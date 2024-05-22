Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On May 23 — The Sagittarius Full Moon Is Here

Your daily horoscope is here for Thursday, May 23, and the Full Moon will take place in the sign of Sagittarius. If you're feeling independent today, the Moon could be lighting a fire in your heart to try something new and venture out to create your own path. Let's find out what's in store for each zodiac sign in astrology this Thursday during Gemini season and the Sagittarius Full Moon phase.

Daily horoscopes for May 23, 2024:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It's time to get your passport out and plan a trip to a faraway place. If you can't venture off on a cruise or to visit another country, consider seeing a museum or a science exhibit. Tap into the energy of this Full Moon in Sagittarius, which lasts for three months because it activates your sector of international travel and cultural experiences. Start by researching where you'd like to go. Speak to a travel agent. Consider joining a tour group and let others plan a trip for you. Set a budget and a date and plan it out.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You never know what is available to you unless you go searching for it, but there are days when you get lucky and find it because others bring you the information. So, during the Full Moon in Sagittarius, stay alert because it activates your secret sharing and resource access sector. During the remainder of this month, previously held-back resources could become open to you. A loan can come through. A friend can help when their schedule was booked before. You may find out that you can get much more than you originally anticipated, and it can be a great blessing to you.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Full Moon in Sagittarius activates your sector of partnerships, particularly those you want to do business with. This a great time to search for an assistant or a new employee. If you're starting a non-profit or have an opening in your business, you can start networking to find a replacement and get the spot filled. If you're looking to join an organization or find a new job, update your resume, research new interviewing strategies and start applying broadly.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

It's always good to improve your health, and if you have a small or big goal you hope to reach, now is the perfect time to start. The Full Moon in Sagittarius activates your health and wellness sector so you can start a new fitness journey. Make an appointment with your doctor to be cleared to start a fitness program. Consider syncing your smartwatch to a fitness app on your phone to make tracking goals and progress easier. Get an accountability partner, and if you have been paying for a gym, start using it.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You love to live your life fully, and if you have a natural appreciation for art, color and brilliant minds, this is a great day to start doing art and trying new things that express your talent. The Full Moon in Sagittarius activates your sector of creativity and play. Create a small spot in your home that invites you to remain consistent with a craft. Pull out the adult coloring books or put your paintbrushes on a table and plan to let your inner Bob Ross do some painting after dinner for fun.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You are a free spirit, but you are never far from the people you love. The Full Moon in Sagittarius activates your sector of home and family. This is a great time to find the right balance between giving to others and taking time out for yourself. Try not to work more than you must and enjoy your time undistracted with your partner. Consider setting a little routine you both can look forward to, and you may find those rhythms in your life provide comfort and happiness. It gives you something to look forward to.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You can be so sweet and try not to hurt others with your truth, but there are days when you know you need to speak up and say what needs to be said, even when it's hard. The Full Moon in Sagittarius activates your communication sector, which can be a blunter than usual energy for you. Think about your message. Ask yourself if it's necessary to say now and if there is a softer way to deliver your message. Full Moons can be reactive, but you can find the perfect balance if you try.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You can be so good with money, but sometimes, you want to have fun and spend it on something you want. The Full Moon in Sagittarius activates your money and personal ownership sector, and this energy may encourage the spender in you. Be sure not to be impulsive. Check prices and ask for warranty information. If you are worried about buyer's remorse, ask for the company's return policy so that if you change your mind, you can return it.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

There are things about yourself that you adore, and maybe a few areas of your life that you want to change because they do not fit in with who you want to be. Lucky for you, the Full Moon takes place in your sign empowering your sector of personal identity. Explore your interests and see what you like and what you dislike. Journal and use prompts that you find online that help you to ponder what you need in life or love.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

What holds you back from spending time with your higher power? Maybe you think you have to get up early in the morning to meditate or rush to a park or the beach to feel more connected with the universe. But, that may not be true. The Full Moon in Sagittarius activates your spirituality sector and invites you to meet the universe where you are. Be in constant prayer and talk to your spiritual guides daily. You don't have to do anything fancy or participate in time-consuming activities; all you need to do is stay actively in touch.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Good friends are hard to come by, but you may be pleasantly surprised by how easy it is to meet people when you focus on common interests. The Full Moon in Sagittarius activates your sector of friendships, so consider joining a meet-up group online and see what events are taking place in your community. Start figuring out what works within your budget, time and needs, and plan to attend one to get your toe in the water and begin networking for fun.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Are you ready for a new change? The Full Moon in Sagittarius activates your sector of career and social status. This could lead to curiosity about what you are missing out on and what opportunities may be available to you if you look for them. You might decide to make a complete career change. Perhaps you want to become a teacher or a nurse, or a social worker. Look into schools or talk to recruiters to find out what the process entails.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She is a practical astrologer who graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.