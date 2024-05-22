I loved my 20s. I experienced much success, but also plenty of pain, confusion, and struggle. Though I’m a big advocate for being willing to make mistakes, there were many I could have avoided. Now that I’m in my late 30s, there are so many things I’ve done to propel me, I wish I’d applied them sooner.

Here are 11 tiny ways to be unstoppable in your 20s:

1. Use generosity as your cure for malaise

Rather than obsessing about ‘what’s wrong with poor old me?’ focus on helping someone else. I get it. You were hurt. People suck. You’re an ‘introvert.’ You have ‘mental health issues.’ Great. But nothing good comes out of stewing on your insecurities. Instead, go out and bring joy to another human being. If you feel low, commit to making others feel better — and you will too.

Advertisement

2. Become a master at light-heartedness

All of your worst moments come out of taking stuff too seriously — life and yourself. The secret to an unbelievably good life is to get great at being light, judging less, and having fun. Stop taking things personally — you will repel people and grow to dislike even yourself. Your power lies in deflecting what you don’t like in the world and turning it into an opportunity for play and learning.

3. Exercise every day in some way

You may not feel like it when you open your crusty eyes after a night out, but after a solid breakfast, you want to get out there and sweat it out. I often saw exercise as ‘unsexy’ when I was young, like ‘follow the doctor’s orders!’ Bla bla. But when you see exercise as a tool used by empowered, elite, creative, happy people, you won’t want to stop.

Advertisement

4. Be a little dangerous

Your 20s are a time to play with risk-taking. This doesn’t mean doing anything reckless that blatantly risks health or death. Don’t be a fool. But prioritize doing more that quickens your pulse before you do it. Do what others refuse to do. That’s where to look. Forget what everyone else is doing — most are scared. You have far less to lose in these years, and you don’t want to look back with regret. Take a risk every day. This is one of the most powerful foundations for an enriching life.

5. Question everything

Nothing — I repeat — nothing is as it seems. Question everything you hear. Your gut instinct is powerful — follow it, not necessarily the news.

Advertisement

6. Experiment with all kinds of stuff

Your 20s are not the time (unless you’ve seriously figured it out) to go all-in on some intensive five-year course or twenty-year career. Use this time to try out things, and see what sticks. Test it all out. Apply for all kinds of jobs. Play with your talents. Travel. Explore an ancient temple. Start a gaming channel. Try canoeing. Jump into a lake. Message someone you admire. Try different money-making schemes. Test it all out and make a ton of mistakes. Aim to win the world record for experiments made.

7. Commit to being high-energy

How you feel is largely a symptom not of your ‘lot’ in life but of your decision to lead a high-energy life. Happiness is internally generated out of a choice you make. You don’t need to wait for Sally at the cafe to smile back at you to find happiness and energy. You already possess it. Choose to be energized, productive, and in control of your life. Create art every day and share it with the world. Show us that you are relentless, and we will take notice.

8. Have at least one ridiculous night out

Have fun. Don’t do anything reckless, but create some wild memories, which you can tell stories about. Do not, however, let debauchery overtake any progress you’re making in growing yourself, building your business and projects, and remaining at peace with yourself.

9. Take sex protection seriously

Don’t open yourself up to the obvious repercussions of unprotected humping. Protect protect protect.

Advertisement

10. Spend time in nature at least twice a week

Your phone is a portal to all kinds of amazing opportunities. It can also possess you and make you feel terrible. We may become depressed when we live for too long out of touch with nature. Get out as much as you can, and be present with the beauty of the sun, the trees, and the grass. Only taking in artificial stimuli is not good for you. The sun and the outdoors are a literal source of your energy, joy, and power.

Antonio Guillem / Shutterstock

11. Be selfish

You can be kind, supportive, and yet selfish. What do I mean by ‘selfish?’ Let go of the need to do anything to impress or please anyone else, including family members. You don’t need to do those things you feel you ‘should’ do. No. Follow your soul. Do what you know is right. Follow your weird inclinations. Follow what’s fun and exciting and ultimately good for you in the long run. You have one life. Live it unconventionally.

Advertisement

Alex Mathers is a writer and coach who helps you build a money-making personal brand with your knowledge and skills while staying mentally resilient.