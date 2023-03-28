Capricorn Stellium Meaning In The Birth Chart

A stellium is a rare astrological occurrence where a person has three or more planets or asteroids forming a close conjunction in the same area in their birth chart. This can happen in the same house and sign, or in adjacent houses and signs. Sometimes you can even find a stellium clustered around an important point in the natal chart, like the Ascendant, Descendant, Imum Coeli, Midheaven or the Lunar Nodes.

People with a stellium in their birth chart tend to be very intense in nature and hyper-focused in life. They know exactly what they want and what they don't want. And the house(s) the stellium falls in becomes the most important in their life.

Astrologers usually prefer to use a 30 - 40 degrees arc when determining a stellium in a birth chart. So if you want to know if you have one, pull up your natal chart using a birth chart calculator and then look at the zodiac wheel. If you see three or more planets and/or asteroids clustered in a 30 - 40 degrees pie of your birth chart wheel, then you have a stellium in that house(s) and sign(s) and are one of the rare ones!

Stellium in Capricorn

A Stellium in Capricorn heightens a person's Capricorn qualities. They may even look like a Capricorn! These natives are Saturnian in nature and are very serious about life. They are ambitious, high-achieving, and often know exactly what they want.

A stellium in the birth chart makes a person very obsessive. So a Capricorn stellium makes the native very obsessed about Capricorn things: productivity, discipline, endurance, success, and authority.

Since Capricorn is a cardinal earth sign, a stellium in Capricorn is a natural-born leader and does not like exaggerations and extravagance (unless the stellium is in the third, fifth, or seventh house). They are not showy and prefer to have their actions speak louder than their words. They can accomplish twice as much as their peers. And they are competitive but don't like to rub it into people's faces.

On the flip side, a Capricorn stellium can burden a person with responsibilities. And even if no one asked them to, they take it upon themselves to be responsible for their family, friends, colleagues, etc. They sometimes feel like they have to be the one in charge and taking on the responsibilities otherwise everything will fall apart.

A Capricorn stellium can work well in a team if the other members are just as diligent and practical, but they usually prefer to work alone. If a person with a stellium in Capricorn is born in a directionless and unambitious household or family, they can feel stuck in life and out of place without knowing what exactly it is that they are looking for.

They often find community in entrepreneurial circles later in life. And once they come across productivity coaches on the internet or books that teach them how to channel their intense desire for greatness into something tangible and achievable, there's no stopping them.

Capricorn stellium in the houses

Now let's focus on the house placement of a Capricorn stellium as it reveals in which area of life you will find the most joy and fulfillment with a stellium in Capricorn.

1st house Capricorn stellium

The first house in astrology defines you, your body, and your general temperament. It's also the house of identity, so a Capricorn stellium in the 1st house will impact your physical appearance and public persona. These natives immediately come off as ambitious, focused, driven, and not someone to be messed with. They are mild-mannered and can have a long face and sallow appearance.

2nd house Capricorn stellium

The second house in astrology rules your finances, possessions, and impact on the material world. A Capricorn stellium in the second house makes a person very money-minded. They want to be rich and tend to be secretly obsessed with accumulating power.

3rd house Capricorn stellium

The third house in astrology is the house of communication, siblings, and short-distance travel. A Capricorn stellium in the third house can stunt a person's speaking abilities at first, but with time and practice, they become excellent orators who know how much to say and when to stop. These people tend to be good public speakers and coaches.

4th house Capricorn stellium

The fourth house in astrology is the house of home, family, and motherhood. A Capricorn stellium in the fourth house is usually a strict parent and not overly attached to their children. But interestingly, they tend to be good professionals in the arena of child psychology, family, and pediatrics.

5th house Capricorn stellium

The fifth house in astrology is the house of glamour, show business, and leadership. A Capricorn stellium in the fifth house can make a person an excellent politician and method actor.

6th house Capricorn stellium

The sixth house in astrology rules works, colleagues, and lower-level organizational positions. A Capricorn stellium in the sixth house is an excellent hire for companies. But they often find themselves getting pushed to being the “cleaning crew” or delegating tasks but never being allowed to be the boss. This will be frustrating for a sixth-house Capricorn stellium until they decide to start their own business, at which point they realize they are excellent at juggling many hats all by themselves!

7th house Capricorn stellium

The seventh house in astrology is the house of partnerships, social connections, and beauty. A Capricorn stellium in the seventh house won't win you any beauty pageants, but your personal magnetism, charisma, and powerful persona will make you look unconventionally beautiful or handsome. These natives are excellent at forming alliances and networking to further their ambitions and business. And they always gravitate toward a power couple relationship with someone who matches their aura and drive.

8th house Capricorn stellium

The eighth house in astrology is the house of hidden things, other people's finances, inheritance, and sex. A Capricorn stellium in the eighth house gives a person powerful gravitas and makes them perfect for careers in accounting, wills, estates, and trusts.

9th house Capricorn stellium

The ninth house in astrology is the house of higher education, long-distance travel, and philosophy. A Capricorn stellium in the ninth house can easily accumulate a lot of degrees and remains a student throughout their life. They also make good teachers but are particular about discipline and deadlines.

10th house Capricorn stellium

The tenth house is the natural house of the Capricorn zodiac sign. This is the best house for a stellium in Capricorn. People with this placement have fortune on their side and rise to the top in their careers steadily through life. There's no stopping these ones! They are also capable of establishing conglomerates if they get to that level.

11th house Capricorn stellium

The 11th house in astrology is the house of forward thinking, community, and inventions. A Capricorn stellium in the 11th house can make a person a brilliant inventor and problem-solver. But they often find themselves needing a more chatty partner to market their ideas and inventions to the world.

12th house Capricorn stellium

The 12th house in astrology is the house of spirituality, psychology, and dreams. A Capricorn stellium in the 12th house can become a psychic or oracle for the ages or have solid contributions in the field of psychology. It all depends on their talents and interests. They are also great at forming organized religion, but have to watch out that they don't become the stereotypical cult leader!

Valeria Black is a tarot reader and astrology nerd with a dash of wicked humor on the side. Follow her on Instagram @queen.of.vands for more.