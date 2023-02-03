50 Spiritual & Purposeful Careers For Healers

Spiritual healers are a special breed. They are lightworkers sent here to help us navigate the trials and tribulations of life through spiritual healing.

It is vital for healers to work in healing jobs or spiritual careers that align with their natural ability to transcend the mental and spiritual boundaries we place on ourselves and show us better ways of living.

To that end, there are some jobs that are completely out of the question, while others are the perfect career path for healers.

50 Best Careers For Healers

As a healer, you might notice that all of the professions listed are related to improvements in the mind, body, or spirit. Choosing the right career can be the difference between having a job and walking in your divine purpose.

1. Acupuncturist

As an acupuncturist, you can use your powers of healing to insert super thin needles at strategic points in the body, treating pain, reducing stress, and promoting overall wellness.

2. Aromatherapist

Aromatherapists provide treatments with alternative natural methods, such as essential oils, to induce relaxation and improvement in breathing and oxygen consumption.

3. Homeopathic Doctor

Though they are not medical practitioners, homeopathic doctors use diluted natural medicine to treat many chronic illnesses, such as migraines, depression, allergies, and other similar ailments.

4. Massage Therapist

Massage therapy uses muscle and soft tissue manipulation to deal with chronic pain and to heal injuries. A Licensed Massage Therapist and a Licensed Massage Practitioner are one in the same.

5. Psychologist

The work of a psychologist is to try and understand the feelings, emotions, thoughts, and behaviors of patients. They use observation, assessment, and experimentation to come up with theories about what makes people tick.

6. Chiropractor

In chiropractic care, manipulations of the spine are used to ensure the body is operating at optimum levels. It also alleviates joint and muscle pain while increasing the conductivity of nerves and blood flow.

7. Herbalist

A person who uses plants to heal is known as an herbalist. They incorporate botanicals made of flowers, leaves, roots, bark, and other natural elements to heal ailments in patients.

8. Naturopathic Doctor

When it comes to chronic conditions, naturopathic doctors treat the whole person, focusing on helping people keep a balanced state of good health instead of pinpointing the disease or condition.

9. Reflexologist

Reflexology is the process of putting pressure on specific areas of the feet and hands to relax patients and relieve stress and anxiety. Reflexologists operate on the premise that feet and hands correspond to various organs and systems in our bodies.

10. Sound Healer/Sound Therapist

A sound healer or sound therapist is exactly what you might assume it is. They use music or sounds to improve your health and wellbeing. This can be in the form of sound baths or guided meditation.

11. Life Coach

If you have a knack for providing great guidance, you might be a shoo-in for a career as a life coach. Your work would be counseling and encouraging people through personal and career goals.

12. Meditation Instructor

In the role of a meditation instructor, you would teach small groups of people how to meditate in an effective way.

13. Tai-chi Instructor

A tai chi instructor will teach students how to utilize slow and gentle movements, physical postures, controlled breathing, and a meditative state of mind. Healers will also do well in other martial arts practices.

14. Spiritual Coach

Spiritual coaches help people to explore and deepen their connections with the universe. They assist with uncovering the world we live in and the abundance of energy flowing within that world.

15. Priest

A priest teaches and spreads the word of God in various ways. They perform marriages, funerals, baptisms, reconciliations, and sacraments of the sick.

16. Monk

Like a priest, a monk dedicates his living in service of other people and God. Monks choose to depart from mainstream society and live a life of prayer and contemplation.

17. Rabbi

Rabbis are people qualified by academic studies of the Hebrew Bible and Talmud. They act as spiritual leaders of the Jewish congregation and community.

18. Yoga Teacher

Yoga teachers help with health, fitness, and wellness by leading yoga classes. They instruct on stretching poses, meditation, and mindfulness.

19. Shaman

Shamans are mediums in their own cultures who claim they are able to communicate with spirits, including those of the dead. This allows them to resolve unsettled matters and deliver gifts and messages from beyond.

20. Henna Artist

Henna artists create temporary designs on your skin using mehndi cones. They are skilled in making unique patterns on the skin with henna.

21. Painter

Painters bring to life blank surfaces and canvasses using their creativity. They apply paint using brushes or rollers to create a unique and beautiful look or design.

22. Fashion Designer

As a fashion designer, you sketch original clothes, shoes, and accessories. They pick fabric and patterns and provide instruction on how to create the looks they design.

23. Writer

A writer researches stories and topics to provide details to readers. They also create content for varying media such as ads, blogs, books, and magazines, as well as movies, plays and scripts for television.

24. Candlemaker

A candlemaker uses wax, scents, wicks and heating utensils to create candles that can be burned at one’s leisure.

25. Musician/Singer

Musicians and singers perform for live audiences or on recordings. Some participate in auditions for choirs, bands, or orchestras. They also rehearse to prepare for performances.

26. Organic Farmer

Organic farmers use recycled natural resources to grow produce. They forego the use of synthetic fertilizers and other harmful substances.

27. Sculptor

A sculptor is an artist who creates visual 3-D representations using various materials such as wood, plastic, stone, marble, and so on.

28. Jewelry Maker

If you choose to become a jewelry maker, you will plan and develop patterns for rings, necklaces, bracelets, and other accessories. You would create prototypes in order to ensure durability, comfort, and style.

29. Tattoo Artist

A tattoo artist makes permanent images on the skin with injected ink or other pigments just beneath the skin’s surface, using very small needles.

30. Astrologer

Astrologers make predictions about the lives of people and their personalities using the positions of astrological bodies.

31. Dream Interpreter

Dream interpreters specialize in analyzing the dreams of their clients to uncover the possible meanings. Their interpretations are then used to guide the person’s growth and development.

32. Palm Reader

Palm reading might also be referred to as chiromancy or palmistry. It is the art of understanding someone’s character and life by studying the lines in the palm of their hand.

33. Tarot Card Reader

Tarot card readers ask questions and pull cards to interpret the answer. They claim to be able to gain insight into the past, present, and future using this method.

34. Archaeologist

A scientist who studies people and cultures of the past by digging up and examining materials is called an archaeologist.

35. Hypnotherapist

A hypnotherapist can guide you into a state of deep focus and relaxation by simply using verbal cues, imagery, and repetition.

36. Psychic/Medium

Psychics and mediums are used to communicate with spirits. It is believed that if they allow a spirit to use their body, it can speak directly through them.

37. Paranormal Investigator

A paranormal investigator looks into phenomena involving ghosts. They might also be called ghost hunters.

38. Blogger/Vlogger

Bloggers write, edit, and post various content on their own websites. A Vlogger does the same except their content is videos. Both are responsible for promoting the content they create.

39. Influencer

An influencer is just a person deemed influential. That influence is used to deliver compelling messages or relay a call to action to their captive audience.

40. Speaker/Lecturer

As a speaker or lecturer, you deliver well-researched talks to interested audiences. In addition, you respond to and interact with the public.

41. Non-Profit Organizer

A non-profit organizer raises money for a specific cause. That cause might be charitable, religious, scientific, or educational.

42. Podcast Host

Hosting a podcast encompasses planning a regularly scheduled show, researching topic of interest to listeners, and coordinating relevant guests. Podcast hosts also need to liaison with advertisers.

43. Neurologist

Your job as a neurologist is to treat diseases that affect the brain, nervous system, muscular system, and spinal cord. This includes conditions like multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, epilepsy, and stroke.

44. Personal Trainer

A personal trainer helps clients achieve their fitness goals by providing guidance on exercise routines that achieve the desired results.

45. Crystal/Chakra Healer

In this career, you use precious stones placed strategically around a person to rid them of any negative energy. It is effective on mental, spiritual, and emotional beings.

46. Social Media Manager (For Spiritual Businesses)

A social media manager posts client-related information to educate or sell to followers. You would be responsible for ensuring that messaging aligns with the business's brand and goals.

47. Wellness Coach

Wellness coaches work one-on-one with people to improve their overall health and wellbeing. They can help you develop and incorporate healthy habits into your life.

48. Private Tutor

Private tutors teach students individually and are subject matter experts. They explain course materials in a way that helps them to be better understood.

49. Teacher/Professor

Teachers and professors organize and instruct on various subjects. They come up with activities that enhance students’ knowledge in the required area of study.

50. Nurse

Nurses provide and coordinate care of patients, and ensure that they are aware of and understand their health conditions. They also issue advice and give patients and their families support where needed.

NyRee Ausler is a writer from Seattle, Washington, and author of seven books. She covers lifestyle and entertainment and news, as well as navigating the workplace and social issues.