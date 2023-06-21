What You See First In This Visual Test Reveals Your Deepest Personal Strengths

If you spend time on the internet, chances are you have stumbled across personality tests that present you with a photograph or drawing which could be interpreted in a variety of ways.

While online tests and quizzes are never going to be as comprehensive or time-consuming as those conducted by psychologists or human resources professionals, these visual puzzles are designed to get people thinking so they can better understand themselves.

In this way, these personality tests offer a powerful glimpse into each of our biggest strengths and weaknesses. And, believe it or not, what you see when you look at optical illusions can reveal fascinating information about you that you might otherwise never consciously know.

Sure, what you're seeing may be beautiful and/or interesting images in their own right, but there is real power in what they can tell us about ourselves. The journey of self-discovery is a critical one, and you can begin yours by taking the smallest of steps.

While appearances can often be deceiving, challenging yourself to reflect on what you see when you first look at something, versus once your eyes and mind have take a few moments to adjust, is a great way to learn more about how you tick and why.

So when you take the biggest strengths personality test below, just look at the image and make a note of the very first thing you see. Once you've determined the first thing you see, that's where the fun begins.

What does this visual personality test say about your most powerful personal strengths?

1. If you saw the little girl

If you saw the little girl first when you looked at this image, you've got a secret ability to move through life's greatest obstacles with comfort and ease.

While other people might shudder in the face of change or challenges, inside of you is a youthful spirit of resilience that refuses to be squelched.

When you find yourself in situations that might understandably make others fearful, you refuse to bow under pressure. Your quiet optimism and youthful perspective (no matter your age) will always be your emotional bedrock.

2. If you saw the skull

If you saw the skull first when you looked at the image, your greatest strength is your intellectual prowess.

While we tend to associate skulls with death, the paranormal, or something vaguely sinister, fret not. The symbolism regarding your character traits couldn't be more positive, as the skull is a sign that your greatest strength is your intellect.

For years skulls have been used in art and literature to represent the power of the mind, and that's true here as well. There is no situation you can't handle with the power of your mind.

Of course, this doesn't mean you're necessarily a straight-A student type. Intellect is about far more than book learning and memorizing facts. Overall, your capacity for deep, considered thought is one of the biggest strengths you possess.

3. If you saw the scenery

If you saw the scenery first when you looked at this image, your greatest strength is your ability to trust your instincts.

When you look closely, you'll see that the scenery in question is the entry point into misty, darkened woods. While this may seem foreboding, you have nothing here to fear.

When the scenery catches your eye before anything else, it means that you thrive in environments and situations where most people would panic. Lost in the woods? You don't need to borrow anyone's breadcrumbs. Follow your gut and you'll find the path that works for you.

When you feel directionless, confused, or frustrated at times, remember that your instincts are solid. You're the type of person who can always rely on what your spirit knows in order to make the right decisions at the right times.

Rebecca Jane Stokes is an editor, freelance writer, former Senior Staff Writer for YourTango, and the former Senior Editor of Pop Culture at Newsweek. Her bylines have appeared in Fatherly, Gizmodo, Yahoo Life, Jezebel, Apartment Therapy, Bustle, Cosmopolitan, SheKnows, and many others.