. You will want to be careful not to do anything that does not feel right to you but potentially looks good on paper. If you handle the month of April well, you will keep money in your pocket.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

April tarot card for Cancer: The Emperor, reversed

Make love not war, Cancer. While you're a sweet person, you also have a side of you that can come out seriously protective of the people you love. You may feel overly protective of family and friends in April. While it's always good to have someone like you who defends to the end, choose your battles wisely. Some are not meant for you to fight. It's best to leave them to those who can learn a lesson from war that you already know and don't have to repeat.

Your calling is to learn about peacefulness. April is a time for peace and tranquility. You'll be more sensitive to people who invite you to do things with a hidden agenda. You'll sense when conflict is rising and act as a peacemaker.

You won't want to argue for any reason with others, so avoid political topics or arguments related to religion. You will prefer solitude and love doing spiritual activities or hobbies that connect you with the quieter side of life. This could be a great month for a sabbatical or a spiritual retreat.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

April tarot card for Leo: Three of Wands

Spread your wings and fly, Leo! Your life is about to reach new horizons and grow beyond your wildest dreams. This is a huge time for you, and if you typically dream big, now is the time to dream even bigger.

A lot can happen in a month, and if you manifested new relationships in March, you'll see signs of growth that impact your future in April via partnerships. Use this month to schedule strategization meetings. If you're invited to take a leadership role as a volunteer or to do a brand collab, consider the opportunity closely to see if it aligns with your dreams.

When the universe begins sending you opportunities, it may provide you with many options, which can be confusing. You'll need to know clearly who you are and what you want to represent. Even when speaking to people you don't want to partner with in business, be as professional as possible to maintain the best social image and public reputation.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

April tarot card for Virgo: The Magician

Spring is here, laying out a clean slate ahead of you. You may wonder what you want to accomplish at this time. Changes, even positive ones, can usher in confusing moments. There's a lot to think about, and to choose from — and you may not know where to start.

For now, set your life goals. Say them aloud and plan. April is about doing things that have to be done because they are on your to-do list — bye-bye feelings and hello, commitment and determination.

The month of April teaches you one thing: how to follow through on whatever you say you will accomplish. Set your goals carefully because you will want to reach every one of them. You can, Virgo ... and you will!

People will observe you from a distance through eyes of admiration and respect. Some friends cheer you from the sidelines, and others may hope you'll fall. It doesn't matter. What will matter more than anything is that you tap into your inner resolve. During moments when you want to quit but don't, you'll deepen your character.

What can happen is thinking that others can do the same, but sometimes that's impossible. Focus on yourself, your talents, and your skills! So much can happen for you — and you are the one who will create the momentum!

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

April tarot card for Libra: Ace of Pentacles

You are standing at a life-changing crossroads, Libra, and this means if you make a decision and dislike it, you could experience regret. April is about a new beginning.

Even though the new year begins in January, April is your mini new year just in time for spring! By now, you've become a healthier version of your loving self. Some of your relationships may be thriving more fully. You may see signs of intimacy and growth if you're in a partnership. If you're single, you may be open to dating someone you met in January or will meet this month.

With the past behind you, you may begin to have more conversations about what you will do versus what you have done or used to feel. It's the perfect month for clearing old photos online and making new ones to post to reveal your new outlook and new you.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

April tarot card for Scorpio: The Emperor, reversed

It's time to do a character check, Scorpio. You have a level head, but there are times when situations, circumstances and people get the best of you, and your heart may be caught between wanting to be cautious and wishing not to miss out on your life. The dynamic between these two emotions can cause you to act in ways that you otherwise would not if you were to slow down and think first. Now isn't the time to be hasty — or angry.

April is about remaining humble and kind while exerting power and influence over others. When you begin to teach others and get paid for it, it's easy to become prideful. You will want to be careful not to assume you have nothing to learn. Instead, continue learning about your industry of choice.

Pursue learning opportunities online. It may be smart to get a mentor who can help you understand how to cultivate a balance of trust and leadership. Accept feedback from others. Be open to constructive criticism and do regular check-ins with people who are open and honest with you.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

April tarot card for Sagittarius: Page of Cups, reversed

The pulse of adventure and new opportunities flows through your life during the month of April. You may be presented with something to try, but more than likely, you'll need to start a fresh adventure and perhaps push the envelope to beat odds, demonstrate courage, and tenacity.

The keyword for you right now is 'grit'. April is about creating the life that you want to live. It's time to focus on a new task and turn it into a reality. You're ready to do something new that makes you happy. You are done with playing life small, and you want to step into something bigger.

Leadership can be lonely. You may experience a sense of emptiness or a feeling of emotional dissatisfaction. This yearning for something more is a call to action. Use the stirring of desire for greater life purpose as a springboard to a vibrant, ambitious pursuit that will require the rest of the year to complete.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

April tarot card for Capricorn: Four of Pentacles

Money is a big topic for you this month. In April, you learn to let go of control when it comes to monetary matters and allow things to happen organically through how you earn a living or ways you work that get you paid. When life seems uncertain and the economic market fluctuates, you may try protect yourself. You may do things to manipulate the outcome like avoid spending, oversaving or getting a second job to pay of bills and hurt yourself in the process because you over did it.

It's tempting to look for a shortcut to avoid wasting any time, but don't. This tarot card is a warning. If a door is closed, leave it that way.

If something seems to be taking longer than it should be, find out why. If there's little you can do to change it, consider this adjustment a protective measure by the universe and watch what happens next. There's an element of trust in fate when you learn to release control. While it's never easy to do, learning how to practice it can be a freeing experience.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

April tarot card for Aquarius: Ten of Wands, reversed

Some burdens are not yours to carry. Some problems, as much as you'd love to solve them can't be handled by you. You need to delegate them to another person. You need to let the weight of the world come off your shoulders and plant them on someone else.

This is the month when you start to branch out and create a world you can exist in without feeling alone. "Don't go it alone" is the motto for April. It's best to have people help you and you help them. As they say, "many hands make the work light."

The Ten of Wands, reversed, is a card of heavy burdens and a cry for help from others. Do you need to be the end-all-do-all for yourself and others? What would happen if you told a friend or counselor you feel overwhelmed and could use a helping hand?

You have an entire month to create a support system that can help you achieve much more than you would if you did everything alone. It can be scary to admit you're invisible, especially if you experienced rejection in the past. But asking shows growth, and that's part of what you'll see more of in May.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

April tarot card for Pisces: The Star

The universe speaks in many ways, and when you are a spiritual sign, you can easily get caught up in thoughts and forget to keep both feet planted on the ground.

This month, you gain a lot of wisdom. You'll want to share that wisdom with others and not keep it to yourself. The month of April teaches you a valuable lesson about life and how big-time success works. The Star card shows a person with one foot on the ground and the other connected to an everlasting stream of water. Water outflows into the stream, symbolizing how the universe helps you and uses you to help others.

All you dare to dream comes from relationships. What have you learned from past experiences? What are you learning now? How can you use both to be an encouragement to others?

Sharing knowledge will position you as an expert, but opening up about your life serves a dual function. The talent and skills you focus on in March sharpen, and you gain the support of people who grow with you because of your wisdom. Some people will love you for this, and others may decide to challenge you in May.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.