12 Concise Imum Coeli Meanings, By Zodiac Signs

The imum coeli is an important part of everyone’s birth chart, and what it means depends on which zodiac sign it is in.

Located in the fourth house, opposite of the midheaven, this is the bottom-most part of your natal chart.

What does the imum coeli mean?

It describes your childhood and the values you learned early in life.

Ironically, as the imum coeli sets a base for your natal chart, it deals with the foundation upon which you were brought up.

The imum coeli deals with your upbringing and how it has affected your life today.

As a result, the imum coeli helps you learn about yourself.

While the midheaven deals with career goals and aspirations, the imum coeli plays a role in where those come from.

Acting as the answer for who you are today, the imum coeli, also known as the IC, reveals who you are when you’re alone.

At its core, the IC is transparent and genuine — showing who you are in your comfort zone.

Even if you consider yourself to be self-aware, there is always still learning to do.

We can better understand the decisions we make and the reactions we have by looking at our imum coeli.

In order to find the zodiac sign in your fourth house, you must turn to your birth chart.

Once you have a sense of which sign best represents your upbringing, you can read more about what that means.

Here are the possible signs in your imum coeli and their interpretations.

Meaning of Aries imum coeli

Those with their imum coeli in Aries are incredibly independent, always searching for freedom, as said by The Magic Horoscope.

In your childhood, you were always allowed to do things your way. While this can be a good thing, sometimes you get ahead of yourself.

Try to focus on handling impulses better by understanding that things should be thought out and don’t need to be rushed.

Meaning of Taurus imum coeli

You value stability and security and as a result, may keep things that are not useful to you anymore.

As you search for comfort in your everyday life, strive to be yourself.

Remember that it’s okay to live simply while you distinguish between what serves you and what doesn’t.

Meaning of Gemini imum coeli

Being highly curious since you were a child, you might have a hard time making decisions and being confident.

If you find yourself doubting everything, learn to trust your instinct.

You are intelligent and capable of great things but it won’t come easily without the appropriate time and focus you must put into it.

Meaning of Cancer imum coeli

Your home and the people in it have always played a large role in your life — even today. It provides a sense of safety and shelter from the outside world that has always scared you.

You take part in a lot of reminiscent thoughts and may have dreams that bring you back to your happy place.

Focus on not being so fearful and let the comfort of your home guide you through all walks of life.

Meaning of Leo imum coeli

One of the most creative signs, you are very special and have always known yourself to be that way.

Although the reassurance from your childhood has stuck with you, it’s important to be cautious of how prideful you can be.

Stop yourself from trying to live your life to please others.

Meaning of Virgo imum coeli

If your imum coeli is in Virgo, it’s safe to say that you were very disciplined at home as a child.

Due to the past, you expect this same discipline from yourself and others to this day.

Try to go easy on yourself and stop letting the opinions of others have such a great bearing on your life — you’ll be happier that way.

Meaning of Libra imum coeli

As a child, you were very social and this probably came from your parents showing you the ropes on maintaining strong friendships.

However, you tend to put the needs of others in front of your own and it’s only throwing your inner balance off-kilter.

Don’t avoid your own desires and needs, you can still maintain relationships while giving yourself the attention you deserve.

Meaning of Scorpio imum coeli

Something that happened in your childhood probably made you quick to anger — and people view you as intense.

It doesn’t take much for you to become dissatisfied with your life. Nonetheless, there is always light at the end of the tunnel.

Do your best to accept the highs and lows of all that you will experience.

Meaning of Sagittarius imum coeli

People that have their imum coeli in Sagittarius were typically always moving around in their childhood — this could mean actually changing location or finding yourself to be very busy.

Regardless of the parameters, this has made you feel that you must always be on-the-go.

Avoid being too arrogant and recognize that being focused is a good thing.

Meaning of Capricorn imum coeli

Similar to the childhood of those with their imum coeli in Virgo, these Capricorns believe in keeping up with a rigid way of life.

It’s important to remember that just because you were raised with tough discipline doesn’t mean it must be this way all the time.

Pull yourself out of bad moods when they come up and be positive.

Meaning of Aquarius imum coeli

With your imum coeli in Aquarius, you probably had a family that let you be yourself and encouraged you to be happy.

You are extremely creative and not afraid to say exactly what comes to mind. However, there is a downside to this.

Try to maintain focus and think about things before you act upon them.

Meaning of Pisces imum coeli

Your childhood and home were most likely overly emotional if your imum coeli is in Pisces.

In an attempt to make up for the lack of logic in your life, you tend to repress what you’re feeling.

Remember that you can watch relationships closely while letting yourself be sentimental and loving.

