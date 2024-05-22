5 Zodiac Signs With Beautiful Horoscopes On May 23

A beautiful day is in store for all of us on Thursday, May 23, 2024. After all, it's a full moon day! While five zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes during this — namely, Leo, Aquarius, Gemini, Taurus, and Capricorn — the rest are encouraged to lean into joy and spend time with their loved ones, too!

Let's talk about the Full Moon for a little while. As it's in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, this May 23 Full Moon is the perfect time to make wishes to help you grow beyond your present boundaries, make multicultural friends, and find opportunities in the most unexpected parts of the world. What will you do with this energy?

We also have another important astrological transit happening on May 23 — Venus will leave Taurus and enter Gemini on Thursday. So don't be surprised if your love life and relationship with loved ones suddenly become more cheerful, spontaneous, and full of life! Gemini energy has a way of stirring up people's curiosity and light-hearted side.

Finally, with the Moon opposite the Taurus-Gemini stellium of Uranus, Venus, Jupiter, and the Sun highlighted as benefactors, we are also reminded that no matter the ups and downs of daily life, as long as we keep moving towards our ultimate goal, everything will make sense in the end. You must trust the process and yourself. Let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes.

Five zodiac signs with beautiful horoscopes on May 23:

1. Leo

WarmJuly | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign to work with: Aries

Best area to focus on: Working with friends

Best time of the day: 10 am & 3 pm

Leo, the energy on Thursday is big and beautiful for you. After all, we have a Full Moon in Sagittarius on this day! So lean into your manifestation abilities, and let them bring your desires to life. Nothing is off-limits. Just make sure not to sabotage yourself by being doubtful of what you can and cannot do. Humans didn't reach the moon on the shoulder of doubts.

You are also encouraged to engage with your friends at this time and collaborate with them on fun projects. This can be at work or in your private life. The result will be the same regardless—deeper bonds and resounding success!

2. Aquarius

WarmJuly | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign to work with: Capricorn

Best area to focus on: Self-evaluation

Best time of the day: 2 pm

Aquarius, the energy on Thursday has a big and beautiful quality to it. If you feel called to, lean into it and allow your soul to breathe and be inspired. Those of you who are creatives will benefit from this exercise. Just make sure you aren't distracted by “Oh, squirrel!” moments. It's one of the disadvantages of the Gemini Season.

Also, now's a good time to look at yourself and your motivations. It will make it easier to move forward and make things happen in the future without the opinions of others clouding your mind. You can also do the MBTI test to find out your personality type.

3. Gemini

WarmJuly | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign to work with: Capricorn

Best area to focus on: Reckonings

Best time of the day: 10 am

Thursday will be a beautiful day for you, Gemini. It will bring to the surface important revelations from within your soul, including observations that you may have forgotten in the heat of the moment. This will enable you to know your true friends who are trying to take advantage of you and your possessions. That's your cosmic gift of the day.

If you feel called to, do a cord-cutting ritual to help dissolve unnecessary ties and energetic connections. Try sea salt (or regular salt) and black candles for this, along with sliced lemon to bring positivity back into your life.

4. Taurus

WarmJuly | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign to work with: Cancer

Best area to focus on: Grounding

Best time of the day: 10 am

Taurus, the energy on Thursday is sweet and full of wisdom for you. If you lean into it, you will understand what you are capable of and will never second-guess yourself again. Let this force bring out the best in you and help you shine like never before!

You are also encouraged to meditate regularly to help you stay grounded. This is especially important for those of you who suffer from anxiety issues or want to improve your mental and holistic health. The path forward will seem easy (or at least doable) when you do this.

5. Capricorn

WarmJuly | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign to work with: Leo

Best area to focus on: Work

Best time of the day: 10 pm

Capricorn, the energy on Thursday is sweet for you, and it's all because of the Full Moon in Sagittarius. Most of you will receive the fruits of your hard work. If you feel called to, pace yourself and don't worry about the future. Things align for you behind the scenes, even if you cannot see them.

You are also encouraged to strike the right balance between work and play. The former will always reign supreme for you, but the latter will make sure that the former doesn't burn you out from within. Rest and relaxation will help you go farther and faster than you can imagine.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.