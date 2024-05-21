7 Basic Japanese Habits That Completely Transformed My Life

Why are Japanese people so healthy and have long lifespans? There are also positive aspects of Japanese culture, particularly certain habits, that contribute to the health and longevity of its citizens. I’ve tried these habits myself, and wow, what a change they’ve made in my life —they’re easy to do and make every day a bit brighter.

Here are 7 simple everyday Japanese habits that transformed my life:

1. Taking a warm bath daily

In Japan, there are more than 3,000 hot spring areas. Public baths are common in cities, and nearly every home has a bathtub. Japanese people cherish their bath time, and so do I.

Advertisement

I think this habit of taking a bath is a big reason why Japanese people can stay physically healthy. Studies suggest that regular bathing can improve cardiovascular health and reduce stress. Here are the three main reasons:

The first is that it warms your body, which has the effect of helping your muscles relax

Second, water pressure within the bath helps improve metabolism as well as excrete toxins within the body

Thirdly, because being in water allows your body to float, the pressure on bones and muscles is reduced, which helps relieve back pain and stiff shoulders

Taking a shower can warm and refresh your body. However, I’ve found that bathing makes my body feel warmer, more refreshed, and less tired afterward.

Advertisement

Japan has an abundance of water but in many countries, it may be difficult to take a bath every day. But if you can, and if you’re interested in it, please give it a try. Here are the health benefits of taking warm baths: