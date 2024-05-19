17 Common First Aid Myths That Hurt People, According To A Red Cross Trainer

17. Getting sued for giving first aid

Myth: You could get sued if you perform CPR.

For public safety, the law protects people taking reasonable actions to save someone’s life. If you stay with an injured person until help arrives and help them as best you can within the scope of your training, the law will protect you.

But what if the person dies?

If you started CPR and the person didn’t survive, know that you didn’t kill the person. If someone goes into cardiac arrest, the person is already dying. If no one starts CPR, their chances of surviving until EMS arrives are almost non-existent. Unless you know they have a signed do not resuscitate (DNR) order, the best thing you can do is start CPR.

There are many myths about first-aid treatment. The best way to become confident in your knowledge and skills is to take a first aid and CPR class from a well-recognized and respected organization like the Red Cross.

Everyone can benefit from first aid and CPR training. It gives people the skills and confidence to act quickly and effectively in an emergency, giving sick or injured people the best chance of survival.

There is never a convenient time for an accident, injury, or sudden medical emergency. It’s essential to prepare and be ready to assist at any moment. There’s no better gift you can give a person than saving their life.

Gill McCulloch is a writer, mother, and owner of a Red Cross first aid training agency in BC, Canada. Her articles, poems, and stories have been featured on Medium and in Chicken Soup for the Soul.