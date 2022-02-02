What Auras Are And How To See Them

It’s believed by ancient medical systems that every person has an aura.

What is an aura?

An aura is an electromagnetic energy field around your body and is expressed as colored light surrounding your body. It's your spiritual energy.

Every layer of your aura represents a different element of your physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual health — and it's possible to learn how to see auras to get a reading on who someone's really is.

How to See Auras

Aura photography is a neat way to see your own aura in print. But you can also see auras quickly with the naked eye, according to Author and Shaman Alyson Charles, there's a trick you can use.

1. Position your partner.

Have your partner stand in front of a white, blank wall. Charles explains that the color of the wall is important because you need to be able to see the aura clearly.

2. Position yourself.

In order to get a full, unobstructed view of the aura, it's best to stand about seven to eight feet away from your partner. You have to be able to see the aura and you wouldn’t be able to see it up close.

3. Focus on their third eye.

You must stare at what Charles describes as your partner’s “third eye.” The third eye is located between your two physical eyes and their eyebrows. You must stare at your partner’s third eye for at least thirty seconds.

4. Take a look at the white wall.

Shift your gaze from your partner’s third eye to the wall right outside of their physical body. You should be able to see a specific color right outside their body — that is that person's aura.

You can practice seeing an aura using the following TikTok video.

Look between her fingers. Make sure you're focusing between the fingers, not on the fingers themselves.

Allow your eyes to become unfocused. It may be tempting to correct your vision, but you want to allow your eyes to relax while remaining focused on that one spot between the fingers that you settled on. You may see a hazy white aura before seeing the actual colored aura.

Aura Color Meanings

Charles suggests that you research the meaning behind the color you see. There are 7 aura colors, and each is associated with a body chakra.

1. Red Aura Meaning

Root Chakra (Muladhara)

Photo: Peter Hermes Furian / Shutterstock

Your root chakra can be found at the base of your spine and is thought of as the base or foundation of your life. It's responsible for the sense of security and stability. A red aura is associated with passion, confidence, and strength.

2. Orange Aura Meaning

Sacral Chakra (Swadhisthana)

Photo: Peter Hermes Furian / Shutterstock

The sacral chakra is right below your belly button and is responsible for your sexual energy and connection to others. An orange aura is associated with liveliness and sociability.

3. Yellow Aura Meaning

Solar Plexus Chakra (Manipura)

Photo: Peter Hermes Furian / Shutterstock

The solar plexus is that spot above your stomach and right underneath where your rib cage connects in the middle. The solar plexus chakra is responsible for confidence and self-esteem, and a yellow aura is associated with happiness and confidence.

4. Green Aura Meaning

Heart Chakra (Anahata)

Photo: Peter Hermes Furian / Shutterstock

The heart chakra is in the center of your chest and is associated with love and compassion. A green aura is associated with peacefulness and healing energy.

5. Blue Aura Meaning

Throat Chakra (Vishuddha)

Photo: Peter Hermes Furian / Shutterstock

The throat chakra is in the throat and deals with communication. Therefore, blue auras are associated with honesty, communication, and self-expression.

6. Indigo Aura Meaning

Third Eye Chakra (Ajna)

Photo: Peter Hermes Furian / Shutterstock

The third eye is located in the center of your forehead and is responsible for your intuition. An indigo aura is associated with strong intuition, creativity, and gentleness.

7. Violet Aura Meaning

Crown Chakra (Sahasrara)

Photo: Peter Hermes Furian / Shutterstock

The crown chakra is at the top of your head and represents a spiritual connection. A violet aura is associated with inquisitiveness and enlightenment.

Each aura color represents its own set of healing properties.

For example, in color healing, the color black can be quite beneficial despite its negative connotations. It can absorb negative energy and form a protective barrier that shields from all types of harm.

Your aura can change over time.

Auras are representative of what's happening in your mind and body at a certain period of time. That said, as you evolve as a person, it's totally possible that your aura changes as well.

You can also cleanse your aura after encountering someone whose energy feels off or if you're just feeling a bit unbalanced.

Chinyere (pronounced sha-near-ruh) Ibeh is a writer who covers entertainment and pop culture, along with the zodiac.