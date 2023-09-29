A Mom Explains Why Her Autistic Son Won't Receive A Birthday Gift & Will Sit And Write An Apology Letter On His Big Day Instead

There is no one-size-fits-all label on parenting, especially when it comes to discipline. But one mother, Stephanie Ulric, has stirred up a debate about parenting styles after revealing on TikTok her decision to deny her autistic son birthday gifts due to his behavior at school.

Ulric explained why her autistic son won't receive a birthday gift and will write an apology letter instead.

"Today is my son's birthday and he's not getting anything, nor will he have access to any of his electronics. And today when he gets home from school, he will do nothing but sit at the table and write an apology letter," she said in a TikTok video.

According to Ulric, her decision hinges on the fact that, despite his autism diagnosis, her son still needs to uphold good behavior standards. She emphasized that having a disability should not excuse bad manners or inappropriate actions.

"My son is autistic. He has an IEP and does not want to go to school … but one thing I will never allow is for my child to decide that he controls the school and have bad behavior," she said.

The video attracted diverse reactions from viewers, with some questioning the severity of Ulric's actions and commenting on how it's cruel to take away a birthday from a child.

In response, Ulric posted another video explaining her disciplinary decision and how it relates to Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy principles. According to Autism Speaks, ABA therapy strongly focuses on reinforcing positive behaviors while discouraging negative ones.

Ulric clarified that withholding presents did not mean completely denying him joy on his birthday; rather, it meant limiting certain privileges until improvements in behavior were observed.

"The function of my son's behavior was access to a tangible maintained by escape, meaning he wanted to go home and play his computer so he could play Roblox," she said. Adding, "He still has access to jump on the trampoline, to play with his toys, to go to the park. He just doesn't have access to electronics."

Despite some labeling her actions as harsh, Ulric has remained firm on her approach.

She reiterated her intention was not about punishing, but teaching her son that inappropriate behaviors have consequences.

"I am going to teach him that this is not appropriate behavior because I want him to grow up and be able to be functional in society ... I will not be here forever to always protect my child. So I either stop this behavior now before it progresses or he gets older and it gets worse," she said.

Ulric also revealed in a subsequent video that despite the unusual circumstances, they still celebrated her son's birthday with cake, dinner and games. The boy also wrote an apology letter, which Ulric believed would make a significant difference.

"Because tonight he wrote the letter to his teacher saying he was sorry. And I can bet he'll walk into school tomorrow without hitting, kicking or scratching anyone. And on Friday he'll get all of his presents. But I bet he'll remember this happiness when he gets older," she said.

So, how should parents with disabilities approach disciplining their children?

Well, the concept of positive reinforcement integral to ABA is often used by parents of autistic children, but it's recommended to use negative consequences less.

According to a 2020 article from the Raising Children Children Network, parents can both use positive and negative consequences to correct bad behavior and promote good behavior in their children. However, they noted that "positive attention" should be used more than negative.

They provided examples of positive and negative consequences. For the positive, giving the child more time to play if they're ready to leave the house on time. And for negative, taking away a toy for a limited amount of time if they're being rough with it. Of course, these are just examples, and each parent is going to have their own approach to enforcing positive and negative consequences depending on their child's behavior.

According to a 2017 study, children diagnosed with ASD respond better to positive reinforcement than negative. So, even though some parents may feel compelled to deal out punishment just as much as rewards, for autistic children, this can be an unsuccessful tool.

On top of that, self-calming techniques can be helpful. For example, a child can breathe in and out through their nose with eyes closed, imagining something they find pleasant. Simple things like this can make a huge difference in teaching children diagnosed with ASD how to control their behavior without having to use negative consequences.

Like all things, there's no one-size-fits-all approach. Every child and every parent is going to be entirely different. It's up to each parent to choose what works best for their child and family.

Ethan Cotler is a writer and frequent contributor to YourTango living in Boston. His writing covers entertainment, news, and human interest stories.