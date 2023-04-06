Capricorn And Taurus Compatibility In Love, Friendship, And Life

Capricorn and Taurus make an excellent pair! As an earth sign couple, the two have excellent compatibility in most aspects of life, including love and friendship.

Capricorn Sun sign natives are ruled by Saturn. They are ambitious, disciplined, serious (sometimes stern), and great at delaying gratification for big wins. Sometimes they even look like a Capricorn and have a thousand-watt smile and a beautiful bone structure and jawline.

Taurus Sun sign natives are ruled by Venus. They love to indulge in food, wine, sex, and intimacy, but will never forgive you if you throw away their favorite T-shirt that they have been wearing for the last ten years. Sentimentality is big for a Taurus.

Now, let's find out what a Capricorn-Taurus relationship looks like in love, friendship, and life.

Capricorn and Taurus love compatibility

Capricorn and Taurus have excellent love compatibility. Both zodiac signs are grounded individuals who stay out of the clouds and prefer to be realistic about life (Capricorn more so than Taurus). And they know how to give each other space... although Taurus desires more loving hand-holding and hugs than Capricorn might be comfortable with.

Capricorn loves the romantic nature of Taurus and how Taurus always knows what they want. Taurus doesn't play games (unless they have a lot of air placements in their natal chart). Capricorn can't stand indecisive people so this is good. Capricorn also loves talking about their dreams and ambitions with Taurus. Taurus is pretty ambitious too, especially when it comes to living the rich life and making loads of money.

Taurus loves Capricorn's love for routine and their clear plan in life. It makes Capricorn predictable, safe, and stable to be with, which are top priorities for Taurus.

Capricorn man and Taurus woman

A Capricorn man and Taurus woman will always form a traditional couple. Capricorn might even take over the role of the breadwinner and Taurus the homemaker and caretaker. They each divide their roles in the house and take care of their chores pretty well. When not married, they don't leave the commitment for the end. They are open about either being in it for the long haul or not wasting each other's time at all.

Capricorn woman and Taurus man

The theme is traditional in a Capricorn-Taurus pair, regardless of who is who. But a Capricorn woman and Taurus man will clash over the Capricorn woman's intense passion for her career, which can make the more traditional Taurus man feel neglected. These two are strict parents once they have children, but the Taurus man is more lenient than a Capricorn woman.

Capricorn man and Taurus man

The sexual connection is very important to a Taurus man in a relationship. And while either Capricorn or Taurus can be the top or the bottom (that's more a personality thing), it will be important that they snuggle afterward, otherwise, the relationship won't last for too long.

Capricorn woman and Taurus woman

If there ever was a house that was most Instagram-worthy, it would be the home a Capricorn woman and Taurus woman live in. The Taurus woman loves hanging up framed quotes around the house while the Capricorn woman loves to have a lot of appliances to work with.

Capricorn and Taurus friendship compatibility

Capricorn and Taurus are chilled-out friends. They are not clingy and don't get overly emotional about their friendship. They know things are good. And they love hanging out, playing video games, and chatting. Capricorn and Taurus are also excellent secret keepers. So nothing that happens between them (and the other people in their friend circle) will ever be leaked out. At least, not by them.

Capricorn and Taurus communication compatibility

The communication compatibility between Capricorn and Taurus is really good. Both prefer to stay to the point (Capricorn more than Taurus) and don't speak in exaggerations (although Taurus can sometimes get poetic, annoying Capricorn).

The only problem that can crop up is if their egos get hurt. Both Capricorn and Taurus have strong egos. Capricorn is a cardinal sign and likes to be the boss. Taurus is a fixed sign and won't let anyone give them unsolicited advice. So when they disagree, it can lead to some strong words.

Pros and Cons of a Capricorn and Taurus relationship

Photo: Icons8, Icons Mind and Antipova Ekaterina via Canva

Pros

The love flows easily between Capricorn and Taurus.

They are both traditional in relationships.

They are grounded and like stability and commitment.

They divide chores and roles between them.

As parents, they will be on the same page about raising their kids.

Cons

Egos can get hurt easily for both Capricorn and Taurus, and neither will compromise.

Societal expectations will play a role in the relationship.

Capricorn is not as touchy-feely as Taurus.

Taurus talks too much sometimes, which Capricorn may not like.

Valeria Black is a tarot reader and astrology nerd with a dash of wicked humor on the side. Follow her on Instagram @queen.of.vands for more.