50 Beautiful Mother's Day Quotes To Share From Daughters To Moms (And Vice Versa)

If you're a daughter looking for that perfect quote to share with your mom on mother's day, you have come to the right place. The bond between mother and daughter is strong and beautiful and we have gathered emotional, funny, short, sweet, and even sentimental quotes from poets, celebrities, and even stoics for you to share on this special day.

Whether you do it in a Mother's Day card or on a social media post, the best message to share with your mom is that she's your closest friend, one you'll have for life. Tell her she did a great job allowing you to grow, prosper, and that you love her for it. And if you are at a loss for words, these Mother's Day quotes for daughters and moms can provide excellent inspiration to share your love in a new way she hasn't heard before.

As a mom, Mother's Day can be a little sentimental, especially if your beautiful daughter is now a mother herself. Now you get to give advice about raising kids and navigating motherhood. Telling her how proud you are can make all the difference. Expressing your feelings and love may be hard to put into words, but you can always use inspiring Mother's Day quotes for daughters to send a message of adoration.

Here are the best Mother's Day quotes for daughters and moms that truly capture the love in your beautiful relationship.

Mother's Day Quotes from Daughter

1. "I love my mom, no matter what we go through, no matter how much we argue, I know in the end, she'll always be there for me."

2. "My mother, she is beautiful, softened at the edges and tempered with a spine of steel. I want to grow old and be like her." — Jodi Picoult

3. "I love my mother as the trees love water and sunshine. She helps me prosper and reach great heights." — Terri Guillemets

4. "My mom is the greatest mom in the whole wide world. She’s done everything for me to make my dreams come true." — Josh Hutcherson

5. "Dear Mama, Everything I am is because of you! You are the first voice that ever sang to me. At every turn you push me to be better. You teach me to be true to myself and the ones I love. When I look into your eyes, I am sooo proud. Now that I'm a mother, I truly realize all the sacrifices you made for us. My love for you goes beyond what I can say." - Beyoncé

6. "All that I am or ever hope to be, I owe to my angel mother." — Abraham Lincoln

7. "I really saw clearly, and for the first time, why a mother is really important. Not just because she feeds and also loves and cuddles and even mollycoddles a child, but because in an interesting and maybe an eerie and unworldly way, she stands in the gap. She stands between the unknown and the known." — Maya Angelou

8. "She was an extraordinary mother. She was so selfless and was just one of those very, very kind people that loved to do everything for others and I could just never be as good of a mother or person as she was." — Angelina Jolie

9. "I know you were on my side even when I was wrong. And I love you for giving me your eyes, staying back and watching me shine and I didn't know if you knew, so I'm taking this chance to say that I had the best day with you today." — Taylor Swift

Mother's Day Quotes from Mother to Daughter

10. "A daughter is the happy memories of the past, the joyful moments of the present, and the hope and promise of the future." — Bruce Barton

11. "I love you for the little girl that you once were, for the amazing woman you are today, and for the precious daughter you will always be."

12. "I don't want my daughter to follow in my footsteps. I want her to walk the path beside me and go even further than I could have ever dreamed."

13. "To my daughter I will say, see your beauty without a compliment or a mirror."

14. "A daughter is a miracle that never ceases to be miraculous... full of beauty and forever beautiful... loving and caring and truly amazing." — Deanna Beisser

Inspirational Mother's Day Quotes for Mothers and Daughters

15. "You'll be her first role model, her first friend, her first love. You are her mom and she is your whole world. She is your little girl."

16. "The more a daughter knows the details of her mother’s life, the stronger the daughter." — Anita Diamant

17. "A mother is not a person to lean on but a person to make leaning unnecessary." — Dorothy C. Fisher

18. "Courage, sacrifice, determination, commitment, toughness, heart, talent, guts. That’s what little girls are made of." — Bethany Hamilton

19. "A mother's love endures from your first breath to her last." — Susan Gale

Short and Sweet Mother's Day Quotes for Mothers and Daughters

20. "To the world, you are one mother. But to your daughter, you are the world."

21. "First my mother, forever my friend."

22. "A mother’s treasure is her daughter." — Catherine Pulsifer

23. "The best place to cry is on a mother’s arms." — Jodi Picoult

24. "As they get older, our daughters become more and more like us too." — Amy Newmark

25. "A daughter is someone you laugh with, dream with, and love with all your heart."

26. "No matter how old she may be, sometimes a girl just needs her mom." — Cardinal Mermillod

27. "You’re a very special lady, who showered me with love. I am thankful for you as I’ve told God above." — Charly Lester

28. "Each day I give thanks for you and appreciate all that you do." — Catherine Pulsifer

29. "There’s no way to be a perfect mother and a million ways to be a good one." — Jill Churchill

Sentimental Mother's Day Quotes for Mothers and Daughters

30. "A daughter may outgrow your lap, but she will never outgrow your heart."

31. "Mother and daughter, it's a special bond that spans the years. Through laughter, worry, smiles, and tears. A sense of trust that can't be broken, a depth of love sometimes unspoken, a lifelong friendship built on sharing, hugs and kisses, warmth and caring, mother and daughter their hearts as one. A link that can never be undone."

32. "Dear daughters, If I could give you one thing in life, I would give you the ability to see yourself through my eyes."

33. "My daughter, I look at you and I do not see the passage of time. I see my little girl playing dress-up, running through the yard, playing on a swing. I will try and respect the fact that you are older now and that the decisions that you will make are your own, but you must understand that to me, you will always be my little girl. I may not be able to carry you in my arms anymore, but I will always carry you in my heart."

34. "Words are not enough to express the unconditional love that exists between a mother and a daughter." — Caitlin Houston

35. "Successful mothers are not the ones that have never struggled. They are the ones that never give up, despite the struggles." — Sharon Jaynes

Funny Mother's Day quotes for mothers and daughters

36. "My mom never taught me to be waiting for some prince on a white horse to sweep me off my feet." — Tyra Banks

37. "The phrase ‘working mother’ is redundant." — Jane Sellman

38. "All I know is that I carried you for nine months. I fed you, I clothed you, I paid for your college education. Friending me on Facebook seems like a small thing to ask in return." — Jodi Picoult

39. "My mom is literally a part of me. You can’t say that about many people except relatives, and organ donors." — Carrie Latet

40. "Having a little girl has been like following an old treasure map with the important paths torn away." — Heather Gudenkauf

Quotes for Mother’s Day Cards

41. "A mother is she who can take the place of all others, but whose place no one else can take."

42. "A mother's arms are more comforting than anyone else's." — Princess Diana

43. "You are my sun, my moon, and all of my stars." — E.E. Cummings

44. "We are born of love; Love is our mother." — Rumi

45. "The dearest things I know are what you are." — Oscar Hammerstein II

46. "Biology is the least of what makes someone a mother." — Oprah Winfrey

47. "To describe my mother would be to write about a hurricane in its perfect power. Or the climbing, falling colors of a rainbow." — Maya Angelou

48. "What sunshine is to flowers, and tides are to the sea, is nowhere as important you’re being in my life is to me." — C. Stellar

49. "Sometimes even grown women need their mother's comfort so they can take a break from all that being strong." — Colleen Hoover

50. "The older I get, the more I see the power of that young woman, my mother." — Sharon Olds

